Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) (14119 Views)

Tekno Disqualified From Headies Next Rated Award / Reekado Banks Flaunts His Jeep From Next Rated Awards / Wizkid Signs EFYA, R2bees, Mr.Eazi To Starboy Records (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.aksmedias.com.ng/2016/12/mr-eazi-won-headies-next-rated-artist.html The HEADIES announces the winner of next rated artist 2016 in person of Mr Eazi, with a car Prize, see photo below 1 Share

Life is easy with Mr Eazi...Zagadat!



Mehn this guy is just too good, respek! 63 Likes 5 Shares

Mr Eazy.. .our next rated!!



Well deserved!! 14 Likes 1 Share

It's our boy Eazi! 13 Likes

1 Like

Congratulations to him ! 2 Likes 1 Share

Zagadattttt!!!



It's your boy Eaziiiiii!!



Collect hand shake joor!! 19 Likes 1 Share

Who else was gonna win it, Ycee? 6 Likes 1 Share

Zaga dat.. Its ur boy Eazi 3 Likes

zagga dat 3 Likes 1 Share

Rubbish! Osinachi deserved the award 1 Like 3 Shares

Each winner of Next rated each yr has never failed to disappoint in the subsequent year. With this Nursery School Rhymer, Zagada or whatever rubbish, I doubt if he would be able to justify the award next yr.



Before you quote me and say rubbish, pls ask yourself apart from his overnight popularity how deep, sensible or creative is the guy's songs compared to that of previous winners ? What complete sense can you make out of any of his songs without sounding like a psychiatric patient. 15 Likes 1 Share





DETTY BOY..YOU DESERVE AM 100%! Na like this I dey shake body anytime I hear ZAGADAT..IZ UR BOY EAZIDETTY BOY..YOU DESERVE AM 100%! 20 Likes

Mr eazi .. He is lucky techno got disqualified... If not 12 Likes 1 Share

Coughs*** clears throat#... Nice one, i see u @ mr Eazi

fergieboy:

Mr eazi .. He is lucky techno got disqualified... If not Tekno and eazi r same thing...they have not release an album yet.



It will not be shocking to anyone if mr eazi wins d category cuz Mr tekno is only popular in d South East and South South areas while Mr eazi is almost every where. Tekno and eazi r same thing...they have not release an album yet.It will not be shocking to anyone if mr eazi wins d category cuz Mr tekno is only popular in d South East and South South areas while Mr eazi is almost every where. 1 Like

... Zaga Dat!

He totally deserves it. Would have been a shame if humblesmith won it. 2 Likes

fergieboy:

Mr eazi .. He is lucky techno got disqualified... If not ... A clear case of when All Odds works in your Favour. ... A clear case of when All Odds works in your Favour. 4 Likes

fergieboy:

Mr eazi .. He is lucky techno got disqualified... If not Or rather, he is lucky that Tecno disqualified himself from the yeye awards. Or rather, he is lucky that Tecno disqualified himself from the yeye awards. 10 Likes

Nigerians with nonsense songs are like twins, smh. 3 Likes 1 Share

headies for don package all the awards and give to konga to deliver it to the winners, 5 Likes 1 Share

had it been tekno wasn't dis qualified he could have won DT award. but Mr eazi try shall 1 Like

Onijagidijagan:



Tekno and eazi r same thing...they have not release an album yet.



It will not be shocking to anyone if mr eazi wins d category cuz Mr tekno is only popular in d South East and South South areas while Mr eazi is almost every where.

Dummy Dummy 43 Likes 2 Shares

The only unbias headies have seen in a long while.

All of "em was on merit. 1 Like

well deserved; he won cos tekno dropped out 1 Like

Hs Worth it na

ahead of talented songstress,olamide?

Zagadat my brother

I saw some comparisn btw that song & Timi Dakolo's 'version' yet Timi was not mentioned @ d headies......





Make i go hyde first, before them go start to lay ambush.... Is it true that Darey won 2 awardzI saw some comparisn btw that song & Timi Dakolo's 'version' yet Timi was not mentioned @ d headies......Make i go hyde first, before them go start to lay ambush.... 1 Like

Toybreezy:



Dummy lol a very big one lol a very big one 4 Likes