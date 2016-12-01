₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by CertifiedNaija(m): 11:21am
pretty daughters making their pretty mother
gratified...
http://www.certifiednaija.com/2016/12/proud-mum-poses-with-her-daughters-who.html?m=1
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by CertifiedNaija(m): 11:22am
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by pyyxxaro: 11:25am
If I talk now una go attack me
Make I go find Fowl buy
Brb
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by Edwinmason(m): 11:26am
pyyxxaro:wetin you wan talk
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by pyyxxaro: 11:28am
Edwinmason:
E get mod when nor de use eye see my name
Steady BAN for me
The day I go catch am, I go do am wetin God do snake for bible
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by queenitee(f): 11:50am
Lovely pics
You've done a great job mama
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by nerodenero: 12:18pm
Burnt hands, bleaching is fvcked .
Children hardly remember their father, so mothers take more of the pain and gains.
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by tobtap: 12:28pm
cool
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by angelTI(f): 12:29pm
Proud momma
God bless all our mothers
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by DozieInc(m): 12:58pm
ok
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by kokoA(m): 1:05pm
Are they the first graduates in the history of their family?
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by Zaheertyler(m): 1:34pm
cool......Hausa girls tho
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by EVILFOREST: 1:34pm
I prefer their MUM...
she looks Younger and beautiful
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by opeyemiieblog(m): 1:38pm
how com deir mum is even beautiful dan......dem
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by misspresident(f): 2:09pm
beautiful
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by idris4r83(m): 2:13pm
Congratulations to her
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by loadedvibes: 2:14pm
Abeg wetin them study ?
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by Bhuldoxxa(m): 2:15pm
They should have made it more unique by allowing their mum to put on the khaki long sleeves. After all, Fayose wore military camouflage for budget presentation.
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by Lovelynature(m): 2:16pm
Congrats
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by cummando(m): 2:16pm
post=52220940:them be graduate in oloshomology
ayaf die........;p
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by ultimate73(m): 2:17pm
congratulations
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by segebase(m): 2:17pm
cute babes
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by ziego(m): 2:17pm
pyyxxaro:
I just dey wonder the front page requirements
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by TeleboiZ005(m): 2:18pm
i see my name in the message...
momma thank u.
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by Neochemist: 2:21pm
congratulations to her..
I pray the ladies get job quickly and make her smile
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by Veektoria(f): 2:21pm
awwwn.. it's lovely sha.
It's not easy to train two girls up to NYSC level at the same time.
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by deolu2000(m): 2:21pm
They learnt how to bleach from their mother... Congrat on their educational attainment but odawise nthg more to celebrat abt dem.
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by Welcomme: 2:23pm
They are hausas. They will get fed job easily and have rich husbands
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by poyet(m): 2:24pm
This mama don coach her daughters serious bleaching. They learned the bleaching, shah!
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by psalmistkakah(m): 2:26pm
See two chicks behind d woman.....
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by Nutase(f): 2:31pm
|Re: Proud Mum Poses With Her Corper Daughters by candidbabe(f): 2:36pm
Adorable
