Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by stephanie11: 9:31am
A woman by the name of Oladipupo Adijat Abiola has called the attention of the general public to a recent nasty experience she had. According to Abiola, her brother's wife, who is a police officer, stormed her shop recently and attacked her with tear gas over a family dispute.
Abiola cited that her bothers wife, whom she did not name, was using her position as a police officer to intimidate her. She is demanding justice.
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 9:32am
booked
its not a new thing that most of this uniform men and women are drunk in power. . .this is what happen when you are in a failed country
7 Likes
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by benedictnsi(m): 9:32am
Lol...... Must everything about the Nigerian police be this embarrassing
May be na d curse weh people d shower on dem for collecting bribe d go affect their families too
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by wydmag(m): 9:40am
so it has turn to the point that ammunition that Ndi police complained is not enough can also be used for personal use! just continue.....this is my verdict: for that act of foolishness, the accused husband will be court marshaled, discharged without xmas and new year payment. the wife henceforth, starting from now will be sentenced to six month of psycho analysis in yaba left after which she will be imprisoned for another six month in a minimum security prison, that is if she is a first time offender, if not, she will be sentence to four years in imprisonment in a maximum security prison(German Cell)
4 Likes
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by wydmag(m): 9:41am
I RISE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by Adeevah(f): 10:57am
Ok
Noted
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by grayht(m): 11:34am
Mtcheeeeew!!!!
There's no tedious house chore as washing a plastic plate
when its so oily... Abeg Who get "Axion Grease Stripper"
1 Like
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by chaelmic(m): 11:34am
na wa
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by Ezedon(m): 11:34am
women. Still looking for trouble this xmas
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by 9jayes: 11:34am
AFONJAS
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by Ijaya123: 11:35am
The NPF is a tragedy.
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 11:35am
this bad
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by scampy(m): 11:35am
Sorry o
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by BarakOkenny(m): 11:35am
Human's inhumanity to human.!
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by onims44(m): 11:35am
This is brutal and inhuman, it goes farr beyond the oath the NPF are bound by. This Lady should be given double the sentence/punishment an ordinary citizen would Recieve
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by Ijaya123: 11:35am
9jayes:
Your Masters & Nightmares.
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by Coldfeet(f): 11:36am
Hian
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by serverconnect: 11:36am
So disguising. Which way Nigeria
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by INTROVERT(f): 11:36am
Can we hear the full story.
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by siegfried99(m): 11:36am
This is totally uncalled for.. no matter the family dispute, that officer should be suspended till further notice.
Why waste ammunition bought with tax payers money for your personal vendetta?
Bleep Naija Police
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by iamawara(m): 11:37am
Police is your friend
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by IMASTEX: 11:38am
Na in-law treat. lol
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by dotman4real007(m): 11:38am
naija police are gods ooo, they can kill at will, beat at will, torture innocent people at will, they are above the law!!!
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by UuzbaGuuzba: 11:40am
Ijaya123:Can you rescue them? Police work is done by patriotic people. Can you make the current Nigerian police or anybody patriotic enough to protect this nation regardless of tribe or location? We are all the Police. Are they foreigners? It is from among us that a few will decide to join the force and protect,... Protect what? It is a very humiliating job that can only be done with sacrifice. How long can you stand under this Nigerian hot sun? They do it recieving dust and exhaust fumes blown into their nose daily. To be frank it is a bullshit job. Talk less of if Criminals are shooting bullets, you are supposed to ... Supposed to what? The least you can do is just be patriotic to your own nation regardless of tribe or location. Those who feel called can join the police force. I respect their faith in Nigeria at all.
But for this particular police woman, she has "cracked". The point when an intelligent person finally becomes Mad and require psychiatric treatment. It is a pity. I don't think there is any other work she can do again at this point.
2 Likes
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by Originalsly: 11:41am
Hmmm..... why run to social media to ask if it is right?... when she should be going to the police and those in high office with her baby to report the matter. I don't think police are issued tear gas unless they are going on a special mission.
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by sbashir10(m): 11:42am
v
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by Aditueledumare: 11:43am
This is condemeable and unacceptable
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by MrIcredible: 11:43am
Kill
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by phildee77: 11:47am
I weep for my country
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by shineeye1: 11:50am
It is almost embarrassing to be or be associated with the black man. Tell me , what other race is so heinous in mind. Every advantage they perceive they have is better enjoyed in intimidating and dehumanizing their fellow neighbours instead of enhancing their lots. What a depraved race!
1 Like
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by kay29000(m): 11:51am
Women and power... Very volatile mixture.
Re: Woman Accuses Her Brother's Police Wife Of Attacking Her With Teargas (Photos) by UuzbaGuuzba: 11:53am
shineeye1:It is not a race thing. The Europeans were barbaric too. They invented weapons of warfare to kill and maim. They too are depraved. Is nuclear weapon not in their hands? Each nation with it's own? American, North Korea, China, Russia? Video games like FallOut are just their envisioning what will happen after they have blown up the whole world with nuclear missiles. Is that not a lunatic in the making?
Our problem is that we were not allowed to be ourselves. We have been bombarded with technologies and ideologies that we have not even digested yet. So we just compete with each other in the game of "who copied oyibo more? Me or you?".. A very dumb game.
