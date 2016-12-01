₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by TunezMediaBlog: 11:21pm On Dec 22
Social media is buzzing over the ongoing Headies award but for the wrong reasons. The live coverage is of poor picture quality and it seems lots of Nigerian music stars are missing from the roll call.
Apart from the absence of Mavin records crew, YBNL chief Olamide and Patoranking, who has bagged an award already, belong among top names missing at the popular award show, which also include, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy, Davido and Tekno
See tweets below...
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by babyfaceafrica(m): 11:27pm On Dec 22
Who headies epp?
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by goldbim(f): 11:50pm On Dec 22
someone said it seems they used bold2 camera to televise headies...on a serious note,i think most of the absent celebs 'll be busy on a day like this(xmas shows and all).they should have postponed it till the holiday period...besides,the drama of last year is still fresh in our hearts .
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by veekid(m): 11:52pm On Dec 22
After all the headies hypes, all I get is 1.5gp screen show and teletubbies performance... Who send me? Let me go and sleep jor. watching the headies is like watching NTA in the year 2000. If sound doesn't go off, artist no come, or presenter is cracking dry jokes
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by phlamesG(m): 11:53pm On Dec 22
Artistes have finally released that headies is a crap award
I think olamide opened the eyes of a lot of people
I no kuku watch am
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by Sexytemi(f): 11:53pm On Dec 22
But the seats looks filled up from here na, or is the camera on my TV picking another angle
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by driy65(m): 11:53pm On Dec 22
No be only Headies award, na leggings award....i jst dey wait for bae's wen go Unclad all in d name of fashion make i spy....I go dey look like''-
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by DlawTECHY(m): 11:53pm On Dec 22
Passing
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by yungest(m): 11:54pm On Dec 22
what do yu expect??....
MMM nor gree pay pipo Na..
by the way,the award is fu#kd up
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by mebad(m): 11:54pm On Dec 22
there is no light and you are talking to me about headies... headies kor leggings ni
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by Atiku2019: 11:54pm On Dec 22
It died lAst year when Reekado won the next rated
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by Legacyltd: 11:54pm On Dec 22
Even Zaki dey dey shine torch light lol dis Headies no try at all
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by Zeus100(m): 11:54pm On Dec 22
goldbim:its fvking fresh oooo.....headies need to be tutored....
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by Abokideals: 11:55pm On Dec 22
Lols.... HEADIES no try for the video quality atal....
But wetin concern me self?
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by prince985(m): 11:55pm On Dec 22
dbanj would b in so much tears ryt naw
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by Ne0w1zarD: 11:55pm On Dec 22
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by boykas(m): 11:56pm On Dec 22
Really... Idontbilivit
Btw
Who headies epp
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by CICERO09(m): 11:56pm On Dec 22
Twitter would soon make other social networks irrelevant
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by olusledge: 11:56pm On Dec 22
na that naming ceremony camera dem use
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by deathcomestoall(f): 11:56pm On Dec 22
Currently watching the headies. The echoes from the mic is bad(signal of an empty hall).
The whole place is empty. The person controlling the camera is not a professional. He can't even make it look like the place is full.
I guess most people boycotted the headies because of their ingenuity in nominations. E.g., Tekno.
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by LadiIshola(m): 11:57pm On Dec 22
I think God is silently sending a message to Ayo Animashaun that this should be the last of the headies.....the madness that errupted last year was the first sign.........
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by MrIcredible: 11:57pm On Dec 22
The leggings
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by Lovelynature(m): 11:57pm On Dec 22
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by bosschinalu(m): 11:57pm On Dec 22
HAHAHA
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by Noblecx: 11:58pm On Dec 22
That's how Tribalism has been killing afonjas.
After that donjazzy and olamide fuss.
Now d afonja goons wanna punish the best artist of the year for us. By name Tekno
What dah heck is next rated??
Yoobish
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by SQMrProducer(m): 11:58pm On Dec 22
It is very bad for Nigerian music. I don't think their foreign counterparts do boycott awards ceremonies like this. This year's headies is very boring.
*** goes to bed***
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by LorDBolton: 11:59pm On Dec 22
I concur, turned it off after the jazzman performance
I couldn't even hear anything na only "the winner is simi"
Then I saw love don't care vid
Omo I off inverter straight, award wey no get level
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by Ennyhorlar(m): 12:00am
.
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by delman88(m): 12:04am
Sexytemi:
I guess u joined later on. The presentation of d 1st 2 awards were trash
|Re: Fans Lament Over Empty Seats At Headies As Top Nigerian Artistes Boycott Award by stevenson007: 12:04am
Na them sabi
