₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,988 members, 3,291,935 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 02:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address (7187 Views)
8 States With Highest Numbers Of Radio Stations / Full List Of Winners At The Headies 2015 / List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by VastFinder(m): 11:51am
List of Radio station in Nigeria and their Location in the Country.
Good day to our Readers, and Happy New Year to you all, may this Year be our Year of Divine Favour and Productivity.
Today, we brought to you the list of Nigerian Radio stations, and this are listed in ascending order. So, to know the Radio stations available in your State, and probably the one active in your area as well. They are grouped according to regions.
Check out the Stations below, ranging from A-Z.
• Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
*. Worded FM- Internet Radio; Worded FM is an internet based radio station, for God's word to be heard and people to get lifted daily -www.wordedfm.com. Worded FM Broadcasts from Nigeria.
*. 88.9 - Brilla FM, Abuja - Sports
*. 92.1 - Vision FM, Abuja
*. 92.9 - Kapital FM (FRCN), Abuja
*. 93.5 - ASO Radio, Abuja
*. 94.7 - Rhythm FM, Abuja
*. 95.1 - Nigeria info Abuja
*. 96.1 - Urban Radio, Abuja
*. 96.9 - Cool FM, Abuja
*. 98.3 - Hot FM, Abuja
*. 87.9 - Best Afro FM, Abuja
*. 99.5 - Wazobia FM, Abuja
*. 99.9 - Kiss FM, Abuja
*. 100.5 - Ray power FM, Abuja
*. 104.5 - Love FM, Abuja
*. 106.3 - WE FM
*. 107.7 - Armed Forces Radio, Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja.
• Abia State
*. 88.1 - Broadcasting Corporation, Umuahia
*. 94.1- Flo FM, Umuahia
*. 103.9 - Love FM, Aguiyi Ironsi layout, Umuahia
*. 102.9 - MAGIC FM Aba
*. 104.1 - Vision Africa, Umuahia
*. 103.5 - Pace Setter FM, Amakanma old Umuahia
*. 93.3 - Rhema FM, Aba
*. 101.9 - Absu FM, Uturu
Adamawa State
*. 917 kHz - AM Radio Gotel, Yola
*. 91.1 - FM Gotel Yola
*. 95.7 - ABC Yola, Yola
*. 101.5 - Fombina FM Yola
• Akwa Ibom State
*. 101.1 - Planet FM
*. 104.5 - Atlantic FM
*. 105.9 - Inspiration FM
*. 90.5 - AKBC
*. 100.7 - UNIUYO FM (University of Uyo)
*. 104.9 - Heritage FM (Heritage Polytechnic, Eket)
*. 107.5 - Gospel Revolution FM
Anambra State
*. 88.5 - Anambra Broadcasting Service, Awka
*. 88.9 - Brilla FM, Onitsha - Sports
*. 89.4- Minaj FM Obosi
*. 90.7 - Anambra Broadcasting Service, Onitsha
*. 91.5 - Blaze FM, Oraifite
*. 93.3 - Madonna Radio (Madonna University) FM, Okija
*. 94.1 - Unizik (Nnamdi Azikiwe University) FM, Awka
*. 95.3 - Radio Sapientia FM, Onitsha
*. 95.7 - Rhythm FM, Awka
*. 99.1 - Odenigbo FM, Obosi
*. 102.5 - Purity FM, Awka(FRCN)
*. 103.5 - Gist FM, Ogidi
*. 106.5- Alpha FM Nnobi
*. 90.1- Lumen FM, Uga
*. 107.1 - Tansian Radio (Tansian University) FM, Umunya
• Bauchi State
*. 94.6 - Brc 2 FM, Bauchi
*. 98.5 - Globe FM (FRCN), Bauchi
*. 95.7 - Ray Power FM, Bauchi
• Bayelsa State
*. 94.7 - Silverbird Rhythm FM, Oxbow Lake Swali, Yenagoa
*. 95.5 - Royal FM, Yenagoa
*. 97.1 - Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation (BSBC) Glory FM, Radio Bayelsa, Ekeki Yenagoa
*. 102.5 - Ray Power FM, Elebele, Yenagoa
*. 106.5 - Creek FM, Radio Nigeria, Yenagoa
• Benue State
*. Radio Benue 1, Makurdi
*. 95.0 - Radio Benue, Makurdi
*. 96.5 - Joy FM, Otukpo
*. 103.5 - Harvest FM, Makurdi
*. 99.9 - Ashiwaves FM, Katsina-Ala
*. 89.9 Benue State University, BSU FM, Makurdi
• Borno State
*. 94.5 BRTV Borno Radio Maiduguri
*. 95.3 BRTV Metropolitan FM Maiduguri
*. 99.5 Freedom Radio Maiduguri
*. 102.5 Peace FM (FRCN)
*. 90.7 GAME FM
• Cross River State
*. 104.5 Cross River Broadcasting Corporation (CRBC)
*. 92.6 Cross River Radio
*. 95.9 Hit FM, Calabar
*. 99.5 Canaan City FM, Calabar
• Delta State
*. 88.6 - Melody FM, Warri
*. 89.9 - Crown FM, Effurun
*. 93.1 - Quest FM, Ughelli-Patani Road, Ogor[1]
*. 95.1 - JFM, Otu Jeremi
*. 96.1 - Ray power FM, Oghara
*. 97.9 - Voice of Delta Radio, Asaba
*. 98.7 - Bridge Radio, Asaba.
*. 100.5 - Kpoko FM, Warri (Pidgin Broadcast)
*. 100.9 - Trend FM, Asaba
*. 106.7 - Rize FM, Warri[2]
*. 103.7 - Delta State University (Delsu FM), Abraka
*. 96.5 - Hot FM, Asaba
Ebonyi State
*. 98.1 - Salt FM, Abakaliki
*. 101.5 - Unity FM, Abakaliki
• Edo State
*. 94.1 - Hillside FM (Auchi Polytechnic Radio), Auchi
*. 95.775 - Edo Broadcasting Service, Aduwawa
*. 101.5 - Bronze FM (FRCN), Aduwawa
*. 92.3 - Independent Radio, Benin city
*. 105.5 - RayPower FM, Ikhuen Niro, Benin city.
*. 92.7 K-U FM, Benin-Auchi road, Enyea bypass Benin city-Edo state.
*. 93.7 - SilverBird Rhythm FM, Ugbowo, Benin city.
*. 97.3 - Vibes FM, Benin city
*. 90.5 - Okada Wonderland FM, (Igbinedion University Radio) Okada
*. 100.1 - Uniben FM (University of Benin Radio), Benin city
*. 96.9 - Speed FM, Benin City
• Ekiti State
*. 100.5 - Progress FM (FRCN), Ado Ekiti
*. 91.5FM - Golden voice of Ekiti (BSES)...
• Enugu State
*. 92.5 - Dream FM, Enugu
*. 100.9 -Solid FM
*. 91.1 - Lion FM, Nsukka
*. 92.9 - Coal City FM (FRCN)
*. 828 - Radio Nigeria 1 Enugu Enugu
*. 98.7 - Caritas University FM Radio
*. 106.9 - Gouni FM (Godfrey Okoye University) Radio, Enugu
*. 106.5 - Stallion FM (Federal College of Education, Ehu-Amufu)
*. 96.7 - Voice FM, Nsukka (FRCN)
*. 96.1 - Sunrise FM, Enugu
*. 94.5 - Urban Radio, Enugu
*. 106.5 - ESUT RADIO, Enugu
• Gombe State
*. 97.3 Progress Radio
*. 91.9 - Gombe FM
*. Ray Power FM
• Imo State
*. Imo Broadcasting Corporation
*. 99.5 - Hot FM, Owerri.
*. 100.5 - Heartland FM, Owerri.
*. 94.4 - Orient FM, Owerri.
*. 105.7 - Zanders FM, Owerri.
*. 97.3 - Megaband Fm, Owerri
*. 103.2 - Federal Polynek Owerri FM
*. 90.90 - IMSU STAR FM
*. 100.9 - My Radio FM Owerri
Jigawa State
*. 93.5 - FM Andaza
*. 1026MW - Radio Jigawa AM
*. 95.5 - Dutse New world FM
Kaduna State
*. 88.9 -Brila FM
*. 89.9 - Kada 2 FM Kaduna
*. 90.9 - Capital Sounds FM, Kaduna
*. 91.7 - Liberty Radio(English) Kaduna
*. 103.5 - Liberty Radio(Hausa) Kaduna
*. 92.1 - Karama FM, Kaduna (FRCN)
*. 92.9 - Freedom Radio FM, Kaduna
*. 96.1 - Supreme FM, Kaduna (FRCN)
*. 97.7 - Alheri Radio FM, Kaduna
*. 97.7 - Alheri Radio FM, Zaria
*. 98.5 - KASU FM (Kaduna State University Radio)
*. 102.5 - Teachers Radio (Nigeria Institute of Teachers NTI)
*. 106.5 - Ray Power FM Kaduna
*. 639 MW - Kada 1
*.747 MW - Nagarta Radio
*. 594 - FRCN (Hausa), Kaduna
*. 1107 - FRCN (English), Kaduna
• Kano State
*. 549 MW - Manoma Radio AM, Kano.
*. 729 MW - Radio Kano I AM.
*. 88.5 - Dala FM, Kano.
*. 89.3 - Radio Kano II FM.
*. 90.3 - Express Radio FM, Lamido Crescent, Kano.
*. 93.1 - Arewa Radio FM, Farm Centre, Kano.
*. 95.1 - Wazobia FM, Farm Centre, Kano.
*. 96.9 - Cool FM, Farm Centre, Kano.
*. 97.3 - Rahama FM, Kano.
*. 98.9 - BUK FM, (Bayero University Kano)
*. 99.5 - Freedom Radio FM, Kano.
*. 101.1 - ARTV FM, Maiduguri Road, Kano.
*. 103.5 - FRCN Pyramid FM, Madobi, Kano.
*. 106.5 - Ray Power FM, Kano
• Katsina State
*. 104.5 - Radio Nigeria Companion FM, Katsina (FRCN)
*.106.5 - Ray Power FM, Katsina
*. 972 MW - Katsina State Radio, Katsina
*. 92.1 - Vision FM katsina
• Kebbi State
*. 95.5 - Kebbi State Radio, Birnin kebbi
*. 103.5 - Equity FM, Birnin Kebbi
• Kogi State
*. 94.0 - Confluence FM, Lokoja
*. 95.5 - Grace FM, Lokoja
*. 100.9 - TAO FM, Okene
*. 101.5 - Prime FM (FRCN)
• Kwara State
*. 89.3 - Unilorin FM
*. 95.1 - Royal FM
*. 99.0 - Midland FM (Radio Kwara), Ilorin
*. 103.5 - Harmony FM FRCN (Radio Nigeria), Idofian
*. 106.5 - Raypower FM, Ilorin
*.612.8 - Radio Kwara, Ilorin (www.radiokwara.com)
*. 105.7 Okin FM, Offa
• Lagos State
*. 234Radio- Internet Radio; broadcasts from Nigeria, UK, USA and Jamaica -www.234radio.com.234Radiois also available on Android and iOS platforms.
*.ENradio - [www.enradio.com] - Muslim Internet Radio in Lagos. Available on android and iOS platforms.
*. 88.9 -Brilla FM- Sports Broadcast only
*. 89.7 - Eko FM, Ikeja
*. 90.9 - Top Radio FM
*. 91.3 - Lagos Talks FM
*. 92.3 - Inspiration FM
*. 92.9 - Bond FM
*. 93.7 - Rhythm FM
*. 95.1 - Wazobia FM
*. 95.7 - LASU Radio (Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos)
*. 96.1 - Lagos Traffic radio
*. 96.5 - Urban96 FM, Lagos
*. 96.9 - Cool FM
*. 97.3 - Classic FM
*. 97.7 - Metro FM - FRCN
*. 98.1 - SMOOTH FM, Lagos
*. 98.5 - Soundcity FM, Lagos
*. 98.9 - Kiss FM, Lagos
*. 99.3 - Nigeria Info
*. 99.9 - The Beat FM, Ikoyi Lagos
*. 100.5 - RayPower FM, Alagbado
*. 101.5 - Star FM, Ikeja
*. 102.3 - Radio Continental, Ikosi Ketu, Lagos
*. 102.7 - Naija FM
Source: http://vastfinder.blogspot.in/2017/01/full-list-of-radio-station-in-nigeria.html
5 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by VastFinder(m): 11:52am
*. 102.7 - Naija FM
*. 103.1 - Unilag FM (University of Lagos)
*. 103.5 - Choice FM now Radio One - FRCN
*. 104.1 - Kennis FM, Lagos
*. 104.9 - SMA FM, Lagos
*. 105.1 - City FM, Oregun, Lagos
*. 105.9 - NOUN FM (National Open University of Nigeria) Victoria Island
*. 106.5 - Faaji FM (Also of Raypower FM)
*. 107.5 - Radio Lagos, Ikeja (Also of Eko FM)
• Nasarawa State
*. 95.9 - Maloney FM, Keffi
*. 97.1 - Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (Lafia)
*. 101.1 - Nasarawa State Mass Communication Department FM
*. 102.5 - Precious FM (Lafia, FRCN)
*. 108 - Kizito FM
*. 92.3 - Option FM (Akwanga)
*. 91.1 - Platinum Radio, Keffi
• Niger State
*. 88.5 - Zuma FM, Suleja
*. 91.2 - Crystal Radio, Minna
*. 92.3 - Search FM, Minna (Federal University of Technology, Minna)
*. 100.5 - Power FM, Bida - FRCN
*. 103.9 - Ultimate FM (College of Education) Minna
*. 89.1 - Click FM (Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai) Radio
*. 90.5 - Victory FM, Minna
• Ogun State
*. 87.5 - Arystocratz Radio (AR87.5fm) cele ijebu-ode
*. 89.1 - Hope FM (Babcock University Radio station, Ilisan-Remo)
*. 94.1 - Rainbow FM
*. 94.5 - Paramount FM, FRCN, Abeokuta
*. 101.9 - Rockcity FM, Abeokuta
*. 90.5 - OGBC FM, Abeokuta
*. 95.9 - Hebron FM (Covenant University Radio Station, Ota)
*. 91.7 - Women FM (first Women's Radio Station) Arepo, Isheri, Ogun State
*. 104.9- S.M.A FM, IJAGUN-IKOFA
*. 107.1 - Sweet FM, Ibadan-Abeokuta Expressway, Abeokuta.
*. 92.1 - OOU FM (Olabisi Onabanjo university, Ago-Iwoye)
*. 104.1 - Kennis FM Radio
• Ondo State
*. 88.9 - Adaba FM, Ilara-Mokin via Akure
*. 91.9 - Breez FM, Ijoka, Akure.
*.93.1 - FUTA FM (Federal University of Technology, Akure)
*. 96.5 - OSRC FM, Orita-Obele, Akure
*. 102.5 - Positive FM (FRCN),
*. 94.5 - Orange FM, Akure
*. 96.1 - Raypower FM, Oba-ile, Akure
*. 101.9 - Sun City Radio, Ondo City.
*. 100.9- Eki FM, Ondo city
*. 100.1 - KAKAKI ONDO FM RADIO, Ondo Town, (Community Radio For Information and Culture in Ondo Kingdom)
*. 106.5 - Music & Culture FM, Ondo City
*. 107.3 - Varsity Radio (Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko)
*. 91.1- Excel FM Ore
• Osun State
*. 89.5 - Orisun FM, Ile Ife
*. 91.7 - Rave FM, Oroki Estate, Osogbo
*. 94.5 - Great FM, Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU Ile-Ife)
*. 95.1 - Raypower FM, Oke Pupa, Osogbo
*. 95.5 - Gold FM, Iloko-Ijesa road, Ilesa. (FRCN)
*. 96.3 - Odidere FM, Reality Radio-Vision Service (RRS), Sky Limit area, Iwo.
*. 90.9 - Oodua FM, Toll Gate, Ile-Ife
*. 101.5 - Crown FM, Eleyele, Ile Ife
*. 103.1 - Uniq FM, Ara Station, Okesa, Ilesa
*. 104.5 - Living Spring FM, Ile-Awiye, Oke Baale, Osogbo.
• Oyo State
*. 89.1 - Lead City University Campus Radio FM, Ibadan - Lagos Toll Gate, Ibadan
*. 90.1 - Space FM, 136, Liberty Road, Ibadan (1st Trilingual Radio Station in Nigeria)
*. 91.5 - Star FM, Secretariat, Ibadan
*. 92.1 - Ajilete FM, Gambari, Ogbomoso
*. 92.5 - Impact Business Radio, Akobo, Ibadan (Nigeria's first Business Radio)
*. 92.9 - Royal Root FM, Jericho Area, Ibadan
*. 93.5 - Premier FM (FRCN), Dugbe, Ibadan
*. 95.1 - Raypower FM, Cocoa house Dugbe Ibadan
*. 96.3 - Oke-Ogun FM, Alaga
*. 96.3 - Lagelu FM ( also of Splash FM)
*. 97.9 - Beat FM, Bodija, Ibadan
*. 100.1 - Jamz FM, Lagelu Estate, Felele Area, Ibadan
*. 101.1- Parrot FM, Ogbomosho
*. 98.5 - Oluyole FM, Old Ife Road, Ibadan
*. 99.1 - Amuludun FM, Moniya, Ibadan
*. 101.1 - Diamond FM, University of Ibadan, Ibadan
*. 105.5 - Splash FM, Felele, Ibadan
*. 100.5 - Inspiration FM
*. 102.3 - Petals FM, Old Bodija, Ibadan
*. 102.7 - Naija FM, Bodija, Ibadan
*. 105.9 - Fresh FM, Ibadan
*. 106.3 - Lead Radio, Ibadan.
*. 756 kHz - Radio O.Y.O Ile-Akade Orita Bashorun (Radio AM)
• Plateau State
*. 101.9 - Jay FM , Jos
*. 88.65 - Radio Plateau 1 AM 1224, Jos
*. 90.5 - Peace FM, Jos
*. 93.7 - Rhythm FM, Jos
*. 100.5 - Raypower FM, Jos
*. 101.5 - Highland FM, Jos (FRCN)
*. 96.1 - ICEFMUJ (University of Jos)
*. 93.3- Unity FM, Jos
*. 98.9 - Rock FM (Plataeu Polytechnic)
*. 104.3 - Tin City fm, Jos
• Rivers State
*. 95.9 - Cool FM
*. 89.9 - Garden City FM
*. 97.7 - Family Love FM
*. 92.3 - Nigeria Info
*. 91.7 - Wave FM
*. 99.1 - Radio Rivers
*. 106.5 - RayPower FM
*. 93.7 - Rhythm FM
*. 98.5 - Treasure FM (FRCN)
*. 95.1 - Today FM
*. 103.7 - Radio UST FM (University of Science and Technology)
*. 88.5 - Uniport Unique FM (University of Port Harcourt)
*. 94.1 - Wazobia FM
• Sokoto State
*. 92.1- Vision FM
*. 97.1 - Rima FM
*. 101.5 - Royal FM
*. 99.5 - Freedom FM
• Taraba State
*. 88.6 - TSBS Taraba radio Mararaba
*. 90.6 - TSBS Taraba radio Jalingo
*. 97.6 - TSBS Taraba radio Serti
*. 104.5 - Gift FM Jalingo
• Yobe State
*. 89.5 FM pride of the Sahel Damaturu
• Zamfara State
*. 102.5 Pride FM Gusau International broadcasters
*. 7255 - Voice of Nigeria (ShortWave), Lagos
*. 9690 - Voice of Nigeria (ShortWave), Lagos
*. 11770 - Voice of Nigeria (ShortWave), Lagos
*. 15120 - Voice of Nigeria (ShortWave), Lagos
*. Nigerian FM (Nigeria Radio International)
Those are the Radio stations present and active in the Country. Just tune to any stations of your choice.
Also, we have view Internet Radio stations in Nigeria.
3 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by Baawaa(m): 12:00pm
Lag all the way,I just like the state
3 Likes
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by TTLHORLA: 1:10pm
LASGIDI!!....centre of entertainment
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by Xensity(m): 1:10pm
No radio station in Nigeria beats this three:
Nigeria info lagos
Cool Fm96.9 lagos
Beat FM 99.9 lagos.
They practically have the best oaps in Nigeria.
I seem to have a tepid crush on Nelly Kalu. Those who listen to Nigeria info would be familiar with her. She's a true definition of beauty and brains, not those Nigerian college girls that memorize to get a first class, but can't express themselves articulately or use their degrees to create any useful impact in society.
4 Likes
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by arixsto2(m): 1:10pm
[b][/b][color=#000099][/color] nick work.
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by Papikush: 1:10pm
Who needs s radio station when you have Internet and decoders?
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:10pm
ok what about nairaland fm..[b][/b]
2 Likes
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by romeoetin(m): 1:11pm
Ok
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by veekid(m): 1:11pm
Incredible
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by Ariel20: 1:11pm
Lagos is their father & I definitely give a fvck about this
2 Likes
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by AlphaStyles(m): 1:11pm
guess what
1 Like
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by jamesharryson(m): 1:11pm
Radio Biafra. 102.1fm. Abi no be for naija we dey get am again?
2 Likes
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by femijay8271(m): 1:11pm
radio army ke?
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by najoke: 1:11pm
Lol, is this thread as result of "70% Of Ndigbo Don’t Read Newspapers, Listen To Radio" — Imo State Govt.
My Ipod yoot no wan greee
3 Likes
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by gergemam: 1:11pm
OGUN
Hebron FM..... Canaanland-OTA
1 Like
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by Okundaye4(m): 1:12pm
NOTED
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by LEOSIRSIR(m): 1:12pm
VastFinder:
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by Gazzy88(m): 1:12pm
What of Family FM in abeokuta?
1 Like
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by damiloladuke: 1:13pm
this is great
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by bankyblue(m): 1:13pm
Pls I need that pix of those that gave a Bleep went..........now
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by crazygod(m): 1:13pm
Where are their addresses?
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by Wiseandtrue(f): 1:13pm
OP you try. This one na real job no be small. make I share
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by prince9851(m): 1:14pm
radio Biafra is the most popular
1 Like
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by johluv: 1:14pm
story 4 d gods
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by wakes(m): 1:14pm
Good to know.
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by ebene4nija: 1:14pm
Nice one
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by etenyong(m): 1:15pm
Where is IPOB radio in the list?
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by geesilver(m): 1:16pm
I thought one man say flat heads no dey listen to radio.
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by Koolking(m): 1:16pm
Radio Stations are still in vogue? I can't remember the last year I listened to Radio station.
The last time I tuned in, it was all deceptive adverts, politics and noisy Nigerian music.
|Re: Full List Of Radio Stations In Nigeria, Frequency, Location And Address by ajoskele(m): 1:16pm
How many times diz topic go enter FP sev?
Wetin be my own? Noh be me geh Nairaland.
American Rapper Wale Just Sampled Naija Classic, Link Inside / Download Unlimited Nigerian Songs / "inspiration And Motivation"
Viewing this topic: Alibature, Olalan(m), fanwas(m), santuse, EXICON(m), LorDBolton, Haute, QueenOfcasting, schrondinger, Waley23, ayodurodola(m), mk82(m), kelvic1(m), adenuga558, odyx, iWoz(m), Toluabigr8(m), dragonking3, deeptechcool(m), lynko(m), Adagba1, Adedaniel211(m), innobets, kstyle2(m), shizle26(m), Emmaume, Edubestconsult, godswilld10(m), shirley26(f), Stuntkid172(m), Greedgod, LoveJesus87(m), chronique(m), Odilop, freeDR(m), crouch2014(m), KingOfThePay, abacusCm(m), R2bees(m), PigMeat, Ecosystem4u, HisMajesty1(m), sharliz(f), uwajeh(m), snadguy007(m), nicason(m), Hunterone(m), honeyway(m), Papikush, saint119, lwise(m), fippycbk(m), superfelix, Akinsolacupid(m), LockDown69(m), Bakbillz44(m), Bobxin and 147 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6