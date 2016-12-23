₦airaland Forum

How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by sujex94(m): 10:08am
For me , Ilorin is boring...let us report situation of things at our locations ......

4 Likes

Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by sujex94(m): 10:09am
FTC
Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by whitebeard(m): 10:15am
feels like March period

2 Likes

Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by psucc(m): 10:22am
Only the whether is not failing. In fact, the govt knew there's no money in the banks so they have to shift the post to the banks.

Banks and ATM are going cashless.

4 Likes

Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Nixiepie(f): 10:48am
Bubbling everywhere in my hood
Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Addicted2Women: 12:50pm
Bhhg
Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Whizkeey(m): 12:50pm
H
Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Christane(m): 12:50pm
The hype z 2 low ..cus of d hardship in the country right now ...bt we will stil celebrate Jesus christ cus z d reasn we are al stil alive today ...merry christmas in advance

8 Likes

Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Moreoffaith(m): 12:50pm
Hmmm
Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by emmyw(m): 12:50pm
Hmmmmm
Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by ddippset(m): 12:51pm
I am hearing a lot of carols and goats tied and being led by the ropes.

1 Like

Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by austinosita(m): 12:51pm
Nixiepie:
Bubbling everywhere in my hood

Which hood are you talking about pls?

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by 2dugged(f): 12:51pm
Not that bad,still fair in terms of preparations

1 Like

Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by remedick: 12:51pm
Since I entered Benin last Saturday, it's been boring. People aren't buying things. No banger, it's just like we are not in festive period.

6 Likes

Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by tuoyoojo(m): 12:51pm
here is abuja , most of the market are full of people

they keep saying no money no money, na wetin dem dey use buy stuff for market
Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by youngwarlocks: 12:52pm
frozen money no allow me see Wetin others dey do

8 Likes

Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by jamislaw(m): 12:52pm
Dry like Buhari muscle in Kaduna here.

13 Likes

Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by ItsawrapOutfit: 12:52pm
On point right here
Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by domido(m): 12:52pm
Here its like Mary hasn't gotten pregnant. Nothing to show for it.

10 Likes

Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Monalisa185(f): 12:52pm
boring
Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Chrismario(m): 12:52pm
Nothing to show bro.
Awka is boring also ,,,, undecided

1 Like

Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Remilekun101: 12:53pm
shocked
Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by loveymom: 12:53pm
The queue at the banks can give someone high blood pressure or at worst raise a dead man. This country just knows how to frustrate it citizens. My area dry, it just be like normal day.
Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by okhiai1(m): 12:53pm
grin
Tango frost north charlie reporting from ijesa surulere Lagos state this is what is going down so far so good

3 Likes

Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by 2dugged(f): 12:53pm
remedick:
Since I entered Benin last Saturday, it's been boring. People aren't buying things. No banger, it's just like we are not in festive period.
which area is that?,don't say Benin, maybe it's your street

1 Like

Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Oladimejjy(m): 12:54pm
also in ilorin, here in tanke dry like hell.
Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Justbeingreal(m): 12:54pm
Every dry o
Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by cystem(m): 12:54pm
It's very dry here in ikot ekpene, Akwa ibom state angry
Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by slapacha: 12:54pm
I don't know yet... but I'm going to genesis Genesis cinema to watch the the wedding party.
Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by jamalnation: 12:55pm
Making sense
Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by slapacha: 12:55pm
Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by yaqq: 12:55pm
Despite the recession Lokoja is quite busy.........hold up everywhere cos almost everyone traveling from north pass through the confluence state

