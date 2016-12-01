Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye (4735 Views)

Ado-Ekiti-The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has admonished state governors in the country to emulate their Ekiti State counterpart, Mr Ayodele Fayose, in standing up for and protecting the interest of their people.



He stated this in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday at the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi 111.



The renowned cleric, visited the monarch before attending a crusade at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, described Governor Fayose as a great defender of his people and their cause.

Adeboye also commended Fayose for taking great risks to defend and protect the interests of his people.



”Your Excellency, we thank God for your life, courage, boldness and being willing to take the risk so that your people can be protected and I know you know what I am talking about.

You can be sure that we are praying for you and you will succeed. I hope other governors will stand for their people like you and defend their people and say enough is enough,” Adeboye said.

Adeboye, who prayed for the restoration of the lost glory of Ekiti, also commended Oba Adejugbe for leading his people in the way of the Lord.

Earlier, Governor Fayose said Nigerians appreciate the efforts of Adeboye at taking the gospel round the world.



”We know that it is at this time of the year that you go round and we pray that God strengthens you.

Your visit is annually and when a man of God passes by, we want to take that advantage for him to bless us. We appreciate your efforts at taking the gospel round the world,” he said.

Oba Adejugbe also described Adeboye’s visit as a blessing to the palace, and the people of the state in general.



Pastor Adeboye later held a revival at the stadium and later visited Ilawe and Ogotun-Ekiti.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/hope-governors-will-stand-people-like-fayose-pastor-adeboye/ 3 Likes

Adeboye don they get sen se small small...... all these religious criminals.







I am entitled to my own opinion, so no ani mal should quote me 6 Likes 2 Shares

The way you have been bold to speak For your christain brethren that have been turned to suya by fulani herdsmen. 5 Likes 1 Share

OZAOEKPE:

Adeboye don they get sen se small small...... all these religious criminals.

show some respect and stop spilling trash because you can! 13 Likes





falconey:





show some respect and stop spilling trash because you can!

I don't believe Adeboye meant Fayose's stupidity but either way i am not comfortable with this story , Adeboye might have just caused trouble among flocks with his comment ( if he indeed said it ) Leave am nahI don't believe Adeboye meant Fayose's stupidity but either way i am not comfortable with this story , Adeboye might have just caused trouble among flocks with his comment ( if he indeed said it )

This is huge endorsement for Fayose. When we tell afonjas that fayose is greater than awo + tinubu combined, they call it hate speech 24 Likes 3 Shares

DaBullIT:

Leave am nah







I don't believe Adeboye meant Fayose's stupidity but either way i am not comfortable with this story , Adeboye might have just caused trouble among flocks with his comment ( if he indeed said it ) fayose is busy fighting for your interests while you are busy attacking him online just to please the fulani. The true stakeholders in yorubaland know what fayose is doing for yorubas fayose is busy fighting for your interests while you are busy attacking him online just to please the fulani. The true stakeholders in yorubaland know what fayose is doing for yorubas 23 Likes 1 Share

Fayose has fans ooo! 2 Likes

I'm sure that pastor Adeboye does not really know how dubious and 2-faced this man called Fayose is. Had he, he wouldn't make this statement. 1 Like 1 Share

OZAOEKPE:

Adeboye don they get sen se small small...... all these religious criminals.







I am entitled to my own opinion, so no ani mal should quote me



Reset your base station Reset your base station 2 Likes

Standing for his people my foot..that man is just showing off..eye service is what he does. 1 Like 1 Share

This is a sicilian message, it means... Its official buhari vs osibande fight has began. Round 1! 2 Likes

Too deep for some people to comprehend... 5 Likes

Carry go oshokomole... To the fellas that are frustrated with this news....... 9 Likes

criminalmindz:

This is a sicilian message, it means... Its official buhari vs osibande fight has began. Round 1! By 2019, they will try their muslim\muslim agenda after stopping Osinbajo. Maybe Adebiye has seen their handwriting on the wall. By 2019, they will try their muslim\muslim agenda after stopping Osinbajo. Maybe Adebiye has seen their handwriting on the wall.

Daviddson:

I'm sure that pastor Adeboye does not really know how dubious and 2-faced this man called Fayose is. Had he, he wouldn't make this statement.

With your 4 eyes and 22nd century brain, I think you probably know better than Pastor Adeboye. Well done, Mr. too-know. With your 4 eyes and 22nd century brain, I think you probably know better than Pastor Adeboye. Well done, Mr. too-know. 6 Likes 1 Share

That pastor is old enough to be my father, so he is entitled to his opinion....I find no fault in his comment as I know he doesn't imply the negative demanour of the governor on certain issues!

Fayose

FreeGlobe:



fayose is busy fighting for your interests while you are busy attacking him online just to please the fulani. The true stakeholders in yorubaland know what fayose is doing for yorubas Fighting for himself, Fayose is not fighting for Yoruba interest 2 Likes

He is just another governor. 1 Like

Fayose the man of the year Kudos to you 1 Like

When fayose started this revolution some people called him a mad man.



Today he is been dully recognised for his endeavour to save the lives of his people from islamic killers 2 Likes





He's the man of the people. Fayose for president 2019He's the man of the people. 1 Like

DaBullIT:

Fighting for himself, Fayose is not fighting for Yoruba interest Adeboye is in a vantage position to make that statement not some faceless afonja on a faceless forum Adeboye is in a vantage position to make that statement not some faceless afonja on a faceless forum 2 Likes

Despite all the hate Fayose spewed during the election campaign and still spews till today he gets endorsement from Pastor Adeboye?







Hmm...I pity people who idolise this pastor.







If all Governors behave like that loud mouth fool Fayose Nigeria will be divided. Fayose is Divisive even a baby knows that.

Some people should respect themselves and stay out of politics,Please. 2 Likes 1 Share

Baba is getting old. Stand up for which people. ?

I have a feeling he was referring to herdsmen issue

OZAOEKPE:

Adeboye don they get sen se small small...... all these religious criminals.I am entitled to my own opinion, so no ani mal should quote me



Coming from the same pastor who said no man should marry a Woman that cant pray for house.









He definitely wants Fayose to donate millions to the Redeemed church.











Many shall rise in my name.