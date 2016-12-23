₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by sujex94(m): 10:08am
For me , Ilorin is boring...let us report situation of things at our locations ......
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by sujex94(m): 10:09am
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by whitebeard(m): 10:15am
feels like March period
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by psucc(m): 10:22am
Only the whether is not failing. In fact, the govt knew there's no money in the banks so they have to shift the post to the banks.
Banks and ATM are going cashless.
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Nixiepie(f): 10:48am
Bubbling everywhere in my hood
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Addicted2Women: 12:50pm
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Whizkeey(m): 12:50pm
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Christane(m): 12:50pm
The hype z 2 low ..cus of d hardship in the country right now ...bt we will stil celebrate Jesus christ cus z d reasn we are al stil alive today ...merry christmas in advance
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Moreoffaith(m): 12:50pm
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by emmyw(m): 12:50pm
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by ddippset(m): 12:51pm
I am hearing a lot of carols and goats tied and being led by the ropes.
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by austinosita(m): 12:51pm
Nixiepie:
Which hood are you talking about pls?
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by 2dugged(f): 12:51pm
Not that bad,still fair in terms of preparations
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by remedick: 12:51pm
Since I entered Benin last Saturday, it's been boring. People aren't buying things. No banger, it's just like we are not in festive period.
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by tuoyoojo(m): 12:51pm
here is abuja , most of the market are full of people
they keep saying no money no money, na wetin dem dey use buy stuff for market
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by youngwarlocks: 12:52pm
frozen money no allow me see Wetin others dey do
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by jamislaw(m): 12:52pm
Dry like Buhari muscle in Kaduna here.
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by ItsawrapOutfit: 12:52pm
On point right here
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by domido(m): 12:52pm
Here its like Mary hasn't gotten pregnant. Nothing to show for it.
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Monalisa185(f): 12:52pm
boring
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Chrismario(m): 12:52pm
Nothing to show bro.
Awka is boring also ,,,,
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Remilekun101: 12:53pm
The queue at the banks can give someone high blood pressure or at worst raise a dead man. This country just knows how to frustrate it citizens. My area dry, it just be like normal day.
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by okhiai1(m): 12:53pm
Tango frost north charlie reporting from ijesa surulere Lagos state this is what is going down so far so good
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by 2dugged(f): 12:53pm
remedick:which area is that?,don't say Benin, maybe it's your street
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Oladimejjy(m): 12:54pm
also in ilorin, here in tanke dry like hell.
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by Justbeingreal(m): 12:54pm
Every dry o
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by cystem(m): 12:54pm
It's very dry here in ikot ekpene, Akwa ibom state
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by slapacha: 12:54pm
I don't know yet... but I'm going to genesis Genesis cinema to watch the the wedding party.
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by jamalnation: 12:55pm
Making sense
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by slapacha: 12:55pm
I don't know yet... but I'm going to Genesis cinema tomorrow to watch the wedding party.
|Re: How Is Christmas Preparations In Your Location? by yaqq: 12:55pm
Despite the recession Lokoja is quite busy.........hold up everywhere cos almost everyone traveling from north pass through the confluence state
