Apart from the absence of Mavin records crew, YBNL chief Olamide and Patoranking, who has bagged an award already, belong among top names missing at the popular award show, which also include, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy, Davido and Tekno



See tweets below...



Who headies epp? 1 Like 1 Share

someone said it seems they used bold2 camera to televise headies...on a serious note,i think most of the absent celebs 'll be busy on a day like this(xmas shows and all).they should have postponed it till the holiday period...besides,the drama of last year is still fresh in our hearts . someone said it seems they used bold2 camera to televise headies...on a serious note,i think most of the absent celebs 'll be busy on a day like this(xmas shows and all).they should have postponed it till the holiday period...besides,the drama of last year is still fresh in our hearts 17 Likes 3 Shares

After all the headies hypes, all I get is 1.5gp screen show and teletubbies performance... Who send me? Let me go and sleep jor. watching the headies is like watching NTA in the year 2000. If sound doesn't go off, artist no come, or presenter is cracking dry jokes 24 Likes 2 Shares



I think olamide opened the eyes of a lot of people

I no kuku watch am Artistes have finally released that headies is a crap awardI think olamide opened the eyes of a lot of peopleI no kuku watch am 3 Likes 1 Share

But the seats looks filled up from here na, or is the camera on my TV picking another angle 3 Likes

No be only Headies award, na leggings award....i jst dey wait for bae's wen go Unclad all in d name of fashion make i spy....I go dey look like''- 2 Likes

Passing 4 Likes

what do yu expect??....



MMM nor gree pay pipo Na..



by the way,the award is fu#kd up 1 Like 1 Share

there is no light and you are talking to me about headies... headies kor leggings ni 1 Like

It died lAst year when Reekado won the next rated 7 Likes 2 Shares

Even Zaki dey dey shine torch light lol dis Headies no try at all

goldbim:

someone said it seems they used bold2 camera to televise headies...on a serious note,i think most of the absent celebs 'll be busy on a day like this(xmas shows and all).they should have postponed it till the holiday period...besides,the drama of last year is still fresh in our hearts . its fvking fresh oooo.....headies need to be tutored.... its fvking fresh oooo.....headies need to be tutored.... 2 Likes

Lols.... HEADIES no try for the video quality atal....









But wetin concern me self? 1 Like

dbanj would b in so much tears ryt naw

Really... Idontbilivit



Btw



Who headies epp

Twitter would soon make other social networks irrelevant

na that naming ceremony camera dem use 2 Likes 2 Shares

Currently watching the headies. The echoes from the mic is bad(signal of an empty hall).



The whole place is empty. The person controlling the camera is not a professional. He can't even make it look like the place is full.



I guess most people boycotted the headies because of their ingenuity in nominations. E.g., Tekno. 3 Likes

I think God is silently sending a message to Ayo Animashaun that this should be the last of the headies.....the madness that errupted last year was the first sign......... 2 Likes

The leggings

HAHAHA

That's how Tribalism has been killing afonjas.



After that donjazzy and olamide fuss.



Now d afonja goons wanna punish the best artist of the year for us. By name Tekno



What dah heck is next rated??



Yoobish 10 Likes

It is very bad for Nigerian music. I don't think their foreign counterparts do boycott awards ceremonies like this. This year's headies is very boring.



*** goes to bed*** 2 Likes 1 Share

I concur, turned it off after the jazzman performance



I couldn't even hear anything na only "the winner is simi"



Then I saw love don't care vid



Omo I off inverter straight, award wey no get level 2 Likes 1 Share

. 4 Likes 1 Share

Sexytemi:

But the seats looks filled up from here na, or is the camera on my TV picking another angle

I guess u joined later on. The presentation of d 1st 2 awards were trash I guess u joined later on. The presentation of d 1st 2 awards were trash