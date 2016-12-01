Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies (9336 Views)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Last night again, he couldn't hold back when his crush went on stage at the headies and took to Snapchat to remind us he is still crushing.



He also gushed about Toke Makinwa and Funke Akindele.

http://mojidelano.com/2016/12/bobrisky-gushes-about-his-crush-wizkids-appearance-at-the-headies/

where is the law against gay activities cos clearly he is crushing on his fellow dude





those following him and the media are the once promoting him cos this dude is messed up 22 Likes 1 Share

k







Afonja Bob to risky! Afonja Bob to risky! 1 Like

this guy na Bingo!!! 19 Likes 1 Share

Attention seeking gay goat. Your plan for wizkid life no go work. 16 Likes 3 Shares

Negodu... 1 Share

Chai!!! Some people can be so shameless sha. 1 Like

including OP including OP

this dude should be arrested naw..... >:

Mad fellow.

He must have been feeding on cow dung.

so bobrisky is actually a real person? and he's gay too

woah

this dude should be arrested naw.....

Werey

Nairaland, please enough of these meaningless news. Abeg Now pleasssssssseeeeeeeeee 1 Like

The authorities should put dis fagggot behind bars na



Warrisdis 1 Like

If I catch you..hmmm

ENDTIME BOY...... BOBBY-RISKY

This is sad



In a country where 'gay' is illegal, this shiiit shouldn't be in our faces. I fear for the future of our kids 1 Like

Im still trying to understand how this is News!!



Im pretty sure most of us are too,

#smh,

You is nairaland promoting gays?



cc: Seun

Mad man

When decency is on leave, decadence rules.

This Bobrisky is one guy that needs social and mental reformation.

Sadly enough, he is seen as a celebrity. 2 Likes

This bobrisky guy is very bold about his sexuality.. just when I thought there is a law against all these shits In Nigeria





Nigerian Police just waiting to catch him in the action .. This guy sef...Nigerian Police just waiting to catch him in the action..

.

this guy is a pig, dog, kare, alede, jaki, wawa, tutu, munsa. he is anything you mention disgusting. idiota.

This bobrisky of a guy/girl don suffer for nigeria, see how them just dey shade am yesterday night

Abasha InyamaAbasha

glorified maggot