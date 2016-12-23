₦airaland Forum

Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by martooski: 7:14pm On Dec 22
PRESS RELEASE

TRAINING PROGRAMME OF SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES OF THE 2016 RECRUITMENT EXERCISE INTO THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni has approved beginning from Saturday December 31, 2016 the training programmed for various cadres of applicants who were adjudged successful at the recently concluded 2016 recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force at designated Training Schools nationwide.

2. The recruitment exercise was jointly conducted by the Police Service Commission (PSC), the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and the Nigeria Police Force in compliance with presidential directives.

3. Sixteen (16) Police Training Institutions across the country have been set aside for the training exercise. Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police are to report at the Police Staff College Jos, while Cadet Inspectors will train at the Police College, Ikeja.The Recruit Constables are to report at various Police Colleges and Training Schools in various sub-zones, designated for various states.

4. These include police training facilities in Lagos, Ibadan,Iperu, Orji River and Maiduguri among others. Police training institutions in Bauchi, Kaduna, Sokoto, Ilorin and Minna will also be used for the training exercise. Makurdi, Nonwa-Tai, Benin and Calabar make up the list of centres to be deployed for the training.
5. Applicants for the 2016 recruitment exercise are to check the national dailies, beginning from Saturday 24, December, 2016 for the publication of the comprehensive list of successful candidates.
6. Successful candidates are enjoined to report to their designated training centres along with the original copies of their certificates and credentials, as well as training kits as specified.

7. State governments, local governments, religious leaders, traditional rulers, community leaders, NGOs, CSOs and members of the public who have genuine and reliable objection or information to the character, conduct or personality traits of those selected should submit such objections or information in writing to the Inspector General of Police through the Commissioner of Police of the state Command of the selected candidate within three weeks of this publication.


DCP Don N. Awunah, fsi

Force Public Relations Officer,

Force Headquarters,

Abuja.


Re: Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by cooljoe28: 7:54pm On Dec 22
Re: Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by pinkguy(m): 8:30pm On Dec 22
Re: Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by sir05za(m): 9:05pm On Dec 22
Re: Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by fgee10(m): 9:29pm On Dec 22
Re: Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by Binumar1(m): 11:21pm On Dec 22
Is it general duty only or including specialist? Because some specialist are selected while others are to go for interview.
Re: Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by DestinyCHILD1: 11:33pm On Dec 22
Re: Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by idris4r83(m): 8:13am
Lalasticlala front page pls let our future police officers see this
Re: Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by hammer2010(m): 8:16am
Re: Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by Femich18(m): 12:27pm
Nice one... make them do their work diligently o and they should try to change the already damaged image of the NPF


Re: Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:27pm
Re: Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by idris4r83(m): 12:30pm
December 31st? That's craziness
Re: Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by idris4r83(m): 12:31pm
Police job that people once detest is now a hotcake may God help our country. Congrats future police officers, put the much desired change into the Nigerian Police Force.
Re: Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by chukwukahenry(m): 12:31pm
Re: Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by uscofield: 12:31pm
Re: Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by Kunleskey(m): 12:32pm
Re: Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by nuelzy: 12:33pm
Re: Training Programme Of 2016 Nigeria Police Recruitment For Successful Candidates by Impenia: 12:39pm
