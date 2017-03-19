₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by naijabadoo(m): 7:10pm
Founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical and Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele Elijah, has delivered his prophecy for the second quarter of the year.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/19/buhari-will-resign-governors-will-gang-primate-ayodele/
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by sarrki(m): 7:14pm
Apostle go sit down
You talk too much
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by crazygod(m): 7:17pm
Really? A human being is called primate? Wow.
Meanwhile.......
#IStandWithKowa
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by princemillla(m): 7:22pm
This one na assumption. You lots said more in 2015.
But I pray he humbly resign to Carter for his health
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by courage89(m): 7:30pm
Interesting
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by mexxmoney: 8:00pm
Err, prophet....well emmm....... You said Goodluck would win the 2015 elections, have you changed your juju or are you still using the same one that mis yarned in 2015?
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by ITbomb(m): 8:15pm
Let's see the prophecies for the first quarter before we know whether to believe you
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Pastafarian: 8:16pm
what does these types of prophesy really do?
even if they eventually happen, what does it profit humanity?
eg, a plane would crash next week
plane crashes next week
what's the point of telling us?
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Keneking: 8:16pm
Fake news
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by tuscani: 8:16pm
Just negodu
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by DickDastardly(m): 8:17pm
BMC on the way!
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by duduade(m): 8:17pm
sarrki:
No mind am... I don't know why he didn't see that of his fellow brother apostle suleman..
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by fabulousk8(m): 8:17pm
hummmm.... na today!
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by lazsnaira(m): 8:18pm
i really will not miss a man who i can only remember for the hardship and suffering that accompanied his tenure like flies on poo!
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Tolulopefinest(m): 8:18pm
Baba gime sure game for the coming weekend now..
Promise to give you share if e click
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by emmddy: 8:18pm
this pastor is high on weed
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by sirugos(m): 8:18pm
He talks too much
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by publicenemy(m): 8:18pm
GOODLUCK JONATHAN WILL WIN - HE LOST
HILLARY CLITON WILL WIN - SHE LOST
BUHARI WILL DIE IN LONDON - HE IS ALIVE.
NOW ITS BUHARI WILL RESIGN.... FAKE PROPHETS EVERYWHERE IN NIGERIA.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Judolisco(m): 8:18pm
Make I screenshot am
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by AngelicBeing: 8:18pm
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Teobaba(m): 8:18pm
Very soon we will start arresting all this fake prophets that throws this country into confusion and hatred with their prophecy
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by EzigboNwanma(f): 8:18pm
All these prophets of doom
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Dottore: 8:20pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by otitokoroleti: 8:20pm
sarrki:
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by mazizitonene(m): 8:20pm
This guy again...
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Montaque(m): 8:20pm
Buhari already said he will be going back to London soon. El rufai is not happy with him. NA is at loggerhead with the executive. Bh is still bombing. After the ife crisis, The west are now seeing the north for who they are. Dickson's reconciliation committee isn't succeeding. We have endured the recession.
These are basis to hazard a guess.
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by akpasubi777(m): 8:20pm
The miracle never leave the churches instead hits the pockets of the preachers just to purchase a house with a swimming pool, labels me a sinning fool....
This is what just popped into my head after reading this article.
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Bowwow11(m): 8:20pm
May God help us in this country
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by otitokoroleti: 8:20pm
Teobaba:
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by CharlieMaria(m): 8:20pm
Let me park here...
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by otitokoroleti: 8:21pm
emmddy:
|Re: Buhari Will Resign, Governors Will Gang Up Against Him – Primate Ayodele by Built2last: 8:21pm
Ha
