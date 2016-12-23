Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? (2490 Views)

For me , Ilorin is boring...let us report situation of things at our locations ...... 4 Likes

feels like March period 2 Likes

Only the whether is not failing. In fact, the govt knew there's no money in the banks so they have to shift the post to the banks.



Banks and ATM are going cashless. 4 Likes

Bubbling everywhere in my hood

The hype z 2 low ..cus of d hardship in the country right now ...bt we will stil celebrate Jesus christ cus z d reasn we are al stil alive today ...merry christmas in advance 8 Likes

I am hearing a lot of carols and goats tied and being led by the ropes. 1 Like

Which hood are you talking about pls? Which hood are you talking about pls? 6 Likes 1 Share

Not that bad,still fair in terms of preparations 1 Like

Since I entered Benin last Saturday, it's been boring. People aren't buying things. No banger, it's just like we are not in festive period. 6 Likes

here is abuja , most of the market are full of people



they keep saying no money no money, na wetin dem dey use buy stuff for market

frozen money no allow me see Wetin others dey do 8 Likes

Dry like Buhari muscle in Kaduna here. 13 Likes

On point right here

Here its like Mary hasn't gotten pregnant. Nothing to show for it. 10 Likes

boring



Awka is boring also ,,,, Nothing to show bro.

The queue at the banks can give someone high blood pressure or at worst raise a dead man. This country just knows how to frustrate it citizens. My area dry, it just be like normal day.



Tango frost north charlie reporting from ijesa surulere Lagos state this is what is going down so far so good

also in ilorin, here in tanke dry like hell.

Every dry o

It's very dry here in ikot ekpene, Akwa ibom state

I don't know yet... but I'm going to genesis Genesis cinema to watch the the wedding party.

Making sense

I don't know yet... but I'm going to Genesis cinema tomorrow to watch the wedding party.