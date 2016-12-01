Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Liberian Couple Ride In Keke To Their Wedding Venue (Photos) (7261 Views)

They say simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.Check out photos from their wedding below









More more more 1 Like

In spite of it, the wedding took place; that's what matters! 15 Likes 1 Share

cool....fatanstic

Lovely. 1 Like

Nice

the wife is not happy, I know that and how on earth can you call couples using Keke as?

I am surprised

The lady is pretty despite her face devoid of makeup. 11 Likes



This girl is natural beauty damn!!!



I was wondering why Michael Jackson will sing a song for a Liberian girl!



It is clearer now!! Happy Keke Married life pretty 15 Likes

If after the wedding they will not continue riding in Keke then, I am not impressed 1 Like

Cutting your cloth accordingly

If it had been Nigeria,

Pre Wedding Shoot

Pre wedding shower shoot

Wedding Shower shoot

First time I see d man smiling more than d woman...bcoz na keke settings I bet,d woman for smile pass

If it had been Kenya...

I dy eye de woman

atleast they are both happy, I can see both lol, thatz the most important thing



Wow

Respect WowRespect

No much drama. I hate crowd

The wife is beautiful mehn

Doesn't make sense if u ask me...

well they are family who don't care of how you feel as long as both are happy, they are fine well they are family who don't care of how you feel as long as both are happy, they are fine

the wife is not happy, I know that and how on earth can you call couples using Keke as? Instead of u to see positivity, the simplicity, fruit of contentment and exceeding love for each other which they both possess, u r saying sth else, the truth is, how many girls here will take this, it shows that lady is a gem, one of her kind, for accepting her hubby based on his budget, . Tell me if her husband won't give her his heart or treat her like a godess. She is the quintessence of awoman 1 Like

Pastor with swag....happy married life!

dere madness no reach dem for use wheel barrow na