₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,290 members, 3,270,630 topics. Date: Friday, 23 December 2016 at 11:22 AM

Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State (8084 Views)

Man Commits Suicide In Lagos On Wedding Eve, Drops Suicide Message For Sister / Crises In Oluwo Palace In Osun Kabiyesi Runs For Safety / Man Commits Suicide In Gombe After Parents Refuse Choice Of Wife (graphic Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by UNIZIK1stSon: 7:22am
HRM ONOTUKU ONYEMALI of Delta Commits Suicide.

Tragedy hit the Umuachi-Ogo community of Ndokwa-East Local Government Area, Delta State, on Wednesday, when the traditional ruler of the community, HRM Onotuku Joseph Onyemali, committed suicide.

Our correspondent gathered that the monarch was found dead after consuming a substance suspected to be poisonous after an allegation of witchcraft was levelled against him by some of his subjects.

Sources told our correspondent on Thursday that the corpse of the monarch was discovered at 8am on Wednesday.



The sources said investigation revealed that the late traditional was found lifeless in his palace after taking some herbicide, whose container was found near his body.

A source told our correspondent, “While others were celebrating the release of ex-governor James Ibori, it was all tears here as our monarch was found dead in his room in a case we suspect is a suicide. The monarch was said to have been accused of witchcraft by subjects.

“It was not clear who those subjects are but the traditional ruler drank what was considered to be a poisonous chemical, whose container was found near his lifeless body. There is apprehension in Umuachi-Ogo since yesterday (Wednesday).”

Another source added that he had been buried in front of the palace in line with native law and customs.

A chief in the area, who confirmed the incident, declined further comment when contacted on Thursday evening.

When contacted on the incident, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, said he had not been briefed on the incident.

He promised to investigate and get back to our correspondent on the issue.

The CP later sent a text message that he had not able to confirmed the report.


http://punchng.com/delta-monarch-commits-suicide/

Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by UNIZIK1stSon: 7:22am
embarassed
Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Oblitz(m): 7:27am
chai!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Atiku2019: 7:42am
cry cry
Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by juman(m): 7:45am
Yoruba call it the king open the calabash.

8 Likes

Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Ceenelly(m): 7:47am
Kwekee onotu uku ana mmor

4 Likes

Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by ruggedtimi(m): 8:00am
Am ready to cross seven seas and forests, to make his soul rest in peace
Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Agimor(m): 9:20am
Tough time don't last tough people do. Rip
Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by dreamworld: 9:37am
Eze rest in peace
Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Iamdrealmvp: 10:15am
Oblitz:
chai!
Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by sexyjob(m): 10:15am
MMM
Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by paulchineduN(m): 10:16am
Anything can happen in this Buhari era. So many bizarre stories in Buhari administration

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Rilwayne001: 10:16am
MMM sad shocked
Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by ooshinibos: 10:19am
I blame ibori

1 Like

Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by agriboom: 10:19am
Abi u chop ibori money wey him give u to keep and him de come back soon?

3 Likes

Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Imodii: 10:20am
See wetin MMM don cause
Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Lasskeey: 10:20am
cool

Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Marjenny(f): 10:21am
Na recession cause this one abi based MMM? shocked
Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Lasskeey: 10:21am
cool cool cool

Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by greenermodels: 10:22am
has anyone noticed that every newspaper article must contain glaring grammatical errors? what's the job of the newspaper editors?
Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Houseofglam7(f): 10:22am
Witchcraftcy or MMM?
Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by ItsawrapOutfit: 10:23am
Jesus!
Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by leofab(f): 10:25am
I
Ceenelly:
Kwekee onotu uku ana mmor
onotu sef bu ewu.. ekpu eme aboh

1 Like

Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by WizBLANCE(m): 10:27am
THE RICH ALSO CRY. we must quest for happiness not power.
Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by 2shur: 10:27am
immediately ibori was freed he committed suicide.

damn


sacrilage

1 Like

Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Lasskeey: 10:28am
sad

Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by michkosi(m): 10:33am
scared to bear ibori's victory... he took a French leave... e
Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Lasskeey: 10:35am
Marjenny:
Na recession cause this one abi based MMM? shocked
.....No na time cause am ! em time don reach cool

Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Realhommie(m): 10:36am
What an abomination.... This monarch has desecrated the land.
Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by kay29000(m): 10:37am
This could be a homicide.

1 Like

Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by diplomat058(m): 10:37am
[size=8pt][/size]
James Ibori,[color=#990000]A source told our correspondent, “While others
were celebrating the release of ex-governor
Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by ichommy(m): 10:38am
This is Serious.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Father Accused Me Of Witchcraft, Bathed Me With Acid (WARNING:disturbing Pics) / NDLEA Arrests Barber With N50m Cocaine / Mob Lynches Cop For Killing Driver Over Bribe

Viewing this topic: Mecoy(m), Jayuba(m), Maximillian1(m), article1, Awedman, hopkinsnoni(m), omatule2000, Ajusshi, Ceenelly(m), dokJ, holyeye1989(m), Ifyikillz(m), OkoyeA1(m), TrueSenator(m), chumaZ, kingfavour(m), smirn(m), kilokeys(m), godOfNairaland, ndustan(m), Gwilld(f), dayus12(f), eclipse13, olucomf, piping, Efewestern, kengeorge2013, Mrukk(f), chyke007(m), adetola007(m), justinelov(m), Lekcy001(m), luckybaddest(m), Jaymaxxy(m), BTT(m), Isycutie, FashionandStyle, kamtamark(m), IFEANNYI(m), Lordsocrates, metch1(m), vinacy, AYAB, chimony4real, TrendyP(m), johndwayy(m), Prelaa(m), untillionltd, lilyaustine10(m), WinningSun, Phrankin(m), DaMessenger, mikmabray and 85 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.