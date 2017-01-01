₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,101 members, 3,292,278 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 05:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics (7102 Views)
|Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by broseme: 4:18pm
PRESS RELEASE
FOILED BANK ARMED ROBBERY ATTACK IN PORT HARCOURT, RIVERS STATE
Arrest Of Vicious Armed Robbers who specialized in Bank Robbery, recovery of catches of arms and ammunition, and arrest of a senior Bank Staff and security personnel attached to the Bank involved in the foiled armed Robbery attack on Access Bank Branch in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.
SUSPECTS:
i.Samuel Ndudiri ‘M’ 28 years (staff of the Bank), a principal suspect and the master mind of the foiled armed robbery attack.
ii.Ex SGT Promise Ukwuoma ‘M’ a dismissed Policeman.
iii. Samuel Nwala ‘M’ 28 years
iv. Lucky Ukwuoma ‘M’26 years
v. Kaale Taagabah ‘M’ 27 years
Exhibits:
i. Two (2) AK 47 Rifles and magazines fully loaded with Ammunition
ii.A welding machine
iii.Two (2) Gas cylinders and iron cutters
iv. A big Chisel
v.Cutting saw
vi.Hammer
vii.Acetylene gas power
On the 22nd December, 2016, the five (5) suspects mentioned above and other still at large stormed a Branch of Access Bank PLC in Port Harcourt, relying on information and active involvement of one of the staff of the Bank, the armed robbers successfully broke down the well fortified security doors and barriers and took over the banking hall. They were almost pulling down the vault of the Bank and other strong rooms in the bank with use of gas cylinder welding machine and iron cutters before the joint Police Teams of IGP’S Intelligence Response Team and Policemen from Rivers state Police Command swiftly moved in and dislodged them, thereby foiled the armed robbery attack on the Bank and made a prompt arrest of three (3) of the suspects at the scene; namely Samuel Nwala ‘M’ 28 years, Lucky Ukwuoma ‘M’ 26 years, Kaale Taagabah ‘M’ 27 years
2. In the course of thorough investigation into the foiled armed robbery attack on the Bank, the principal suspect who is a staff of the Bank and the master mind of the armed robber attack was subsequently arrested based on the confessional statements volunteered by the last three suspects arrested at the scene. The arrest of the principal suspect led to the arrest of Ex SGT Promise Ukwuoma who participated actively in the armed robbery attack on the Bank, the two (2) AK 47 riffles and the ammunition were recovered from him. All the suspects have volunteered confessional and useful statements to the Police about the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime.
3. However, concerted efforts are being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large and bring them to justice.
The case will be charged to court on completion of investigation.
DCP DON N. AWUNAH, fsi
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,
FORCE HEADQUARTERS,
ABUJA
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/foiled-bank-armed-robbery-attack-in.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:20pm
Bad egg in the force
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by Aburi001: 4:23pm
There is no smoke without fire as the saying goes....
Armed Rubbers can never succeed without the assistance of "an insiders" either police men or Bank officials.
Only God knows how long this Police man has being giving helping hands to Rubbers both physically plus Arms and Ammunitions before he finally meets his waterloo.
The militants and criminals on the streets are obviously better than SOME of the Nigeria Police in all ramifications.
Meanwhile, if you're driving, stopped at the roadblock and a Policeman asks you to OPEN YOUR BOOTH.
Kindly step down from your Car open it at the presence of the Police man. NEVER open and remain seated inside your Car.
They might drop WEEDS or Ammunition inside your booth.....you and I can guess what happens next.
This is a life story!
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by Lukmann1: 4:23pm
They should just put them in jailed especially that policeman that was offered them the guns they are used.
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by Edubestconsult: 4:24pm
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by bazzyblings: 4:24pm
. I wan sell my space . Who go buy ?
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by adedayoadedeji(m): 4:24pm
Is it that the robbery is as a result of the hard economy or the police officers have stealing in their DNA. This is very very bad.
Are you living in the mainland and work in the island?We offer transportation service that will cover you from your nearest bus stop to your work and vice versa at almost the same price with entering "danfo"
Ac and free wifi service is also provided.
Interested? send us an email at xylofng@gmail.com
1 Like
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by sugarbeesmith(m): 4:25pm
end of the road
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by Virginkpekus(f): 4:25pm
H
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by PabloOmoEscobar: 4:26pm
See their heads
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by StoneLucifer: 4:26pm
If found guilty, waste them away sharply.No time for bullshit this year...
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by adewumiopeyemi(m): 4:26pm
well i only came to check there name am not suprise with what i saw..... disgrace to nigeria police trust nobody
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by marshborn(m): 4:26pm
V
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by PabloOmoEscobar: 4:27pm
Lukmann1:Bros, English no be by force o. Make we yarn for pidgin
3 Likes
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by EmekaBlue(m): 4:27pm
F up for d popo guy
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by PBundles(m): 4:27pm
No watch the police pretend that they are shocked that one of them is involved.
1 Like
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by ayodejijoshua(m): 4:28pm
a whole police anyway is his fault because out of the force in nigeria police is lowest salary range bt he shouldn't have gone far to steal nah
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by Idydarling(f): 4:28pm
good riddance to bad rubbish, as for that bank staff, na greed go kill am!
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by Ten12: 4:28pm
With de way Nigeria police nd army re carrying out dia professional duties in ph since de re-run election I wunt be surprised if I read tomorrow dat wike was gun down in a shootout with de police during a robbery attack
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by wellmax(m): 4:28pm
hmmm. Good job NPF
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by ThisCouldBeUs: 4:29pm
Still got your point tho.
Lukmann1:
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by jcstability: 4:29pm
This 2017? Continue... No new year resolution
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by Idydarling(f): 4:29pm
Lukmann1:Rip English!
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by divicoded: 4:29pm
Thank God, Wike's boys are being caught one by one, I can't wait for Amaechi to come and remove this guy in 2019
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by comradespade(m): 4:30pm
na them again the flateen...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by akinszz: 4:31pm
See em head like chibike's head.
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by prettythicksme(f): 4:31pm
Ayeleeeeeeeee
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by brightalo17: 4:31pm
Some Bankers and stupidity Smh
Some Police officers and greediness Smh
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by Seun4FastLoans(f): 4:32pm
Ok
|Re: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attack In Rivers & Arrest Policeman Who Rob Banks(pics by ychris: 4:32pm
Lukmann1:Cc : adaksbullet, whitebeard .
Your boss has arrived!
12-years Old Girl Molestd By 42 Years Old White Garment Prophet / The Love Story Of A Unilag Babe And A Conductor / Get Your Love One Back. Mother Sunlight Jai Mata Durga Is For To Help You.
Viewing this topic: bobothem(m), KingAfo(m), talk2archy, Akudinso(m), nwapee(m), feda01, morbeta(m), serverconnect, obami007(m), Damola00, awoluyi, valboy, DAVEZONIGLTD, osuofia2(m), Virginkpekus(f), Fesisko(m), Eldeee, Vally007, iffydave(m), Babsnr, kelly72, seuneniola(m), Rolandken(m), BrokenPussy(f), konny1(m), PapaNnamdi, phransix147(m), bigboss80s(m), Benita27(f), Vince09, Keegan, marshborn(m), Gozmok112(m), Baawaa(m), vivlyviv(f), katoto, eki2000, evy4ch, banana4nana(m), Slymonster(m), Darchangel(m), valicious1(m), slimmoney(m), Galaxie, Rossburg(m), MVLOX(m), Redhot111(m), kjhova(m), kinkells(m), segebobo, wonderiyke(m) and 176 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12