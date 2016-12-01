₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by falconey: 1:16pm
Ado-Ekiti-The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has admonished state governors in the country to emulate their Ekiti State counterpart, Mr Ayodele Fayose, in standing up for and protecting the interest of their people.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/hope-governors-will-stand-people-like-fayose-pastor-adeboye/
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by OZAOEKPE(m): 1:22pm
Adeboye don they get sen se small small...... all these religious criminals.
I am entitled to my own opinion, so no ani mal should quote me
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by mazifrankmore: 1:24pm
The way you have been bold to speak For your christain brethren that have been turned to suya by fulani herdsmen.
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by falconey: 1:25pm
OZAOEKPE:
show some respect and stop spilling trash because you can!
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by DaBullIT(m): 1:28pm
Leave am nah
falconey:
I don't believe Adeboye meant Fayose's stupidity but either way i am not comfortable with this story , Adeboye might have just caused trouble among flocks with his comment ( if he indeed said it )
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by FreeGlobe(f): 1:29pm
This is huge endorsement for Fayose. When we tell afonjas that fayose is greater than awo + tinubu combined, they call it hate speech
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by FreeGlobe(f): 1:30pm
DaBullIT:fayose is busy fighting for your interests while you are busy attacking him online just to please the fulani. The true stakeholders in yorubaland know what fayose is doing for yorubas
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by Flexherbal(m): 1:34pm
Fayose has fans ooo!
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by Daviddson(m): 1:36pm
I'm sure that pastor Adeboye does not really know how dubious and 2-faced this man called Fayose is. Had he, he wouldn't make this statement.
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by sarrki(m): 1:36pm
OZAOEKPE:
Reset your base station
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by Stevebamdex(m): 1:39pm
Standing for his people my foot..that man is just showing off..eye service is what he does.
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by criminalmindz: 1:41pm
This is a sicilian message, it means... Its official buhari vs osibande fight has began. Round 1!
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by Yorubaangel(m): 1:44pm
Too deep for some people to comprehend...
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by Yorubaangel(m): 1:46pm
Carry go oshokomole... To the fellas that are frustrated with this news.......
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by Max24: 1:54pm
criminalmindz:By 2019, they will try their muslim\muslim agenda after stopping Osinbajo. Maybe Adebiye has seen their handwriting on the wall.
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by OLADD: 1:56pm
Daviddson:
With your 4 eyes and 22nd century brain, I think you probably know better than Pastor Adeboye. Well done, Mr. too-know.
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by LordIsaac(m): 1:58pm
That pastor is old enough to be my father, so he is entitled to his opinion....I find no fault in his comment as I know he doesn't imply the negative demanour of the governor on certain issues!
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by DozieInc(m): 2:00pm
Fayose
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by DaBullIT(m): 2:19pm
Fighting for himself, Fayose is not fighting for Yoruba interest
FreeGlobe:
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by juman(m): 2:22pm
He is just another governor.
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by candidbabe(f): 2:23pm
Fayose the man of the year Kudos to you
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by lielbree: 2:23pm
When fayose started this revolution some people called him a mad man.
Today he is been dully recognised for his endeavour to save the lives of his people from islamic killers
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by Rilwayne001: 2:23pm
Fayose for president 2019
He's the man of the people.
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by FreeGlobe(f): 2:24pm
DaBullIT:Adeboye is in a vantage position to make that statement not some faceless afonja on a faceless forum
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by kidman96(m): 2:25pm
Despite all the hate Fayose spewed during the election campaign and still spews till today he gets endorsement from Pastor Adeboye?
Hmm...I pity people who idolise this pastor.
If all Governors behave like that loud mouth fool Fayose Nigeria will be divided. Fayose is Divisive even a baby knows that.
Some people should respect themselves and stay out of politics,Please.
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by doctoradekokolo(m): 2:25pm
Baba is getting old. Stand up for which people. ?
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by LorDBolton: 2:26pm
I have a feeling he was referring to herdsmen issue
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by Rilwayne001: 2:26pm
OZAOEKPE:
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by kidman96(m): 2:26pm
Coming from the same pastor who said no man should marry a Woman that cant pray for house.
He definitely wants Fayose to donate millions to the Redeemed church.
Many shall rise in my name.
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by MissLiruseh: 2:26pm
|Re: I Hope Other Governors Will Stand For Their People Like Fayose – Pastor Adeboye by talktimi(m): 2:26pm
papa Adeboye should get ready for nairaland zombies
