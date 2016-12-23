Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) (1079 Views)

This one is a dope and certified street vibe which is titled Daddy Yo which features Ghana’s finest Efya and produced by top notch DreSkull .

DreSkull produces for Popcaan, Vybz Kartel, Snoop, Pusha T, Beenie Man, Lil Scrappy and many more.

wow!

Christmas Rice

who he epp

He don land

Dope

She Call Me F++k Master Flex Oooo



Hahahaha Wizzy Don Come!!!



Scatter industry Again





Haters Clear road this one na Train oo Norbe bicycle!!! 1 Share

No data

Star Boy Don Come



Likes if you have heard the hottest jam of Capuaaaaa!!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Your Whatsapp Status Has Been "At The Gym" Since 2013, My Brother, Are You Planning On Fighting Satan? 1 Like

okay I just have to say this



it's crap 1 Like

Daddy yo

Babanla aka Daddy Yo



This is just the beginning, we taking over #TeamStarBoyWorldwide





The hypocrite below me talking about Jesus is sick. You saw the title yet clicked and went ahead to still click on the video link. Now you forming holy pass. Why didn't you go to religion section and discuss Jesus with your likes? 1 Like

This na nonsense ... Why cant people celebrate Jesus ...... What lesson can we learn from this song. Who will this song change, your wife or your kids.



Its high time we should reason well.



God Bless you all 4 Likes

Wetin be this nonsense?



What happened to Holla at your boy? Pakurumo? Love my baby? Ojuelegba etc

Waste of data

okay I just have to say this

it's crap



it's crap

pure crap pure crap

*spits*

the boy dey try

okay I just have to say this

it's crap



it's crap



I thought i was the only one that felt that way. And to think he is considered to be among the best in Nigeria. Smh. I thought i was the only one that felt that way. And to think he is considered to be among the best in Nigeria. Smh.

Wrong chorus, but nice beat.



It's apparent the dude is sick in the video.

okay I just have to say this

it's crap



it's crap

Exactly!!! 100% crap. Nigerians do have a weird taste of music. How can anybody call this joint dope? Lyrics so watery... I have seen wizkid do better than this, to call this dope. Trust me. Exactly!!! 100% crap. Nigerians do have a weird taste of music. How can anybody call this joint dope? Lyrics so watery... I have seen wizkid do better than this, to call this dope. Trust me.

This na nonsense ... Why can people celebrate Jesus ...... What lesson can we learn from this song. Who will this song change, your wife or your kids.

Its high time we should reason well.

God Bless you all



Its high time we should reason well.



God Bless you all u are very stupid for conmenting here in the first place, there is time for everything, u saw wizkid-daddy yo? Then why click u are very stupid for conmenting here in the first place, there is time for everything, u saw wizkid-daddy yo? Then why click

Wrong chorus, but nice beat.



It's apparent the dude is sick in the video.

Thought I was the only one thinking that. Thought I was the only one thinking that.

Haters gon hate though!



Wizkid...

This na nonsense ... Why can people celebrate Jesus ...... What lesson can we learn from this song. Who will this song change, your wife or your kids.

Its high time we should reason well.

God Bless you all



Its high time we should reason well.



God Bless you all

Learn to have fun please. This isn't gospel Mickie!



#DaddyYo Learn to have fun please. This isn't gospel Mickie!#DaddyYo

I think he should steer clear of sk and crack. This is bs.

Coughs*** clear throat#....weed must ve bin the forbidden fruit in the garden of eden

Wetin be this nonsense?



What happened to Holla at your boy? Pakurumo? Love my baby? Ojuelegba etc

Change. Business. Maturity. Change. Business. Maturity.

Wetin be this nonsense?



What happened to Holla at your boy? Pakurumo? Love my baby? Ojuelegba etc

He has a global Market now...plus This song is actually good He has a global Market now...plus This song is actually good