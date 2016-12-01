Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) (5116 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-official-launching-of-niger-star.html Photos from the Official Lunch of Niger Star Rice days ago. A partnership between Korea Republic and Niger State. See photos below

Sai Baba 4 Likes

Don't forget LAKE rice. A combo of Lagos Jennifer government

Its packaging is appalling, it looks like a bag of nails....just compare lake rice packaging to this 11 Likes

Poor Packaging like Fertilizer bags 6 Likes

We want them in the market. But these states must be very lazy. Why should it take a Federal restriction on rice before they come up with this initiative?

Anyway kudos to them!

This what the giant of africa should be doing. Nt importing

A welcome development. Rice sufficiency and export is the goal.

nature2abdul:

We want them in the market. But these states must be very lazy. Why should it take a Federal restriction on rice before they come up with this initiative?

I agree that the states should have done this a long time ago to boost IGR. However, FG policy is needed to ensure that we are not competing with cheap and subsidised foreign imports. That is a key incentive for local investments.

This rice , that rice , all I want to know is how muchu ?

Impenia:

Let me agree with you!

Thank God that finally Nigerians are waking up. This is the way to go. Self reliance is the name of the game

Oyo state government is just useless.

As if I care

Good development

What's all this nonsense,,, rice rice rice





Buhari just made rice more valuable and popular like gold





Watch the return of APC in 2019 garri go cost pass rice.

I hope all these governors are not just rebagging rice in the name local rice 1 Like

megrimor:

u better care,hunger go jes finish u..lol

YUNGLURD:

You dey chop the package? What's most important is the quality of the rice itself not the packaging.

NA WEN DELTA STATE GO JOIN THE TRAIN SEF?

Thank you Buhari, you don open our eyes! and some useless people will still insult Buhari

Atiku2019:

.....BAD Belle ! ...Na the Packaging dey worry you or na em dey console your BAD Belle ?...go hang yourself if you no like am

All these are happening everywhere in Nigeria but governorsin south west states(bar Ambode) have done nothing. All the didiots do is complain about the little federal allocation they get.









I just hope this country breaks so we can finally devour our leaders in south west

rice for the people

How una go launch rice? Una go still commission borehole... Where are we going in this country?

Atiku2019:

is it the packaging you are after or the contents?afterall some people packed plastic rice for you in a beautiful sacks.