Tonto Dikeh announced the commencement of the project which kicks start on 23th december 2016 through her Instagram page. She wrote



So glad to announce that THE TONTODIKEHFOUNDATION ROAD PROJECT HAS BEGAN on the 23rd of dec 2016 FOR THE PEOPLE LIVING WITH DISABILITIES IN THE KARAMAJIJI COLONY,ABUJA.Nigeria.

It has been Our dream to be a constant source of joy,Hope,Love and Care to Our society..May God help and be with us on this journey,Amen @t_d_foundation

#ITS NOT HOW MUCH WE GIVE BUT HOW MUCH LOVE WE PUT INTO GIVING..



http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2016/12/-foundations-road-projects.html?m=1



The Churchill family are not just rich, they're wealthy Checkout the amazing gift she presentedThe Churchill family are not just rich, they're wealthy

this one will make fp cos tonto is involved. . .truely she learnt something good from her husband





merry Christmas in advance

beautiful



but last 2 years Jonathan tried to chase banger( knockout) away, but it failed to go and buhari was in one corner looking at it like this...........





but in buhari administration banger(knockout) chased itself away........................ 3 Likes

So good of her,God bless 1 Like

Sai T--To



T--To for Senate 2019











Kids everywhere you go. Na wa oooo.Kids everywhere you go.

God bless you Tonto Dike. Remember your people at Rmuokwuta.

I will reserve my comment until the project is completed. Hope is not grading the road only.

good

I think it is high time I start my own foundation, I can't be here and Tonto dike is already providing succour by constructing roads!



Oildichotomy Foundation!! Here we go!!

Good job tonto

One of the biggest scam of this century is ''Anything foundation''

tontolet nice 1

only if wealthy Nigerian can emulate her

I hope she will tile it if she won't let her go back to her husband kitchen and the other room

. This is Seun crush, But all what Seun can do is posting negative posts about MMM and whining about how he doesn't believe in God

Oildichotomy:

I think it is high time I start my own foundation, I can't be here and Tonto dike is already providing succour by constructing roads!



Oildichotomy Foundation!! Here we go!!

Good job tonto You will make it within months,just contact UN,WHO and other big international donors

bettercreature:

You will make it within months,just contact UN,WHO and other big international donors

Send them pictures then seat down dey wait for bank alert Thanks for the support bro! Will remember you when the bank alerts are gbagam

‎ Obasanjo giving back remnant of Nigerian peoples' commonwealth he stole massively through one of his illicit son's wife, nice one





Road?..of all other things?...Well, bros Churchill dey house I don't get it...Road?..of all other things?...Well, bros Churchill dey house

Is she pregos again

Chai Tontolet