Stats: 1,713,339 members, 3,270,774 topics. Date: Friday, 23 December 2016 at 12:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video)
|Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by iamVirus(m): 7:55am
Starboy Wizkid promised us a bang track this x-mas after cancelling his pending concerts. We are happy as he didn’t fail to deliver!
This one is a dope and certified street vibe which is titled Daddy Yo which features Ghana’s finest Efya and produced by top notch DreSkull .
DreSkull produces for Popcaan, Vybz Kartel, Snoop, Pusha T, Beenie Man, Lil Scrappy and many more.
Cop below and enjoy!
Via: http://360jamng.net/video-wizkid-daddy-yo-ft-efya/
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2uqOvEo2bQ
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by iamVirus(m): 7:57am
wow!
Christmas Rice
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:14pm
[b] i dedicate this space to all the fine babe and handsome guys in romance section merry christmas in advance.... dont forget to check my signature is going too be bang and intresting dont miss i[/b]t
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Ezedon(m): 12:14pm
who he epp
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Divay22(f): 12:15pm
He don land
Dope
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by BornStunner1: 12:15pm
She Call Me F++k Master Flex Oooo
Hahahaha Wizzy Don Come!!!
Scatter industry Again
Haters Clear road this one na Train oo Norbe bicycle!!!
1 Share
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by BigBelleControl(m): 12:15pm
No data
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by BornStunner1: 12:15pm
Star Boy Don Come
Likes if you have heard the hottest jam of Capuaaaaa!!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Cutezt(m): 12:16pm
Your Whatsapp Status Has Been "At The Gym" Since 2013, My Brother, Are You Planning On Fighting Satan?
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by jejemanito: 12:16pm
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by lilmax(m): 12:16pm
okay I just have to say this
it's crap
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Zceesneh(m): 12:17pm
Daddy yo
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 12:17pm
Babanla aka Daddy Yo
This is just the beginning, we taking over #TeamStarBoyWorldwide
The hypocrite below me talking about Jesus is sick. You saw the title yet clicked and went ahead to still click on the video link. Now you forming holy pass. Why didn't you go to religion section and discuss Jesus with your likes?
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by KingMicky3286: 12:18pm
This na nonsense ... Why cant people celebrate Jesus ...... What lesson can we learn from this song. Who will this song change, your wife or your kids.
Its high time we should reason well.
God Bless you all
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Smellymouth: 12:18pm
Wetin be this nonsense?
What happened to Holla at your boy? Pakurumo? Love my baby? Ojuelegba etc
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by crisycent: 12:19pm
Waste of data
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Vincent41(m): 12:19pm
lilmax:
pure crap
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by KINGwax007(m): 12:19pm
*spits*
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Onyemadonald(m): 12:22pm
the boy dey try
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by fkdmods: 12:23pm
lilmax:
I thought i was the only one that felt that way. And to think he is considered to be among the best in Nigeria. Smh.
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Rilwayne001: 12:23pm
Wrong chorus, but nice beat.
It's apparent the dude is sick in the video.
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by chronique(m): 12:24pm
lilmax:
Exactly!!! 100% crap. Nigerians do have a weird taste of music. How can anybody call this joint dope? Lyrics so watery... I have seen wizkid do better than this, to call this dope. Trust me.
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Zceesneh(m): 12:24pm
KingMicky3286:u are very stupid for conmenting here in the first place, there is time for everything, u saw wizkid-daddy yo? Then why click
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by chronique(m): 12:25pm
Rilwayne001:
Thought I was the only one thinking that.
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by curatorX: 12:25pm
Haters gon hate though!
Wizkid...
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by curatorX: 12:26pm
KingMicky3286:
Learn to have fun please. This isn't gospel Mickie!
#DaddyYo
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by Billyonaire: 12:26pm
I think he should steer clear of sk and crack. This is bs.
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by dahunsy(m): 12:26pm
Coughs*** clear throat#....weed must ve bin the forbidden fruit in the garden of eden
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by curatorX: 12:30pm
Smellymouth:
Change. Business. Maturity.
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by LaClickLaBend: 12:34pm
Smellymouth:
He has a global Market now...plus This song is actually good
|Re: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya (Official Video) by kingvectorv(m): 12:34pm
Wicked jam.. Can't stop feeling this jam
Ayo Wins MTN Project Fame West Africa Season 5!! / Www.boysarenowsmiling.com / Ya'all Should Check This Out.. Very Important
