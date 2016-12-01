₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by londonrivals: 8:45pm On Dec 22
Photos from the Official Lunch of Niger Star Rice days ago. A partnership between Korea Republic and Niger State. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-official-launching-of-niger-star.html
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by DEXTROVERT: 9:04pm On Dec 22
Next
13%
Derivation
For
RICE
PRODUCING
STATEs..
Now
Thailand
INDIA
And
PLASTIC RICE from CHINA
Can
Go.
EBONYI
Anambra
Kano
JIGAWA
Loading
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by Garrithe1st: 9:05pm On Dec 22
Sai Baba
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by abuayman(m): 9:33pm On Dec 22
DEXTROVERT:
Don't forget LAKE rice. A combo of Lagos Jennifer government
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by YUNGLURD(m): 11:06pm On Dec 22
Its packaging is appalling, it looks like a bag of nails....just compare lake rice packaging to this
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by mykeljosef: 3:13am
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by Atiku2019: 3:24am
Poor Packaging like Fertilizer bags
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by andersonbaba(f): 4:29am
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by softmind24: 4:32am
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by nature2abdul: 4:38am
We want them in the market. But these states must be very lazy. Why should it take a Federal restriction on rice before they come up with this initiative?
Anyway kudos to them!
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by hernandson(m): 5:49am
This what the giant of africa should be doing. Nt importing
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by yjgm(m): 6:55am
A welcome development. Rice sufficiency and export is the goal.
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by Impenia: 7:49am
nature2abdul:I agree that the states should have done this a long time ago to boost IGR. However, FG policy is needed to ensure that we are not competing with cheap and subsidised foreign imports. That is a key incentive for local investments.
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by edoyad(m): 8:09am
This rice , that rice , all I want to know is how muchu ?
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by nature2abdul: 8:29am
Impenia:Let me agree with you!
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by Layinkaige: 10:47am
Thank God that finally Nigerians are waking up. This is the way to go. Self reliance is the name of the game
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by Earth2Metahuman: 10:47am
Oyo state government is just useless.
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by megrimor(m): 10:48am
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 10:49am
Good development
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by iamawara(m): 10:49am
Made in China...
What's all this nonsense,,, rice rice rice
Buhari just made rice more valuable and popular like gold
Watch the return of APC in 2019 garri go cost pass rice.
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by idupaul: 10:50am
I hope all these governors are not just rebagging rice in the name local rice
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by apholaryn: 10:51am
megrimor:u better care,hunger go jes finish u..lol
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by Idrismusty97(m): 10:52am
YUNGLURD:You dey chop the package? What's most important is the quality of the rice itself not the packaging.
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by Okundaye4(m): 10:52am
DEXTROVERT:
NA WEN DELTA STATE GO JOIN THE TRAIN SEF?
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by festboi: 10:52am
Thank you Buhari, you don open our eyes! and some useless people will still insult Buhari
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by Lasskeey: 10:53am
Atiku2019:.....BAD Belle ! ...Na the Packaging dey worry you or na em dey console your BAD Belle ?...go hang yourself if you no like am
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by vincent64(m): 10:53am
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by samsam2019: 10:54am
All these are happening everywhere in Nigeria but governorsin south west states(bar Ambode) have done nothing. All the didiots do is complain about the little federal allocation they get.
I just hope this country breaks so we can finally devour our leaders in south west
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by esaias1(m): 10:54am
rice for the people
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by Doctorfitz(m): 10:56am
How una go launch rice? Una go still commission borehole... Where are we going in this country?
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by egokudiowomoney: 10:57am
Atiku2019:is it the packaging you are after or the contents?afterall some people packed plastic rice for you in a beautiful sacks.
|Re: Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) by UnknownT: 10:57am
Rochas, when are we seeing IMO RICE?
