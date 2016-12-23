₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by UNIZIK1stSon: 7:22am
HRM ONOTUKU ONYEMALI of Delta Commits Suicide.
Tragedy hit the Umuachi-Ogo community of Ndokwa-East Local Government Area, Delta State, on Wednesday, when the traditional ruler of the community, HRM Onotuku Joseph Onyemali, committed suicide.
http://punchng.com/delta-monarch-commits-suicide/
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by UNIZIK1stSon: 7:22am
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Oblitz(m): 7:27am
chai!
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Atiku2019: 7:42am
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by juman(m): 7:45am
Yoruba call it the king open the calabash.
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Ceenelly(m): 7:47am
Kwekee onotu uku ana mmor
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by ruggedtimi(m): 8:00am
Am ready to cross seven seas and forests, to make his soul rest in peace
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Agimor(m): 9:20am
Tough time don't last tough people do. Rip
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by dreamworld: 9:37am
Eze rest in peace
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Iamdrealmvp: 10:15am
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by sexyjob(m): 10:15am
MMM
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by paulchineduN(m): 10:16am
Anything can happen in this Buhari era. So many bizarre stories in Buhari administration
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Rilwayne001: 10:16am
MMM
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by ooshinibos: 10:19am
I blame ibori
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by agriboom: 10:19am
Abi u chop ibori money wey him give u to keep and him de come back soon?
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Imodii: 10:20am
See wetin MMM don cause
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Lasskeey: 10:20am
Na recession cause this one abi based MMM?
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by greenermodels: 10:22am
has anyone noticed that every newspaper article must contain glaring grammatical errors? what's the job of the newspaper editors?
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Houseofglam7(f): 10:22am
Witchcraftcy or MMM?
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by ItsawrapOutfit: 10:23am
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by leofab(f): 10:25am
Ceenelly:onotu sef bu ewu.. ekpu eme aboh
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by WizBLANCE(m): 10:27am
THE RICH ALSO CRY. we must quest for happiness not power.
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by 2shur: 10:27am
immediately ibori was freed he committed suicide.
damn
sacrilage
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by michkosi(m): 10:33am
scared to bear ibori's victory... he took a French leave... e
Marjenny:.....No na time cause am ! em time don reach
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by Realhommie(m): 10:36am
What an abomination.... This monarch has desecrated the land.
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by kay29000(m): 10:37am
This could be a homicide.
1 Like
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by diplomat058(m): 10:37am
James Ibori,[color=#990000]A source told our correspondent, “While others
were celebrating the release of ex-governor
|Re: Onotuku Joseph Onyemali Commits Suicide In His Palace In Delta State by ichommy(m): 10:38am
This is Serious.
