Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by zoba88: 1:36pm
A Liberian man Pastor Getteh of Radio Advent and his wife rode sweetheart rode in a Keke to their wedding.
They say simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.Check out photos from their wedding below
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by zoba88: 1:36pm
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by zoba88: 1:36pm
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by LordIsaac(m): 1:49pm
In spite of it, the wedding took place; that's what matters!
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 1:50pm
cool....fatanstic
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by Sibeal(f): 1:52pm
Lovely.
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by Teague4league(m): 1:53pm
Nice
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by lilmax(m): 1:54pm
the wife is not happy, I know that and how on earth can you call couples using Keke as?
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by misspresident(f): 2:06pm
I am surprised
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by Ginaz(f): 2:08pm
The lady is pretty despite her face devoid of makeup.
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by Oildichotomy(m): 2:37pm
This girl is natural beauty damn!!!
I was wondering why Michael Jackson will sing a song for a Liberian girl!
It is clearer now!! Happy Keke Married life pretty
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by candidbabe(f): 2:38pm
If after the wedding they will not continue riding in Keke then, I am not impressed
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 2:39pm
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by mostyg(m): 2:40pm
Cutting your cloth accordingly
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by OkoyeA1(m): 2:40pm
If it had been Nigeria,
Pre Wedding Shoot
Pre wedding shower shoot
Wedding Shower shoot
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 2:40pm
First time I see d man smiling more than d woman...bcoz na keke settings I bet,d woman for smile pass
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by Lovelynature(m): 2:40pm
If it had been Kenya...
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by sammuell(m): 2:40pm
I dy eye de woman
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by AndyMolarAllwel(m): 2:41pm
atleast they are both happy, I can see both lol, thatz the most important thing
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by Nutase(f): 2:41pm
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 2:43pm
Wow
Respect
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by Phonefanatic: 2:44pm
No much drama. I hate crowd
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by Lovelynature(m): 2:44pm
The wife is beautiful mehn
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by BankManager(m): 2:45pm
Doesn't make sense if u ask me...
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by ct2(m): 2:46pm
candidbabe:
well they are family who don't care of how you feel as long as both are happy, they are fine
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by ct2(m): 2:47pm
BankManager:
since you are a bank manager who live a fake live
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by jaybillionaire(m): 2:49pm
Instead of u to see positivity, the simplicity, fruit of contentment and exceeding love for each other which they both possess, u r saying sth else, the truth is, how many girls here will take this, it shows that lady is a gem, one of her kind, for accepting her hubby based on his budget, . Tell me if her husband won't give her his heart or treat her like a godess. She is the quintessence of a virtuous woman
lilmax:
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by Beey(f): 2:49pm
Lovelynature:What would happen?
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by epospiky(m): 2:52pm
Pastor with swag....happy married life!
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by EWAagoyin(m): 2:53pm
dere madness no reach dem for use wheel barrow na
Re: Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) by lilmax(m): 2:54pm
jaybillionaire:what is the simplicity? mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
