Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here (1472 Views)

FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! / Names Of Candidates Shortlisted For Nigeria Police Recruitment – 2016 / Nigerian Army List Of Candidates Shortlisted For 73rri Pre-screening Examination (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Now that we are here...

What's the next way forward...



The interview holds at PSIN ABUJA, KUBWA 27MARCH -3RD APRIL

TIME:9:00AM



We all expected to come with two copies of all documents



BUT



1. What ministry are you selected into?

2. What are the required documents needed?





let's discuss and help each other 1 Like

Oh, you should have just said it's a meeting point for highly connected Nigerians, cos we all know say na candidates wey get leg them shortlist, abeg me I dey find work too o, make una use una long leg help a brother. 8 Likes

Senipapa:

Oh, you should have just said it's a meeting point for highly connected Nigerians, cos we all know say na candidates wey get leg them shortlist, abeg me I dey find work too o, make una use una long leg help a brother.



Exactly Exactly 4 Likes

Meeting of those that have godfather in the red and green chambers, directors padi and the rest.







Genius J 1 Like 1 Share

Senipapa:

Oh, you should have just said it's a meeting point for highly connected Nigerians, cos we all know say na candidates wey get leg them shortlist, abeg me I dey find work too o, make una use una long leg help a brother.

Not everyone got this job through connection or godfather



It is about GOD THE FATHER not godfather





Never take away the God factor Not everyone got this job through connection or godfatherNever take away the God factor 1 Like

fufuNegusi:





Not everyone got this job through connection or godfather



It is about GOD THE FATHER not godfather





Never take away the God factor be deceiving yourself, be deceiving yourself, 9 Likes

fufuNegusi:

Now that we are here...

What's the next way forward...



The interview holds at PSIN ABUJA, KUBWA 27MARCH -3RD APRIL

TIME:9:00AM



We are expected to come with two copies of all documents



BUT



1. What ministry are you selected into?

2. What are the required documents needed?





let's discuss and help each other [i][/i]

please for some of us that can't access the site...can we have get anybody with the list of Ondo state people?...olamisojimadewa@gmail.com

Nice to meet you here. My name was also Shortlisted without any connection in the federal ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. What the way forward. 3 Likes

fufuNegusi:





Not everyone got this job through connection The only thing I can deduce from this statement is that you are certain to get the job already irrespective of it being just an invite at the moment. Only someone with connection can speak with much certainty as you did for a job still on an assessment stage. The only thing I can deduce from this statement is that you are certain to get the job already irrespective of it being just an invite at the moment. Only someone with connection can speak with much certainty as you did for a job still on an assessment stage. 1 Like

Ababadada:

Nice to meet you here. My name was also Shortlisted without any connection in the federal ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. What the way forward. ....

from ondo state?... please share with me the list ...@olamisojimadewa@gmail.com

thanks ....from ondo state?... please share with me the list ...@olamisojimadewa@gmail.comthanks

Jerryojozy:

Meeting of those that have godfather in the red and green chambers, directors padi and the rest.







Genius J Exactly my guy, your head dey game Exactly my guy, your head dey game

Ababadada:

Nice to meet you here. My name was also Shortlisted without any connection in the federal ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. What the way forward.



All way leads to PSIN building in Abuja, Kubwa

Documents required.... i feel you should come along with Certificate of State of Origin

Besides other academic credentials All way leads to PSIN building in Abuja, KubwaDocuments required.... i feel you should come along with Certificate of State of OriginBesides other academic credentials

let us be honest to our self here, 95% of us who were shortlisted were through connection with top Nigeria politicians.......



It's very unfair

booqee:

be deceiving yourself,



BELIEVE me... it is just the plain truth BELIEVE me... it is just the plain truth

fufuNegusi:







BELIEVE me... it is just the plain truth OK I believe you. I tap into your blessing. I pray my name is out in the supplementary list, if there's anything like that..i hope OK I believe you. I tap into your blessing. I pray my name is out in the supplementary list, if there's anything like that..i hope

Success to all those that have been shortlisted.





http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/federal-civil-service-2017-recruitment-shortlisted-candidates/ Have you checked your name. click below to do so now:

Hdhdnn