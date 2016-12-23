₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlAWWpw_CCM
It’s been an interesting year in music, and Nigeria generally and it’s been reflected in the award ceremony. A good number of prominent artists were absent including Olamide, MI, Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Don Jazzy, Ill Bliss and a host of others.
The Winners list of 11th edition of the prestigious Headies Awards
BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR
A non-voting category for the best single recording by an artiste or group in the year under review.
EMERGENCY – D’BANJ
PRAY FOR ME – DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR – (WINNER)
LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI
ORENTE – ADEKUNLE GOLD
SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.
DJ COUBLON ‘GOOD TIME & RABA’
PHEELS – ‘PICK UP & LAGOS BOYS’ – OLAMIDE
LEGENDURY BEATS – ‘FINAL – BABA NLA’ WIZKID
YOUNG JOHN – ‘MAMA’ – KISS DANIEL – (WINNER)
MASTAKRAFT – ‘FADA FADA’, ‘CONNECT’ – PHYNO
OSCAR HERMAN-ACKAH – ‘PRAY FOR ME’ – DAREY
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.
EMERGENCY (D’BANJ) – UNLIMITED LA
MARY (SEYI SHAY) – MEJI ALABI
SOLDIER (FALZ THA BAD GUY) – CLARENCE PETERS – (WINNER)
MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W
BAD – TIWA SAVAGE FEAT. WIZKID – SESAN
BEST R&B/POP ALBUM
A category for the best R&B/Pop Album in the year under review (by single individual or group).
NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL – (WINNER)
WANTED – WANDE COAL
KLITORIS – BRYMO
Unclad – DAREY
SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY
BEST R&B SINGLE
A category for the best R&B single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).
LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI
MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W
SUPER WOMAN – WANDE COAL
PRAY FOR ME – DAREY – (WINNER)
ADUKE – TJAN
SMILE – SHAYDEE
BEST POP SINGLE
A category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group)
MAMA – KISS DANIEL
FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID
PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE – (WINNER)
EMERGENCY – D’BANJ
FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE
MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR
BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE
A category for the best Reggae/Dancehall single in the year under review (by single individual or group).
‘NO KISSING’ – PATORANKING FT SARKODIE – (WINNER)
BODY HOT – PRAIZ FT. JESSE JAGZ & STONE BWOY
JAGA LOVE – JESSE JAGZ
OLOWO – CYNTHIA MORGAN
PAM PAM – KETCHUP
TIMAYA – I LIKE THE WAY
BEST RAP ALBUM
A Non-Voting Category for the Best Album By A Rap Artiste Or Group In Year Under Review.
EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE
POWERFUL – ILL BLISS – (WINNER)
STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ
LIL’ KESH – YAGI
BEST COLLABO
A voting category for the best R&B, Pop or Hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).
SOLDIER – FALZ FEAT. SIMI – (WINNER)
REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE
OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
WAIT – SOLIDSTAR FEAT. TIWA SAVAGE
NO KISSING – PATORANKING FEAT. SARKODIE
MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR
BEST RAP SINGLE
A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap.
EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE – (WINNER)
ASAMALEKUN – REMINISCE
JAGABAN – YCEE
CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI – ILL BLISS
AGU JI NDI MEN – A-Q
SHOW YOU SOMETHING – BOOGEY
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)
A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.
BRYMO – SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING
DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR – PRAY FOR ME
SHAYDEE – SMILE – (WINNER)
WANDE COAL – SUPER WOMAN
RIC HASSANI – GENTLEMAN
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.
SIMI – LOVE DON’T CARE – (WINNER)
SEYI SHAY – RIGHT NOW
ARAMIDE FEAT. ADEKUNLE GOLD – LOVE ME
OMAWUMI FEAT. ANGELIE KIDJO – PLAY NA PLAY
NEXT RATED
This category is a voting category for the most promising upcoming act in the year under review.
YCEE
MR. EAZI – (WINNER)
HUMBLESMITH
ARAMIDE
HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION
A voting category for the best new artiste in the year under review.
KISS DANIEL – NEW ERA – (WINNER)
SEYI SHAY – SEYI OR SHAY
LIL’ KESH – YAGI
RUNTOWN – GHETTO UNIVERSITY
LYRICIST ON THE ROLL
A non-voting category for the Rap Artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.
ILL BLISS – CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI – (WINNER)
REMINSCE – ASALAMALEKU
YCEE – JAGABAN
BOOGEY – SHOW YOU SOMETHING
A-Q – AGU JI NDI MEN’
MODENINE – NO MATTER WHAT
BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE
A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.
OLAMIDE – WHO YOU EPP – (WINNER)
AJEBUTTER FEAT. FALZ – BAD GANG
KOKER – KO LE WERK
YCEE – JAGABAN
SMALL DOKTA – GBERA
2T BOYS – CUSTOMER DADA NI
BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG
A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.
PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO
YOU SUPPOSE KNOW – BEZ – WINNER
WAIT FOR ME – JOHNNY DRILLE
GENTLEMAN – RIC HASSANI
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges requirements of excellence (Songwriting, production, rendition and promotion) and acceptability (Sales and popularity).
STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ
NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL – WINNER
WANTED – WANDE COAL
SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Most critically and commercially adjudged artiste in the year under review. Overall most successful artiste for the year under review.
WIZKID – WINNER
TIWA SAVAGE
FALZ
YEMI ALADE
OLAMIDE
SONG OF THE YEAR
A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.
FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID
OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO
PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD
REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT.
FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE – WINNER
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD – FLAVOUR
HALL OF FAME – Laolu Akins
SOURCE: http://afriwap.com/entertainment/full-list-of-winners-in-the-2016-headies-award/
lalasticlala
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL THE WINNERS
MR EAZI NEXT RATED? IZZOKAY
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
Congrats to the winners. All well deserved, cept that my boy Adekunle Gold was denied a great honor he does deserve.
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
congratulations too the winners. Am glad Mr easy won. #LifeIsEasy
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
... Mr. Eazi.
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
Yessssssss! My Mr Eazi!
|Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full) by ikorodureporta: 5:52am
Darey won 2 awards with that song, but Timi Dakolo was not mentioned....una try! ......bsides, e b like say Ayo don giv lalasticlala & sevn xmas cake, with more than 10 headies threadz on f.p
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
Mr eazi next rated
That's all I wanna know
#life is eazi
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
Mr Eazi?? Damn let me die
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
when u removed tekno from headies, u removed d icing from the cake.
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
Adekunle Gold was denied an award...Can someone expain this?
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
some loses be like
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
After all the headies hypes, all I get is 1.5gp screen show and teletubbies performance... Yeye
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
Political award platform "headless"
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
okay o!
Phyno My Brother Dont Worry o!
We Know You Deserved More.
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
Rap album nd Lyricst on the Roll.
ILLSHIT
am I seeing what am sawing
|Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full) by Chiefpriest1(m): 8:26am
I think those who are criticising Ayo Animashaun, whose company organises the award should cut him some slack.
I don't support mediocrity, but this guy has paid his dues in the industry. Its not easy organising an ordinary birthday for your one-year-old sef.
Everybody knows how difficult things are right now. Advertisers and sponsors are drastically cutting their budgets for sponsorship of such shows.
MAMA, MTV, BET, AMVCA etc are big budget events running into millions of dollars, yet Ayo scrapes himself every year to make sure this event to recognize Nigerian artists is held every year. Kudos bro.
If we don't support our own, nobody will. Hopefully, he will take the criticisms in his strides and improve next year.
And these same artists he has supported all through decided to shun his event. What could he have done? Go and force them out from their houses?
Its easy to hold your phone in the room and deride someone else's sweat. Enough of the mockery.
For those mentioning Tekno, in every game there are rules.
Tekno had a good year, but he has no album and from what I learnt, as far as you dont have an album, even if you have spent 29 years in the industry, you are still next rated.
Pana is definitely a good song, probably the biggest, but Bobo yen proud jor. He should go and sit down.
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
No award for Vic O?
Rubbish headies.
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
Not bad. But I hate the boycotts
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
I know some people will be happy with this award and recipients this time..Their sons got a fair share.
Not surprised the two awards given to a certain Illy were non voting categories. Coz Nigerians in their right senses would forever pick my who u epp over illy.
But If them give am now,them go say na plan work.
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
Ill bliss deserves it
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
YAGI And Adekunle Okay o
No Rukkie??
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
Look at all these people above me claiming judge with their c3 and x2...
Phyno this.... Mr Eazi that.... Adekunle Gold this.... Simi that.... This.....that.....that......this...
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
Good to see Mr eazi on the list
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
Lol
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
Those musicians that didn't show up are arrogant, especially marvin crew. They are feeling like heaven and earth then forget nothing last forever. No matter the way things are, always show respect.
In everything you do always remain humble.
Those artists that didn't show up are all hypocrite! How much is their networth Are they up to $500k? No!
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
boooo
|Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full) by darealsola(m): 8:30am
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
This headies is turning to something else..aw can illbliss win 2 awards. ...I don't feel d guy at all..but since the category is non voting category. .am sensing something.The moment they called him self, the crowd was dead.no reaction 4 him..i even heard someone saying "2nd award"....good an mr eazi won sha since tekno i no more there..Adekunle gold......am xo xo sorry 4 u..U deserved something sha bt that's life...Anyone feeling that dremo should b part of next rated category. ...feeling sorrt 4 yung6ix too coz am feeling dat his song"respek on my name"
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
issorait
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
ok
Re: Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full)
So Adekunle Gold no win any....issorai.
