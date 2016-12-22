₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by Naijboyzz: 12:03am
Just three days to Christmas celebration, workers in Ondo State, Thursday forcefully dragged the Account-General (AG), Mr. Felix Ajibokun to bank to begin the process of payment of workers’ salaries.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2016/12/22/ondo-workers-picket-accountant-general-office-drag-bank/amp/?client=ms-android-tecno
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by Flexherbal(m): 1:04am
Fuuny enough, our senators and governors are getting paid.
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by Sibrah: 2:45am
Ha ha ha . . . Scam govt.
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by WizBLANCE(m): 3:05am
They force the horse to the river and force it to drink water.... Nija i hail o
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by Atiku2019: 3:27am
A Labourer deserves his Wages
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by Horspiroll007(m): 4:44am
Wetin consign Aregbe wit Ondo? I c a man wit RAUF placard @ d lower left hand side of d pix... Jes wondering tho
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by Naijboyzz: 6:26am
Horspiroll007:
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by dotman4real007(m): 7:20am
i suspect that governor, he has used their salaries to do MMM, he is now playing the kind card knowing that the AG will retire soon. That governor is smart, he is only using the AG.
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:34am
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by Macgabe(m): 8:37am
My point is don't these states get allocations from federal government on a monthly basis? what would have happen, if states are to live strictly on IGR? your guess is as good as mine. May God save humanity from man's inhumanity to man.
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by Frank3n2(m): 10:35am
Na so uprising they start...
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by Mrdecent(m): 10:35am
Better but mimiko has their money
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by buharimustlive: 10:36am
They all voted for change now they have it..
BTW.. Instead of them to hold dullard BUHARI responsible why are they venting their anger on the innocent accountant.?
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by gentlekeny(m): 10:36am
Naijboyzz:
Begging to get on month salary. Chai!!! God forbid
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by Lasskeey: 10:37am
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by Godprotectigbos(f): 10:38am
None of south west state dey enjoy dis xmax
Na so so Debt everywhere
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by Lasskeey: 10:38am
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by eezeribe(m): 10:38am
Nigeria needs to be salvaged
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by ItsawrapOutfit: 10:39am
Action film
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by Jacko1(m): 10:39am
So true
Ma brother doing hoisemanship there
No pay since
And he is to work dec 25th
So sad
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by bignero: 10:39am
lol
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by lafuria1(m): 10:40am
To be honest I'm so confused on why states can't pay salaries despite the monthly allocation
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by falconey: 10:41am
they should have done this months ago, must they wait for Yuletide?
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by seguno2: 10:41am
Good.
Very good.
Hopefully we are waking up to our rights.
Our leaders, take note or don't at your own risk and peril.
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by eleojo23: 10:43am
Good for him...
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by dMODShavgonemad: 10:43am
Horspiroll007:Oga na left b dat? But u get eyes o.
D idiot is a chronic debtor, e matter Don reach Ondo state. Very soon na for sokoto we go see e name
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by seguno2: 10:43am
Mrdecent:
Just like Aregbesola, Ortom, Bello and the other useless thieves we have as governors and LGA Chairmen.
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by abumeinben(m): 10:44am
Good!
War is when the government told you who the enemy is.
Revolution is when you figure it out yourself.
-Guru Laghima
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by yinkslinks(m): 10:44am
And some idiots want mmm to crash.
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by princeofpeace22(m): 10:45am
Politheifcians
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by casby: 10:49am
Instead of u to call a spade a spade u r there talking nonsense, mmm no go kill una, shebi these men have cwife and children to attend to o after working so hard the so called govt that care about the people has refused to pay them,who is the scam now?
dotman4real007:
|Re: Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:50am
december don come may they pay salary and bonus we deceive it... we no go gree
