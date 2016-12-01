₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Friday, 23 December 2016 at 10:41 AM
Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies
|Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by Smoke2015: 9:27am
Bobrisky's crush on Wizkid isn't a hidden thing at all. Infact, he has always talked about it at every opportunity he has.
Last night again, he couldn't hold back when his crush went on stage at the headies and took to Snapchat to remind us he is still crushing.
He also gushed about Toke Makinwa and Funke Akindele.
http://mojidelano.com/2016/12/bobrisky-gushes-about-his-crush-wizkids-appearance-at-the-headies/
1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by SexyNairalander: 9:29am
where is the law against gay activities cos clearly he is crushing on his fellow dude
those following him and the media are the once promoting him cos this dude is messed up
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by hushshinani(m): 9:37am
k
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by BrutalJab: 9:44am
Afonja Bob to risky!
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by KellyKertz: 9:46am
this guy na Bingo!!!
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by 5starmilitant: 9:47am
Attention seeking gay goat. Your plan for wizkid life no go work.
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by countsparrow: 9:47am
Negodu...
1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by XXLDICK: 9:47am
Chai!!! Some people can be so shameless sha.
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by ApcSucks: 9:48am
SexyNairalander:
including OP
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by Kingrapha(m): 9:48am
this dude should be arrested naw..... >:
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by OKorowanta: 9:48am
Mad fellow.
He must have been feeding on cow dung.
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by Penisinpenisout(m): 9:48am
so bobrisky is actually a real person? and he's gay too
woah
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by Kingrapha(m): 9:48am
this dude should be arrested naw.....
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by Airforce1(m): 9:48am
Werey
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by Yarduni: 9:49am
Nairaland, please enough of these meaningless news. Abeg Now pleasssssssseeeeeeeeee
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by kinggogo: 9:49am
The authorities should put dis fagggot behind bars na
Warrisdis
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by stevikenna: 9:49am
If I catch you..hmmm
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by tolexy123: 9:49am
ENDTIME BOY...... BOBBY-RISKY
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by PabloOmoEscobar: 9:49am
This is sad
In a country where 'gay' is illegal, this shiiit shouldn't be in our faces. I fear for the future of our kids
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by AlexCk: 9:49am
Im still trying to understand how this is News!!
Im pretty sure most of us are too,
#smh,
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by vizkiz: 9:50am
You is nairaland promoting gays?
cc: Seun
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by prettythicksme(f): 9:50am
Mad man
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by grosebiz(m): 9:50am
When decency is on leave, decadence rules.
This Bobrisky is one guy that needs social and mental reformation.
Sadly enough, he is seen as a celebrity.
2 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by worworgirl(f): 9:51am
This bobrisky guy is very bold about his sexuality.. just when I thought there is a law against all these shits In Nigeria
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by NaijaTechGuy: 9:51am
This guy sef...
Nigerian Police just waiting to catch him in the action ..
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by Dc4life(m): 9:51am
.
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by tjfulloption(m): 9:52am
this guy is a pig, dog, kare, alede, jaki, wawa, tutu, munsa. he is anything you mention disgusting. idiota.
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by SIMPLYkush(m): 9:53am
This bobrisky of a guy/girl don suffer for nigeria, see how them just dey shade am yesterday night
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by Scatterscatter(m): 9:53am
Inyama Abasha
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by Mujaheeeden: 9:53am
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by casttlebarbz(m): 9:54am
glorified maggot
|Re: Bobrisky Gushes About His 'crush', Wizkid's Appearance At The Headies by askibee(m): 9:54am
this is d reason why I support some abortion
