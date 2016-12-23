₦airaland Forum

Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by iamVirus(m): 7:55am
Starboy Wizkid promised us a bang track this x-mas after cancelling his pending concerts. We are happy as he didn’t fail to deliver!
This one is a dope and certified street vibe which is titled Daddy Yo which features Ghana’s finest Efya and produced by top notch DreSkull .
DreSkull produces for Popcaan, Vybz Kartel, Snoop, Pusha T, Beenie Man, Lil Scrappy and many more.
Cop below and enjoy!

Via: http://360jamng.net/video-wizkid-daddy-yo-ft-efya/


http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2uqOvEo2bQ
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by iamVirus(m): 7:57am
wow!
Christmas Rice
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:14pm
cool cool cool cool cool [b] i dedicate this space to all the fine babe and handsome guys in romance section merry christmas in advance.... dont forget to check my signature is going too be bang and intresting dont miss i[/b]t
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Ezedon(m): 12:14pm
who he epp
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Divay22(f): 12:15pm
He don land
Dope
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by BornStunner1: 12:15pm
She Call Me F++k Master Flex Oooo grin grin

Hahahaha Wizzy Don Come!!!

Scatter industry Again grin grin


Haters Clear road this one na Train oo angry angry angry Norbe bicycle!!! grin angry angry

1 Share

Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by BigBelleControl(m): 12:15pm
No data
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by BornStunner1: 12:15pm
Star Boy Don Come

Likes if you have heard the hottest jam of Capuaaaaa!!!!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Cutezt(m): 12:16pm
Your Whatsapp Status Has Been "At The Gym" Since 2013, My Brother, Are You Planning On Fighting Satan?

1 Like

Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by jejemanito: 12:16pm
undecided
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by lilmax(m): 12:16pm
okay I just have to say this

it's crap

1 Like

Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Zceesneh(m): 12:17pm
Daddy yo

Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 12:17pm
Babanla aka Daddy Yo

This is just the beginning, we taking over #TeamStarBoyWorldwide


The hypocrite below me talking about Jesus is sick. You saw the title yet clicked and went ahead to still click on the video link. Now you forming holy pass. Why didn't you go to religion section and discuss Jesus with your likes?

1 Like

Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by KingMicky3286: 12:18pm
This na nonsense ... Why cant people celebrate Jesus ...... What lesson can we learn from this song. Who will this song change, your wife or your kids.

Its high time we should reason well.

God Bless you all

4 Likes

Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Smellymouth: 12:18pm
Wetin be this nonsense?

What happened to Holla at your boy? Pakurumo? Love my baby? Ojuelegba etc
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by crisycent: 12:19pm
Waste of data
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Vincent41(m): 12:19pm
lilmax:
okay I just have to say this

it's crap

pure crap
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by KINGwax007(m): 12:19pm
*spits*
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Onyemadonald(m): 12:22pm
the boy dey try
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by fkdmods: 12:23pm
lilmax:
okay I just have to say this

it's crap


I thought i was the only one that felt that way. And to think he is considered to be among the best in Nigeria. Smh.
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Rilwayne001: 12:23pm
Wrong chorus, but nice beat.

It's apparent the dude is sick in the video.
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by chronique(m): 12:24pm
lilmax:
okay I just have to say this

it's crap

Exactly!!! 100% crap. Nigerians do have a weird taste of music. How can anybody call this joint dope? Lyrics so watery... I have seen wizkid do better than this, to call this dope. Trust me.
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Zceesneh(m): 12:24pm
KingMicky3286:
This na nonsense ... Why can people celebrate Jesus ...... What lesson can we learn from this song. Who will this song change, your wife or your kids.

Its high time we should reason well.

God Bless you all
u are very stupid for conmenting here in the first place, there is time for everything, u saw wizkid-daddy yo? Then why click
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by chronique(m): 12:25pm
Rilwayne001:
Wrong chorus, but nice beat.

It's apparent the dude is sick in the video.

Thought I was the only one thinking that.
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by curatorX: 12:25pm
Haters gon hate though!

Wizkid...

Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by curatorX: 12:26pm
KingMicky3286:
This na nonsense ... Why can people celebrate Jesus ...... What lesson can we learn from this song. Who will this song change, your wife or your kids.

Its high time we should reason well.

God Bless you all

Learn to have fun please. This isn't gospel Mickie!

#DaddyYo

Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Billyonaire: 12:26pm
I think he should steer clear of sk and crack. This is bs.
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by dahunsy(m): 12:26pm
Coughs*** clear throat#....weed must ve bin the forbidden fruit in the garden of eden
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by curatorX: 12:30pm
Smellymouth:
Wetin be this nonsense?

What happened to Holla at your boy? Pakurumo? Love my baby? Ojuelegba etc

Change. Business. Maturity.
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by LaClickLaBend: 12:34pm
Smellymouth:
Wetin be this nonsense?

What happened to Holla at your boy? Pakurumo? Love my baby? Ojuelegba etc

He has a global Market now...plus This song is actually good
Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by kingvectorv(m): 12:34pm
Wicked jam.. Can't stop feeling this jam tongue

