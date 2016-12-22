₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by tyokunbo(m): 7:29pm
Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command on Thursday foiled what would have been a major bank robbery.
A combined team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad and regular policemen from Rumuolumeni Police Station stormed a new generation bank located at Eagle Cement, following a tip off.
The hoodlums were said to have opened fire on the advancing police team led by a Divisional Police Officer, Felix Nnebue.
According to eye-witness reports, a SARS operative was injured during the gun duel that ensued between the robbers and the policemen.
The suspects were arrested while they were using a gas cylinder to cut open an entrance into the bank.
The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the bank robbers were arrested at about 2am on Thursday.
Omoni disclosed that the SARS operative that sustained gunshot injury was immediately rushed to the hospital.
He identified the three suspected bank robbers (all males) as Samuel Nwara (28) from Igwuruta town, Kaaly Taagaba (28) from Kpong, Khana LGA and Lucky Ukwuoma (26) from Etche LGA.
“Today (Thursday) at about 0200hrs, upon a distress call that there was a robbery going on at a new generation bank at Eagle Cement, Rumuolumeni, combined team of SARS and men of the Rumuolumeni Police Station led by the DPO, Felix Nnebue stormed the scene of the robbery.
“On sighting the police, the robbers opened fire on them, a situation that led to an exchange of fire. At the end, three armed robbers were arrested while one of the SARS operatives sustained gunshot wound. He is currently receiving treatment in the hospital,” he added.
Explaining that the suspects were helping the police in their investigation with a view to arresting others on the run, Omoni listed one cooking gas cylinder, one handsaw, one chisel and two Ghana-must-go bags as items recovered from them.
“The Commissioner of Police, CP Francis Odesanya, wishes to assure the people of the state that the Command under his watch has vowed to relentlessly fight all manner of crimes in the state.
“He (Odesanya) has promised to make Rivers State safer, especially during the Yuletide period and urged the public to have confidence in the police and continue to share information with the police,” Omoni added.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by tyokunbo(m): 7:30pm
CC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 7:46pm
No Christmas for them!
4 Likes
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by favourmic: 8:21pm
Igbo kue nu
Igbo and crimes are like 5$6
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 8:22pm
They even went with Two Ghana must go bags, these guys have target ooo! For shooting an officer they deserve the "Kpakangolo" treatment(two bullets to the legs first and 25 srokes of sun baked bamboo, everyday for 3 weeks)
1 Like
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by adonbilivit: 8:22pm
like if u think Nigerian police is doing enough
share if you think all they know how to do Is carrying bags around for politicians.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by bimbo2k10: 8:22pm
No peace for the wicked
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by unclezuma: 8:22pm
That guy without shirt look like one particular conductor like that for Waterloo station...
2 Likes
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by Pebcak: 8:23pm
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by zest17: 8:23pm
Bad market 2day...2bad cos christmas don rough for those guys side ooo.
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by JonSnow: 8:23pm
Die hard men of the underworld.
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by Gee2728(m): 8:24pm
Flexherbal:. That's the least of their worries my friend
1 Like
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by gurunlocker: 8:24pm
They wan go blow money for village in the name of Xmas....
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by ugosinachyy19: 8:24pm
Dem for no let person hear word for village if say dem succeed.
1 Like
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by azimibraun: 8:26pm
So this boys would have been the shiny examples of hard working successful young Men some people babes for the point show them; if they had succeeded? Girls make una see Werin those boys with Range rover dey take make money show off o!
2 Likes
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by ajbf: 8:26pm
Armed robbers attacking the banks in the night. Okay ooo. Their mates should usually do their "operations" in day light.
The robbers were exchanging gun shots with police and they were arrested unscratched.
There should be more to this news.
We are not in US. After the alleged armed robbers have shot the operatives of SARS, the police now came close and shout at them as thus: "This is Nigeria Police, you are all under arrest for attempting to break into bank. Raise up your hands and knee down." Sergeant Pafu, bring handcuffs and arrest this bandits.
9 Likes
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by Aigbofa: 8:27pm
Owo te awon igara olosha meta.
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by kasheemawo(m): 8:27pm
My blother from that side would soon arrive to tag them innocent. They will analyse how police arrested wrong guys
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by dplordx(m): 8:28pm
Seems like the only job in rivers is either political thuggery, oil bunkery, oil pipe line vandalism, kidnapping, bank robbery, and recently, men killing rich women. What a state!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by zarruwa: 8:28pm
ajbf:
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by AlphaStyles(m): 8:28pm
Kia police sef sabi spoil show,dm go dn promise their babes say dm go enter kfc this christmas bfre dm miss road. Well Mosquito go use una do christmas for jail #MerryChristmas
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by phemmie06(m): 8:29pm
First good news from the Nigeria police Force. Keep it up
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by azimibraun: 8:30pm
dplordx:Rivers is full of plenty evil things and very small good things... Na dem beat 4 fine small small boys and burn dem to death.. God nevaa finish with dem on dat one yet. Bastard state...
1 Like
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by Rick9(m): 8:32pm
Commendable
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by Rick9(m): 8:32pm
Rivers State sha
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by azimibraun: 8:32pm
phemmie06:How about the animals that beheaded a police officers and buried their bodies in shallow grave; just because they suspected them of working with the opposition?
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by SunnyBlaze1(m): 8:37pm
favourmic:
You need deliverance
Go and research about Rivers people names onuku!
7 Likes
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by fivestarrealty: 8:39pm
Hmmm. There was exchange of fire between the robbers and the police and only chisel, gas cylinder and ghana must go bags were recovered from the arrested robbers. Was it the gas cylinder they used to exchange fire. No gun or weapon was recovered. I reserve my comment.
4 Likes
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by Sacluxpaint(m): 8:44pm
favourmic:
Data no dey your brain again?
4 Likes
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by brainpulse: 8:49pm
He identified the three suspected bank robbers (all males) as Samuel Nwara (28) from Igwuruta town, Kaaly Taagaba (28) from Kpong, Khana LGA and Lucky Ukwuoma (26) from Etche LGA.
|Re: Police Foil Bank Robbery In Rivers, Arrest 3 (Photo) by OLUWAFUNMISE(m): 9:03pm
Viewing this topic: Febup, engrkaz(m), areeyor(m), theway83, olaide92(m), Hembelembe, Oshiafi(m), tamunominabo(m), mbaboy(m), 1shortblackboy, ironben(m), Emassive(m), snowpe(m), treach(m), eme1n(m), EDOE900(m) and 37 guest(s)
