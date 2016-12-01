₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by noetic5: 11:26am
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s foundation has commenced its road project.
Tonto Dikeh announced the commencement of the project which kicks start on 23th december 2016 through her Instagram page. She wrote
So glad to announce that THE TONTODIKEHFOUNDATION ROAD PROJECT HAS BEGAN on the 23rd of dec 2016 FOR THE PEOPLE LIVING WITH DISABILITIES IN THE KARAMAJIJI COLONY,ABUJA.Nigeria.
It has been Our dream to be a constant source of joy,Hope,Love and Care to Our society..May God help and be with us on this journey,Amen @t_d_foundation
#ITS NOT HOW MUCH WE GIVE BUT HOW MUCH LOVE WE PUT INTO GIVING..
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/BOZO1YtDaAm/?taken-by=tontolet&hl=en
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by noetic5: 11:29am
Checkout the amazing gift she presented
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2016/12/-foundations-road-projects.html?m=1
The Churchill family are not just rich, they're wealthy
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by SexyNairalander: 11:38am
booked
this one will make fp cos tonto is involved. . .truely she learnt something good from her husband
merry Christmas in advance
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by comradespade(m): 11:45am
beautiful
but
but last 2 years Jonathan tried to chase banger( knockout) away, but it failed to go and buhari was in one corner looking at it like this...........
but in buhari administration banger(knockout) chased itself away........................
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by Tiny23: 11:49am
So good of her,God bless
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by pyyxxaro: 12:22pm
Sai T--To
T--To for Senate 2019
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 1:34pm
sooo nice
Joke of the day :::: watch below
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OTWv5hSwT4
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by DropShot: 2:15pm
comradespade:Na wa oooo.
Kids everywhere you go.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by obataokenwa(m): 2:15pm
God bless you Tonto Dike. Remember your people at Rmuokwuta.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by morbeta(m): 2:16pm
I will reserve my comment until the project is completed. Hope is not grading the road only.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by ziego(m): 2:16pm
comradespade:
Hahahahahahahah
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by yinparc: 2:16pm
good
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by Oildichotomy(m): 2:16pm
I think it is high time I start my own foundation, I can't be here and Tonto dike is already providing succour by constructing roads!
Oildichotomy Foundation!! Here we go!!
Good job tonto
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by bettercreature(m): 2:16pm
One of the biggest scam of this century is ''Anything foundation''
If you want to get rich at a speed of light start ''Anything foundation'' or anything ''HOME''
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by eleburu(f): 2:18pm
tontolet nice 1
only if wealthy Nigerian can emulate her
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by ArabMopol(m): 2:19pm
I hope she will tile it if she won't let her go back to her husband kitchen and the other room
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by Idrismusty97(m): 2:21pm
This is Seun crush, But all what Seun can do is posting negative posts about MMM and whining about how he doesn't believe in God .
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by Neochemist: 2:21pm
Ok
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by bettercreature(m): 2:21pm
Oildichotomy:You will make it within months,just contact UN,WHO and other big international donors
Send them pictures then seat down dey wait for bank alert
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by kettle84(m): 2:24pm
DropShot:he said the truth. people can't afford common Christmas rice talk less of bangers.
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by efobiugochukwu: 2:25pm
Ok
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by Oildichotomy(m): 2:36pm
bettercreature:Thanks for the support bro! Will remember you when the bank alerts are gbagam
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by humilitypays(m): 2:40pm
Obasanjo giving back remnant of Nigerian peoples' commonwealth he stole massively through one of his illicit son's wife, nice one
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by okonja(m): 2:43pm
I don't get it...
Road?..of all other things?...Well, bros Churchill dey house
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by ButterFrost212(f): 2:58pm
Is she pregos again
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by Goldenheart(m): 3:07pm
Chai Tontolet
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Foundation’s Road Projects Kicks Off (photos) by Goldenheart(m): 3:08pm
ButterFrost212:
Ladies See Kinds Of Positions That Make Men Smile When Making Love / Win A Personal Valentines Message From A Celebrity! / Download New Music: Adekunle Gold - Pick Up (mp3)
