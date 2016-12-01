₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by chie8: 8:06am
According to reports,the man pictured below was caught in Ehime Mbano,Imo state while trying to plant charm in another man's compound.He was stripped unclad by youths.Below is what Iwunze wrote...
'THE MAN YOU'RE SEEING HERE NAK*D IS MR GABON IYIAKA FROM UMUDIOPARA UMUNAKANU OWERRI. IN EHIME MBANO LGA.HE WAS CAUGHT WITH CHARM TODAY AT CHIEF MARCEL NNODIM'S ( MARLEY) HOUSE WHEN HE WAS ATTEMPTING TO PLANT THE CHARM AT MARLEY'S HOUSE IN THE SAME UMUDIOPARA. MR GABON USED THE KEY HIS NATIVE DOCTOR GAVE HIM TO LOCK CHIEF.MARLEY NNODIM'S HOUSE BEFORE HE WAS CAUGHT. THIS SAME GABON IYIAKA WAS CAUGHT SOMETIME LAST YEAR WHEN HE WAS NAK*D AT A MANGO TREE AT UMUDIOPARA SQUARE BATHING. THIS MAN WAS CAUGHT IN CHIEF MARLEY'S HOUSE ON 14TH DECEMBER 2016, HE SAID HE WAS DOING WHAT THE HOLY SPIRIT DIRECTED HIM TO DO. THE CASE WAS POSTPONED TILL DURING THE XMAS. JUST LAST NIGHT 19TH DECEMBER 2016, THIS SAME MAN WAS CAUGHT AGING RED HANDED DOING THE MAIN THING, PLANTING CHARMS IN THE SAME CHIEF MARLEY'S HOUSE. THIS MAN IS EVIL RIGHT FROM MY CHILDHOOD. HE DESERVE NO PITY. THANK GOD TODAY IS MY VILLAGE MARKET DAY. GUESS WHAT THE YOUTHS ARE DOING WITH HIM IN THE MARKET. CHIEF MARLEY IS A POLITICIAN, PHILANTHROPIST, A WELL KNOWN INDIVIDUAL IN EHIME MBANO BUT HE HAS BEEN FINDING IT SO DIFFICULT TO EAT FOR THE PAST 2 YEARS'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/youths-strip-man-caught-trying-to-plant.html?m=1
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by chie8: 8:06am
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by madridguy(m): 8:10am
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by Peroti: 8:12am
Black man with black sense and black magic!
I Wonder if God cursed Africa from the beginning!!
10 Likes
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by segebase(m): 8:12am
na dem dem
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by DEXTROVERT: 8:12am
Flatino
Marries
Afonja
Begat
Flatonja
U
Know
Wat
I
Mean
5 Likes
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:13am
Where's the Charm?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by Khd95(m): 8:25am
Nd they had to ship him around in wheelbarrow
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by EMXTAN1(m): 8:25am
1. He is old! mehn, what exactly is the charm meant 4?
2. Its high time we stick close to God because we ar nothing without Him! and d devil alongside his agents can easily their way without God
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by Sandydayziz(f): 8:43am
EMXTAN1:
Seems age's not a barrier to wickedness!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by EMXTAN1(m): 8:48am
Sandydayziz:i tell u! Obviously wickedness has no age placement
2 Likes
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by jamalnation: 10:49am
Kai
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by drslimtommy: 10:49am
Where is the picture of the charm he wanted to mount?
Ur just disgracing the old man upandan .
This is nothing but wickedness!
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by hazyfm1: 10:50am
LOOK AT HIS UGLY FACE
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by Atiku2019: 10:50am
People Got no Chill
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by samkay3g(m): 10:51am
na dem dem again... wicked pple
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by francisduru: 10:51am
The man build oh
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by Remilekun101: 10:51am
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by Kenshinmunac: 10:51am
What's now the need to strip him Unclad.
1 Like
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by bignero: 10:51am
lol
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by daewoorazer(m): 10:51am
Flatinoes
Scientific blueprint: flat heads, hair on ears, shoulders, bum bum, etc
Phenotypic xters: drug trafficking, voodoo love, paedophilic acts, love for rape amidst many.
Highly known for demeaning the image of the country.
Na dem
Chi-s
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by esaias1(m): 10:52am
can people actually stop trying to bring others down?
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by cummando(m): 10:52am
Flatinos no get brain truly!!!!!! why this action. Y not use a simple solution......
bury the charm in the perpetrators House
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by iamawara(m): 10:52am
Igbo kwenu
Look at his elastic stomach
2 Likes
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by wizzakosh(m): 10:52am
Chai, fla............................
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by irishMO123(m): 10:52am
DEXTROVERT:if you're not afonja then you'll be flatino...where do you belong or are you the flatonja,if you quote back then invisible slap will land on you flatonja head
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by LifeIsSoEasy: 10:53am
Wickedness
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by ItzHoludex(m): 10:53am
busted
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by apholaryn: 10:53am
flattttties...see head like crocodile own
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by gradeA(m): 10:53am
hazyfm1:very ugly face. tuahh
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by Ijaya123: 10:53am
Theses people and charms are like this
3 Likes
|Re: Man "Trying To Plant Charm" In A Man's House Caught & Stripped Unclad In Imo by omanifrank(m): 10:53am
Fire
