|FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by fufuNegusi(m): 10:08pm On Mar 19
Now that we are here...
What's the next way forward...
The interview holds at PSIN ABUJA, KUBWA 27MARCH -3RD APRIL
TIME:9:00AM
We all expected to come with two copies of all documents
BUT
1. What ministry are you selected into?
2. What are the required documents needed?
let's discuss and help each other
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by Senipapa(m): 10:28pm On Mar 19
Oh, you should have just said it's a meeting point for highly connected Nigerians, cos we all know say na candidates wey get leg them shortlist, abeg me I dey find work too o, make una use una long leg help a brother.
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by maxwell767(m): 11:33pm On Mar 19
Senipapa:
Exactly
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by Jerryojozy(m): 8:43am
Meeting of those that have godfather in the red and green chambers, directors padi and the rest.
Genius J
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by fufuNegusi(m): 8:55am
Senipapa:
Not everyone got this job through connection or godfather
It is about GOD THE FATHER not godfather
Never take away the God factor
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by booqee(f): 9:42am
fufuNegusi:be deceiving yourself,
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by hrykanu231(m): 9:45am
fufuNegusi:
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by madelovskoes: 10:13am
please for some of us that can't access the site...can we have get anybody with the list of Ondo state people?...olamisojimadewa@gmail.com
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by Ababadada: 10:51am
Nice to meet you here. My name was also Shortlisted without any connection in the federal ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. What the way forward.
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by Senipapa(m): 12:12pm
fufuNegusi:The only thing I can deduce from this statement is that you are certain to get the job already irrespective of it being just an invite at the moment. Only someone with connection can speak with much certainty as you did for a job still on an assessment stage.
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by madelovskoes: 12:13pm
Ababadada:....
from ondo state?... please share with me the list ...@olamisojimadewa@gmail.com
thanks
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by Senipapa(m): 12:15pm
Jerryojozy:Exactly my guy, your head dey game
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by fufuNegusi(m): 1:09pm
Ababadada:
All way leads to PSIN building in Abuja, Kubwa
Documents required.... i feel you should come along with Certificate of State of Origin
Besides other academic credentials
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by Impactever(m): 1:11pm
let us be honest to our self here, 95% of us who were shortlisted were through connection with top Nigeria politicians.......
It's very unfair
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by fufuNegusi(m): 1:11pm
booqee:
BELIEVE me... it is just the plain truth
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by booqee(f): 2:28pm
fufuNegusi:OK I believe you. I tap into your blessing. I pray my name is out in the supplementary list, if there's anything like that..i hope
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by Flexherbal(m): 2:50pm
Success to all those that have been shortlisted.
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by fineyemi(m): 2:51pm
Have you checked your name. click below to do so now:
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/federal-civil-service-2017-recruitment-shortlisted-candidates/
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by idris4r83(m): 2:52pm
|Re: FCSC Recruitment: Successful Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Meet Here by Pidgin2(f): 2:52pm
booqee:It seems this one is an atheist, my dear God is real believe it or not
