Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Headies Awards 2016 List Of Winners (Full) (14214 Views)

Headies Awards 2016: Live Updates / Winners List At The MTV Africa Music Awards 2016. / Full List Of Winners At The Headies 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlAWWpw_CCM



It’s been an interesting year in music, and Nigeria generally and it’s been reflected in the award ceremony. A good number of prominent artists were absent including Olamide, MI, Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Don Jazzy, Ill Bliss and a host of others.





The Winners list of 11th edition of the prestigious Headies Awards

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

A non-voting category for the best single recording by an artiste or group in the year under review.



EMERGENCY – D’BANJ

PRAY FOR ME – DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR – (WINNER)

LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI

ORENTE – ADEKUNLE GOLD

SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO





PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.



DJ COUBLON ‘GOOD TIME & RABA’

PHEELS – ‘PICK UP & LAGOS BOYS’ – OLAMIDE

LEGENDURY BEATS – ‘FINAL – BABA NLA’ WIZKID

YOUNG JOHN – ‘MAMA’ – KISS DANIEL – (WINNER)

MASTAKRAFT – ‘FADA FADA’, ‘CONNECT’ – PHYNO

OSCAR HERMAN-ACKAH – ‘PRAY FOR ME’ – DAREY





BEST MUSIC VIDEO

A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.



EMERGENCY (D’BANJ) – UNLIMITED LA

MARY (SEYI SHAY) – MEJI ALABI

SOLDIER (FALZ THA BAD GUY) – CLARENCE PETERS – (WINNER)

MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W

BAD – TIWA SAVAGE FEAT. WIZKID – SESAN





BEST R&B/POP ALBUM

A category for the best R&B/Pop Album in the year under review (by single individual or group).



NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL – (WINNER)

WANTED – WANDE COAL

KLITORIS – BRYMO

Unclad – DAREY

SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY





BEST R&B SINGLE

A category for the best R&B single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).



LOVE DON’T CARE – SIMI

MADE FOR YOU – BANKY W

SUPER WOMAN – WANDE COAL

PRAY FOR ME – DAREY – (WINNER)

ADUKE – TJAN

SMILE – SHAYDEE





BEST POP SINGLE

A category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group)



MAMA – KISS DANIEL

FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID

PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD

OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO

REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE – (WINNER)

EMERGENCY – D’BANJ

FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE

MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR





BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE

A category for the best Reggae/Dancehall single in the year under review (by single individual or group).



‘NO KISSING’ – PATORANKING FT SARKODIE – (WINNER)

BODY HOT – PRAIZ FT. JESSE JAGZ & STONE BWOY

JAGA LOVE – JESSE JAGZ

OLOWO – CYNTHIA MORGAN

PAM PAM – KETCHUP

TIMAYA – I LIKE THE WAY





BEST RAP ALBUM

A Non-Voting Category for the Best Album By A Rap Artiste Or Group In Year Under Review.



EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE

POWERFUL – ILL BLISS – (WINNER)

STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ

LIL’ KESH – YAGI





BEST COLLABO

A voting category for the best R&B, Pop or Hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).



SOLDIER – FALZ FEAT. SIMI – (WINNER)

REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT. OREZI, IYANYA, OLAMIDE, KCEE

OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO

WAIT – SOLIDSTAR FEAT. TIWA SAVAGE

NO KISSING – PATORANKING FEAT. SARKODIE

MONEY – TIMAYA FEAT. FLAVOUR





BEST RAP SINGLE

A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap.



EYAN MAYWEATHER – OLAMIDE – (WINNER)

ASAMALEKUN – REMINISCE

JAGABAN – YCEE

CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI – ILL BLISS

AGU JI NDI MEN – A-Q

SHOW YOU SOMETHING – BOOGEY





BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)

A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.



BRYMO – SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING

DAREY FEAT. SOWETO CHOIR – PRAY FOR ME

SHAYDEE – SMILE – (WINNER)

WANDE COAL – SUPER WOMAN

RIC HASSANI – GENTLEMAN





BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)



A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.



SIMI – LOVE DON’T CARE – (WINNER)

SEYI SHAY – RIGHT NOW

ARAMIDE FEAT. ADEKUNLE GOLD – LOVE ME

OMAWUMI FEAT. ANGELIE KIDJO – PLAY NA PLAY





NEXT RATED

This category is a voting category for the most promising upcoming act in the year under review.



YCEE

MR. EAZI – (WINNER)

HUMBLESMITH

ARAMIDE





HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION

A voting category for the best new artiste in the year under review.



KISS DANIEL – NEW ERA – (WINNER)

SEYI SHAY – SEYI OR SHAY

LIL’ KESH – YAGI

RUNTOWN – GHETTO UNIVERSITY





LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

A non-voting category for the Rap Artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.



ILL BLISS – CHUKWU AGOZI GOGI – (WINNER)

REMINSCE – ASALAMALEKU

YCEE – JAGABAN

BOOGEY – SHOW YOU SOMETHING

A-Q – AGU JI NDI MEN’

MODENINE – NO MATTER WHAT





BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.



OLAMIDE – WHO YOU EPP – (WINNER)

AJEBUTTER FEAT. FALZ – BAD GANG

KOKER – KO LE WERK

YCEE – JAGABAN

SMALL DOKTA – GBERA

2T BOYS – CUSTOMER DADA NI





BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.



PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD

SOMETHING GOOD IS HAPPENING – BRYMO

YOU SUPPOSE KNOW – BEZ – WINNER

WAIT FOR ME – JOHNNY DRILLE

GENTLEMAN – RIC HASSANI





ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges requirements of excellence (Songwriting, production, rendition and promotion) and acceptability (Sales and popularity).



STORIES THAT TOUCH – FALZ

NEW ERA – KISS DANIEL – WINNER

WANTED – WANDE COAL

SEYI OR SHAY – SEYI SHAY





ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Most critically and commercially adjudged artiste in the year under review. Overall most successful artiste for the year under review.



WIZKID – WINNER

TIWA SAVAGE

FALZ

YEMI ALADE

OLAMIDE





SONG OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.



FINAL (BABA NLA) – WIZKID

OSINACHI – HUMBLESMITH FEAT. DAVIDO

PICK UP – ADEKUNLE GOLD

REGGAE BLUES – HARRYSONG FEAT.

FADA FADA – PHYNO FEAT. OLAMIDE – WINNER





SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD – FLAVOUR



HALL OF FAME – Laolu Akins



SOURCE:





lalasticlala It’s been an interesting year in music, and Nigeria generally and it’s been reflected in the award ceremony. A good number of prominent artists were absent including Olamide, MI, Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Don Jazzy, Ill Bliss and a host of others.SOURCE: http://afriwap.com/entertainment/full-list-of-winners-in-the-2016-headies-award/ lalasticlala 3 Likes 1 Share





MR EAZI NEXT RATED? IZZOKAY CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL THE WINNERSMR EAZI NEXT RATED? 2 Likes

Congrats to the winners. All well deserved, cept that my boy Adekunle Gold was denied a great honor he does deserve. 2 Likes

congratulations too the winners. Am glad Mr easy won. #LifeIsEasy

... Mr. Eazi. 10 Likes

Yessssssss! My Mr Eazi! 3 Likes 1 Share

Darey won 2 awards with that song, but Timi Dakolo was not mentioned....una try! ......bsides, e b like say Ayo don giv lalasticlala & sevn xmas cake, with more than 10 headies threadz on f.p 4 Likes 1 Share

Mr eazi next rated

That's all I wanna know

#life is eazi 3 Likes

Mr Eazi?? Damn let me die 1 Like

when u removed tekno from headies, u removed d icing from the cake. 26 Likes 1 Share

Adekunle Gold was denied an award...Can someone expain this? 6 Likes

some loses be like

After all the headies hypes, all I get is 1.5gp screen show and teletubbies performance... Yeye 2 Likes 1 Share

Political award platform "headless" 1 Like

okay o!



Phyno My Brother Dont Worry o!



We Know You Deserved More. 5 Likes 1 Share







ILLSHIT







am I seeing what am sawing Rap album nd Lyricst on the Roll.ILLSHITam I seeing what am sawing 13 Likes

I think those who are criticising Ayo Animashaun, whose company organises the award should cut him some slack.



I don't support mediocrity, but this guy has paid his dues in the industry. Its not easy organising an ordinary birthday for your one-year-old sef.



Everybody knows how difficult things are right now. Advertisers and sponsors are drastically cutting their budgets for sponsorship of such shows.



MAMA, MTV, BET, AMVCA etc are big budget events running into millions of dollars, yet Ayo scrapes himself every year to make sure this event to recognize Nigerian artists is held every year. Kudos bro.



If we don't support our own, nobody will. Hopefully, he will take the criticisms in his strides and improve next year.



And these same artists he has supported all through decided to shun his event. What could he have done? Go and force them out from their houses?



Its easy to hold your phone in the room and deride someone else's sweat. Enough of the mockery.



For those mentioning Tekno, in every game there are rules.



Tekno had a good year, but he has no album and from what I learnt, as far as you dont have an album, even if you have spent 29 years in the industry, you are still next rated.



Pana is definitely a good song, probably the biggest, but Bobo yen proud jor. He should go and sit down. 26 Likes 2 Shares

No award for Vic O?



Rubbish headies. 3 Likes

Not bad. But I hate the boycotts 1 Like

I know some people will be happy with this award and recipients this time..Their sons got a fair share.



Not surprised the two awards given to a certain Illy were non voting categories. Coz Nigerians in their right senses would forever pick my who u epp over illy.



But If them give am now,them go say na plan work. 3 Likes

Ill bliss deserves it 7 Likes 1 Share









No Rukkie?? YAGI And Adekunle Okay oNo Rukkie??

Look at all these people above me claiming judge with their c3 and x2...



Phyno this.... Mr Eazi that.... Adekunle Gold this.... Simi that.... This.....that.....that......this... 1 Like

Good to see Mr eazi on the list 1 Like

Lol

Those musicians that didn't show up are arrogant, especially marvin crew. They are feeling like heaven and earth then forget nothing last forever. No matter the way things are, always show respect.



In everything you do always remain humble.



Those artists that didn't show up are all hypocrite! How much is their networth Are they up to $500k? No! 11 Likes

boooo 5 Likes

This headies is turning to something else..aw can illbliss win 2 awards. ...I don't feel d guy at all..but since the category is non voting category. .am sensing something.The moment they called him self, the crowd was dead.no reaction 4 him..i even heard someone saying "2nd award"....good an mr eazi won sha since tekno i no more there..Adekunle gold......am xo xo sorry 4 u..U deserved something sha bt that's life...Anyone feeling that dremo should b part of next rated category. ...feeling sorrt 4 yung6ix too coz am feeling dat his song"respek on my name"

issorait

ok