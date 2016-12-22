Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Angry Workers In Ondo Drag Accountant-General To The Bank For Their Money (5398 Views)

Buhari To Fire 6000 Workers In FAAN, NAMA NCAA / BREAKING: Angry Workers Shut Down La Casera / Massive Protest Ongoing By Eko Atlantic Workers In Victoria Island, Lagos. Pics

Just three days to Christmas celebration, workers in Ondo State, Thursday forcefully dragged the Account-General (AG), Mr. Felix Ajibokun to bank to begin the process of payment of workers’ salaries.



The aggrieved workers, who earlier picketed the A-G office at Alagbaka Akure, the state capital, were being owed six months salaries.



They were led by their Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) Chairman, Mr. Sunday Adeleye and the State Chairman, Mrs. Bosede Daramola and other union leaders.



They are begging the government for one month salary to enable them celebrate the Christmas.



The state governor, Olusegun Mimiko was said to have directed the AG to pay the workers.



But, Ajibokun, who is expected to retire from service tomorrow, had allegedly refused to commence the payment.



Adeleye, while speaking with reporters, said the union leaders recently met Governor Olusegun Mimiko and they both resolved that the workers should be paid a month for them to have money to celebrate the Christmas.



He said “about four days ago, we met with the governor and the commissioner for finance and directed the AG to pay the workers salaries so that everybody can go home with something.



“Since then, we have been coming here but he has been avoiding us until today when we asked him when he will pay us but, he said no workers will be paid until after Christmas.



“For your information, this is man that will be retiring from service tomorrow and the system is this, he is the only who has the legal right to pay workers and the moment he retires, it will take government up to three weeks to appointment another AG.



“Let me tell, people are dying. What manner of parent are you, when you cannot buy your child a T-shirt.



“We will continue to keep vigil on this premises until the AG is ready to pay the workers”.



Ajibokun, however, blamed poor banking network for the reason for the delay in the payment.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2016/12/22/ondo-workers-picket-accountant-general-office-drag-bank/amp/?client=ms-android-tecno

Fuuny enough, our senators and governors are getting paid. 6 Likes

Ha ha ha . . . Scam govt.

They force the horse to the river and force it to drink water.... Nija i hail o

A Labourer deserves his Wages

Wetin consign Aregbe wit Ondo? I c a man wit RAUF placard @ d lower left hand side of d pix... Jes wondering tho 1 Like

Horspiroll007:

Wetin consign Aregbe wit Ondo? I c a man wit RAUF placard @ d lower left hand side of d pix... Jes wondering tho

i suspect that governor, he has used their salaries to do MMM, he is now playing the kind card knowing that the AG will retire soon. That governor is smart, he is only using the AG.

My point is don't these states get allocations from federal government on a monthly basis? what would have happen, if states are to live strictly on IGR? your guess is as good as mine. May God save humanity from man's inhumanity to man. 1 Like

Na so uprising they start... 2 Likes

Better but mimiko has their money

They all voted for change now they have it..

BTW.. Instead of them to hold dullard BUHARI responsible why are they venting their anger on the innocent accountant.? 1 Like

Naijboyzz:











Begging to get on month salary. Chai!!! God forbid Begging to get on month salary. Chai!!! God forbid

None of south west state dey enjoy dis xmax









Na so so Debt everywhere 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria needs to be salvaged

So true

To be honest I'm so confused on why states can't pay salaries despite the monthly allocation

they should have done this months ago, must they wait for Yuletide?

Hopefully we are waking up to our rights.

Our leaders, take note or don't at your own risk and peril.

Horspiroll007:

Wetin consign Aregbe wit Ondo? I c a man wit RAUF placard @ d lower left hand side of d pix... Jes wondering tho Oga na left b dat? But u get eyes o.

D idiot is a chronic debtor, e matter Don reach Ondo state. Very soon na for sokoto we go see e name Oga na left b dat? But u get eyes o.D idiot is a chronic debtor, e matter Don reach Ondo state. Very soon na for sokoto we go see e name

Mrdecent:

Better but mimiko has their money

Just like Aregbesola, Ortom, Bello and the other useless thieves we have as governors and LGA Chairmen. Just like Aregbesola, Ortom, Bello and the other useless thieves we have as governors and LGA Chairmen.

War is when the government told you who the enemy is.



Revolution is when you figure it out yourself.





-Guru Laghima

dotman4real007:

i suspect that governor, he has used their salaries to do MMM, he is now playing the kind card knowing that the AG will retire soon. That governor is smart, he is only using the AG. Instead of u to call a spade a spade u r there talking nonsense, mmm no go kill una, shebi these men have cwife and children to attend to o after working so hard the so called govt that care about the people has refused to pay them,who is the scam now?