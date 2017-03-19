₦airaland Forum

Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by naijabadoo(m): 7:10pm
Founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical and Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele Elijah, has delivered his prophecy for the second quarter of the year.

Ayodele, declared that President Muhammadu Buhari, will face serious political challenges, adding that the President will resign due to his health condition.


He also said that some Governors will gang up against the President.

Ayodele,however, lamented that his prophecies have not been given needed attention in the country.

He said he had prophesied the rejection of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, the death of General Samuel Ogbemudia and that of General Adeyinka Adebayo, but his words were not taken seriously.

He warned that the Federal Government should be wary of its declaration that the Boko Haram attacks had been reduced, saying the proscribed terror group, would launch other attacks in a new fashion.


He also said the economy would improve between May and July this year.

He made the revelation in a chat with Tribune on Sunday.

Primate Ayodele said, “It is sad that we are not taken seriously when we warned earlier in newspapers and other media outlets. When a nation ignores God’s warning, certain things happen.

“I warned Nigeria of certain occurrences as published in the Daily Champion of December 30, 2015. In my book Warning to the Nations 2016/2017, I said there would be a new CAF president. I also warned of Magu’s rejection.


“It is on page 186 of the book. I also warned of the deaths of General Samuel Ogbemudia and General Adeyinka Adebayo.

“In the same vein, President Muhammadu Buhari still needs prayers because he may likely resign midway as a result of his health condition, unless prayers are intensified.

“Buhari will face political challenges. Some unexpected people will be removed from his cabinet. Some governors will gang up against him. In APC, there will be wrangling before and after the party convention.

“The crisis in the PDP will break it. Some northern governors will run into crisis that may jeopardise their political calculations. The economy will improve between May and July. Government should reform CBN and NNPC.

“The perpetrators of herdsmen killings will be exposed. Our security outfits should be alert as Boko Haram would devise new dimensions of attacks. There will be an increase in petrol product, as the price of petrol may change.

“Flour will be scarce. Charcoal will be expensive at the middle of the year. I see division in the National Assembly.

“The fight against corruption by the EFCC should be sustained but the former governor of Adamawa State, Mr James Ngilari, should be pardoned so that his political career will not be ruined,” he stated.


http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/19/buhari-will-resign-governors-will-gang-primate-ayodele/

Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by sarrki(m): 7:14pm
Apostle go sit down

You talk too much

Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by crazygod(m): 7:17pm
Really? A human being is called primate? Wow.
Meanwhile.......
#IStandWithKowa

Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by princemillla(m): 7:22pm
This one na assumption. You lots said more in 2015.

But I pray he humbly resign to Carter for his health

Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by courage89(m): 7:30pm
Interesting
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by mexxmoney: 8:00pm
Err, prophet....well emmm....... You said Goodluck would win the 2015 elections, have you changed your juju or are you still using the same one that mis yarned in 2015?

Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by ITbomb(m): 8:15pm
Let's see the prophecies for the first quarter before we know whether to believe you
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Pastafarian: 8:16pm
what does these types of prophesy really do?

even if they eventually happen, what does it profit humanity?

eg, a plane would crash next week

plane crashes next week

what's the point of telling us?
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Keneking: 8:16pm
Fake news
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by tuscani: 8:16pm
Just negodu

Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by DickDastardly(m): 8:17pm
BMC on the way!
grin cheesy
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by duduade(m): 8:17pm
sarrki:
Apostle go sit down

You talk too much

No mind am... I don't know why he didn't see that of his fellow brother apostle suleman..
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by fabulousk8(m): 8:17pm
hummmm.... na today!
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by lazsnaira(m): 8:18pm
i really will not miss a man who i can only remember for the hardship and suffering that accompanied his tenure like flies on poo!
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Tolulopefinest(m): 8:18pm
Baba gime sure game for the coming weekend now..




Promise to give you share if e click
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by emmddy: 8:18pm
this pastor is high on weed
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by sirugos(m): 8:18pm
He talks too much
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by publicenemy(m): 8:18pm
GOODLUCK JONATHAN WILL WIN - HE LOST
HILLARY CLITON WILL WIN - SHE LOST
BUHARI WILL DIE IN LONDON - HE IS ALIVE.


NOW ITS BUHARI WILL RESIGN.... FAKE PROPHETS EVERYWHERE IN NIGERIA.

Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Judolisco(m): 8:18pm
Make I screenshot am grin grin grin
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by AngelicBeing: 8:18pm
grin grin
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Teobaba(m): 8:18pm
Very soon we will start arresting all this fake prophets that throws this country into confusion and hatred with their prophecy
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by EzigboNwanma(f): 8:18pm
All these prophets of doom
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Dottore: 8:20pm
Ok
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by otitokoroleti: 8:20pm
sarrki:
Apostle go sit down

You talk too much
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by mazizitonene(m): 8:20pm
This guy again...
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Montaque(m): 8:20pm
Buhari already said he will be going back to London soon. El rufai is not happy with him. NA is at loggerhead with the executive. Bh is still bombing. After the ife crisis, The west are now seeing the north for who they are. Dickson's reconciliation committee isn't succeeding. We have endured the recession.

These are basis to hazard a guess.
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by akpasubi777(m): 8:20pm
The miracle never leave the churches instead hits the pockets of the preachers just to purchase a house with a swimming pool, labels me a sinning fool....

This is what just popped into my head after reading this article.
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Bowwow11(m): 8:20pm
May God help us in this country
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by otitokoroleti: 8:20pm
Teobaba:
Very soon we will start arresting all this fake prophets that throws this country into confusion and hatred with their prophecy
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by CharlieMaria(m): 8:20pm
Let me park here...
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by otitokoroleti: 8:21pm
emmddy:
this pastor is high on weed
Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Built2last: 8:21pm
Ha

