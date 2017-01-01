



Good day to our Readers, and Happy New Year to you all, may this Year be our Year of Divine Favour and Productivity.



Today, we brought to you the list of Nigerian Radio stations, and this are listed in ascending order. So, to know the Radio stations available in your State, and probably the one active in your area as well. They are grouped according to regions.



Check out the Stations below, ranging from A-Z.



• Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

*. Worded FM- Internet Radio; Worded FM is an internet based radio station, for God's word to be heard and people to get lifted daily -

*. 88.9 - Brilla FM, Abuja - Sports

*. 92.1 - Vision FM, Abuja

*. 92.9 - Kapital FM (FRCN), Abuja

*. 93.5 - ASO Radio, Abuja

*. 94.7 - Rhythm FM, Abuja

*. 95.1 - Nigeria info Abuja

*. 96.1 - Urban Radio, Abuja

*. 96.9 - Cool FM, Abuja

*. 98.3 - Hot FM, Abuja

*. 87.9 - Best Afro FM, Abuja

*. 99.5 - Wazobia FM, Abuja

*. 99.9 - Kiss FM, Abuja

*. 100.5 - Ray power FM, Abuja

*. 104.5 - Love FM, Abuja

*. 106.3 - WE FM

*. 107.7 - Armed Forces Radio, Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja.



• Abia State

*. 88.1 - Broadcasting Corporation, Umuahia

*. 94.1- Flo FM, Umuahia

*. 103.9 - Love FM, Aguiyi Ironsi layout, Umuahia

*. 102.9 - MAGIC FM Aba

*. 104.1 - Vision Africa, Umuahia

*. 103.5 - Pace Setter FM, Amakanma old Umuahia

*. 93.3 - Rhema FM, Aba

*. 101.9 - Absu FM, Uturu



Adamawa State

*. 917 kHz - AM Radio Gotel, Yola

*. 91.1 - FM Gotel Yola

*. 95.7 - ABC Yola, Yola

*. 101.5 - Fombina FM Yola



• Akwa Ibom State

*. 101.1 - Planet FM

*. 104.5 - Atlantic FM

*. 105.9 - Inspiration FM

*. 90.5 - AKBC

*. 100.7 - UNIUYO FM (University of Uyo)

*. 104.9 - Heritage FM (Heritage Polytechnic, Eket)

*. 107.5 - Gospel Revolution FM



Anambra State

*. 88.5 - Anambra Broadcasting Service, Awka

*. 88.9 - Brilla FM, Onitsha - Sports

*. 89.4- Minaj FM Obosi

*. 90.7 - Anambra Broadcasting Service, Onitsha

*. 91.5 - Blaze FM, Oraifite

*. 93.3 - Madonna Radio (Madonna University) FM, Okija

*. 94.1 - Unizik (Nnamdi Azikiwe University) FM, Awka

*. 95.3 - Radio Sapientia FM, Onitsha

*. 95.7 - Rhythm FM, Awka

*. 99.1 - Odenigbo FM, Obosi

*. 102.5 - Purity FM, Awka(FRCN)

*. 103.5 - Gist FM, Ogidi

*. 106.5- Alpha FM Nnobi

*. 90.1- Lumen FM, Uga

*. 107.1 - Tansian Radio (Tansian University) FM, Umunya



• Bauchi State

*. 94.6 - Brc 2 FM, Bauchi

*. 98.5 - Globe FM (FRCN), Bauchi

*. 95.7 - Ray Power FM, Bauchi



• Bayelsa State

*. 94.7 - Silverbird Rhythm FM, Oxbow Lake Swali, Yenagoa

*. 95.5 - Royal FM, Yenagoa

*. 97.1 - Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation (BSBC) Glory FM, Radio Bayelsa, Ekeki Yenagoa

*. 102.5 - Ray Power FM, Elebele, Yenagoa

*. 106.5 - Creek FM, Radio Nigeria, Yenagoa



• Benue State

*. Radio Benue 1, Makurdi

*. 95.0 - Radio Benue, Makurdi

*. 96.5 - Joy FM, Otukpo

*. 103.5 - Harvest FM, Makurdi

*. 99.9 - Ashiwaves FM, Katsina-Ala

*. 89.9 Benue State University, BSU FM, Makurdi



• Borno State

*. 94.5 BRTV Borno Radio Maiduguri

*. 95.3 BRTV Metropolitan FM Maiduguri

*. 99.5 Freedom Radio Maiduguri

*. 102.5 Peace FM (FRCN)

*. 90.7 GAME FM



• Cross River State

*. 104.5 Cross River Broadcasting Corporation (CRBC)

*. 92.6 Cross River Radio

*. 95.9 Hit FM, Calabar

*. 99.5 Canaan City FM, Calabar



• Delta State

*. 88.6 - Melody FM, Warri

*. 89.9 - Crown FM, Effurun

*. 93.1 - Quest FM, Ughelli-Patani Road, Ogor[1]

*. 95.1 - JFM, Otu Jeremi

*. 96.1 - Ray power FM, Oghara

*. 97.9 - Voice of Delta Radio, Asaba

*. 98.7 - Bridge Radio, Asaba.

*. 100.5 - Kpoko FM, Warri (Pidgin Broadcast)

*. 100.9 - Trend FM, Asaba

*. 106.7 - Rize FM, Warri[2]

*. 103.7 - Delta State University (Delsu FM), Abraka

*. 96.5 - Hot FM, Asaba



Ebonyi State

*. 98.1 - Salt FM, Abakaliki

*. 101.5 - Unity FM, Abakaliki



• Edo State

*. 94.1 - Hillside FM (Auchi Polytechnic Radio), Auchi

*. 95.775 - Edo Broadcasting Service, Aduwawa

*. 101.5 - Bronze FM (FRCN), Aduwawa

*. 92.3 - Independent Radio, Benin city

*. 105.5 - RayPower FM, Ikhuen Niro, Benin city.

*. 92.7 K-U FM, Benin-Auchi road, Enyea bypass Benin city-Edo state.

*. 93.7 - SilverBird Rhythm FM, Ugbowo, Benin city.

*. 97.3 - Vibes FM, Benin city

*. 90.5 - Okada Wonderland FM, (Igbinedion University Radio) Okada

*. 100.1 - Uniben FM (University of Benin Radio), Benin city

*. 96.9 - Speed FM, Benin City



• Ekiti State

*. 100.5 - Progress FM (FRCN), Ado Ekiti

*. 91.5FM - Golden voice of Ekiti (BSES)...



• Enugu State

*. 92.5 - Dream FM, Enugu

*. 100.9 -Solid FM

*. 91.1 - Lion FM, Nsukka

*. 92.9 - Coal City FM (FRCN)

*. 828 - Radio Nigeria 1 Enugu Enugu

*. 98.7 - Caritas University FM Radio

*. 106.9 - Gouni FM (Godfrey Okoye University) Radio, Enugu

*. 106.5 - Stallion FM (Federal College of Education, Ehu-Amufu)

*. 96.7 - Voice FM, Nsukka (FRCN)

*. 96.1 - Sunrise FM, Enugu

*. 94.5 - Urban Radio, Enugu

*. 106.5 - ESUT RADIO, Enugu



• Gombe State

*. 97.3 Progress Radio

*. 91.9 - Gombe FM

*. Ray Power FM



• Imo State

*. Imo Broadcasting Corporation

*. 99.5 - Hot FM, Owerri.

*. 100.5 - Heartland FM, Owerri.

*. 94.4 - Orient FM, Owerri.

*. 105.7 - Zanders FM, Owerri.

*. 97.3 - Megaband Fm, Owerri

*. 103.2 - Federal Polynek Owerri FM

*. 90.90 - IMSU STAR FM

*. 100.9 - My Radio FM Owerri



Jigawa State

*. 93.5 - FM Andaza

*. 1026MW - Radio Jigawa AM

*. 95.5 - Dutse New world FM



Kaduna State

*. 88.9 -Brila FM

*. 89.9 - Kada 2 FM Kaduna

*. 90.9 - Capital Sounds FM, Kaduna

*. 91.7 - Liberty Radio(English) Kaduna

*. 103.5 - Liberty Radio(Hausa) Kaduna

*. 92.1 - Karama FM, Kaduna (FRCN)

*. 92.9 - Freedom Radio FM, Kaduna

*. 96.1 - Supreme FM, Kaduna (FRCN)

*. 97.7 - Alheri Radio FM, Kaduna

*. 97.7 - Alheri Radio FM, Zaria

*. 98.5 - KASU FM (Kaduna State University Radio)

*. 102.5 - Teachers Radio (Nigeria Institute of Teachers NTI)

*. 106.5 - Ray Power FM Kaduna

*. 639 MW - Kada 1

*.747 MW - Nagarta Radio

*. 594 - FRCN (Hausa), Kaduna

*. 1107 - FRCN (English), Kaduna



• Kano State

*. 549 MW - Manoma Radio AM, Kano.

*. 729 MW - Radio Kano I AM.

*. 88.5 - Dala FM, Kano.

*. 89.3 - Radio Kano II FM.

*. 90.3 - Express Radio FM, Lamido Crescent, Kano.

*. 93.1 - Arewa Radio FM, Farm Centre, Kano.

*. 95.1 - Wazobia FM, Farm Centre, Kano.

*. 96.9 - Cool FM, Farm Centre, Kano.

*. 97.3 - Rahama FM, Kano.

*. 98.9 - BUK FM, (Bayero University Kano)

*. 99.5 - Freedom Radio FM, Kano.

*. 101.1 - ARTV FM, Maiduguri Road, Kano.

*. 103.5 - FRCN Pyramid FM, Madobi, Kano.

*. 106.5 - Ray Power FM, Kano



• Katsina State

*. 104.5 - Radio Nigeria Companion FM, Katsina (FRCN)

*.106.5 - Ray Power FM, Katsina

*. 972 MW - Katsina State Radio, Katsina

*. 92.1 - Vision FM katsina



• Kebbi State

*. 95.5 - Kebbi State Radio, Birnin kebbi

*. 103.5 - Equity FM, Birnin Kebbi



• Kogi State

*. 94.0 - Confluence FM, Lokoja

*. 95.5 - Grace FM, Lokoja

*. 100.9 - TAO FM, Okene

*. 101.5 - Prime FM (FRCN)



• Kwara State

*. 89.3 - Unilorin FM

*. 95.1 - Royal FM

*. 99.0 - Midland FM (Radio Kwara), Ilorin

*. 103.5 - Harmony FM FRCN (Radio Nigeria), Idofian

*. 106.5 - Raypower FM, Ilorin

*.612.8 - Radio Kwara, Ilorin (

*. 105.7 Okin FM, Offa



• Lagos State

*. 234Radio- Internet Radio; broadcasts from Nigeria, UK, USA and Jamaica -

*.ENradio - [

*. 88.9 -Brilla FM- Sports Broadcast only

*. 89.7 - Eko FM, Ikeja

*. 90.9 - Top Radio FM

*. 91.3 - Lagos Talks FM

*. 92.3 - Inspiration FM

*. 92.9 - Bond FM

*. 93.7 - Rhythm FM

*. 95.1 - Wazobia FM

*. 95.7 - LASU Radio (Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos)

*. 96.1 - Lagos Traffic radio

*. 96.5 - Urban96 FM, Lagos

*. 96.9 - Cool FM

*. 97.3 - Classic FM

*. 97.7 - Metro FM - FRCN

*. 98.1 - SMOOTH FM, Lagos

*. 98.5 - Soundcity FM, Lagos

*. 98.9 - Kiss FM, Lagos

*. 99.3 - Nigeria Info

*. 99.9 - The Beat FM, Ikoyi Lagos

*. 100.5 - RayPower FM, Alagbado

*. 101.5 - Star FM, Ikeja

*. 102.3 - Radio Continental, Ikosi Ketu, Lagos

*. 102.7 - Naija FM



Source: http://vastfinder.blogspot.in/2017/01/full-list-of-radio-station-in-nigeria.html