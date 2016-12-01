₦airaland Forum

Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by Samtexjohn1: 1:14am
The HEADIES announces the winner of next rated artist 2016 in person of Mr Eazi, with a car Prize, see photo below

http://www.aksmedias.com.ng/2016/12/mr-eazi-won-headies-next-rated-artist.html

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by Laveda(f): 1:17am
Life is easy with Mr Eazi...Zagadat!

Mehn this guy is just too good, respek!

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by Hundreddegrees(m): 1:18am
Mr Eazy.. .our next rated!!

Well deserved!!

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by Twaci(f): 1:23am
It's our boy Eazi!

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by optional1(f): 1:24am
cheesy

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 1:30am
Congratulations to him !

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by Smellymouth: 1:35am
Zagadattttt!!!

It's your boy Eaziiiiii!!

Collect hand shake joor!!

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by Elisean(m): 1:41am
Who else was gonna win it, Ycee?

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by joshkunn: 1:47am
Zaga dat.. Its ur boy Eazi wink

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by Remyboyhefty(m): 1:55am
zagga dat grin

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 1:59am
Rubbish! Osinachi deserved the award angry

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by GetUmad: 2:25am
Each winner of Next rated each yr has never failed to disappoint in the subsequent year. With this Nursery School Rhymer, Zagada or whatever rubbish, I doubt if he would be able to justify the award next yr.

Before you quote me and say rubbish, pls ask yourself apart from his overnight popularity how deep, sensible or creative is the guy's songs compared to that of previous winners ? What complete sense can you make out of any of his songs without sounding like a psychiatric patient.

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by Jarizod: 3:26am
Na like this I dey shake body anytime I hear ZAGADAT..IZ UR BOY EAZI cool

DETTY BOY..YOU DESERVE AM 100%! cool

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by fergieboy(m): 3:52am
Mr eazi .. He is lucky techno got disqualified... If not lipsrsealed

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by dahunsy(m): 5:22am
Coughs*** clears throat#... Nice one, i see u @ mr Eazi
Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by Onijagidijagan(m): 5:33am
fergieboy:
Mr eazi .. He is lucky techno got disqualified... If not lipsrsealed
Tekno and eazi r same thing...they have not release an album yet.

It will not be shocking to anyone if mr eazi wins d category cuz Mr tekno is only popular in d South East and South South areas while Mr eazi is almost every where.

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by KyleBrry: 5:40am
... Zaga Dat!
Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by Ermacc: 5:52am
He totally deserves it. Would have been a shame if humblesmith won it.

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by KyleBrry: 6:05am
fergieboy:
Mr eazi .. He is lucky techno got disqualified... If not lipsrsealed
... A clear case of when All Odds works in your Favour.

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by uchennamani(m): 6:34am
fergieboy:
Mr eazi .. He is lucky techno got disqualified... If not lipsrsealed
Or rather, he is lucky that Tecno disqualified himself from the yeye awards.

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by Dreyl(m): 6:37am
Nigerians with nonsense songs are like twins, smh.

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by comradespade(m): 6:46am
headies for don package all the awards and give to konga to deliver it to the winners, grin grin

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by youngcizzy(m): 7:06am
had it been tekno wasn't dis qualified he could have won DT award. but Mr eazi try shall

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by Toybreezy: 7:06am
Onijagidijagan:

Tekno and eazi r same thing...they have not release an album yet.

It will not be shocking to anyone if mr eazi wins d category cuz Mr tekno is only popular in d South East and South South areas while Mr eazi is almost every where.

Dummy

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by freshness2020(m): 7:32am
The only unbias headies have seen in a long while.
All of "em was on merit.

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by veekid(m): 7:53am
well deserved; he won cos tekno dropped out

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by Thomsyne(m): 7:54am
Hs Worth it na
Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by martineverest(m): 7:54am
ahead of talented songstress,olamide?
Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by Marjenny(f): 7:54am
Zagadat my brother
Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by ikorodureporta: 7:54am
Is it true that Darey won 2 awardz I saw some comparisn btw that song & Timi Dakolo's 'version' yet Timi was not mentioned @ d headies...... undecided


Make i go hyde first, before them go start to lay ambush....

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by apholaryn: 7:54am
Toybreezy:

Dummy
lol a very big one

Re: Mr Eazi Wins The HEADIES Next Rated Artiste 2016 (Photo) by mikool007(m): 7:54am
nice 1

