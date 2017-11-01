₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 10:31am
This is new... A man who is said to be a banker decided to be unique with his own wedding concept. The newly wed couple had to carry out their parade publicly in a tipper truck after their wedding ceremony in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital. This reportedly happened over the weekend in Uyo.
Facebook user, Aniebiet Okon, shared the photos online and wrote;
This is it...
After years of survey for the best mop to parade during their wedding...
Their best choice got a premium ovation from friends and viewers on the street for their ingeniousness...
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 10:31am
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by Topccy007(m): 10:32am
Attention seeking creatures....
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:35am
I'm only seeing pretty couple. HML MA PEOPLE.
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by Papiikush: 10:40am
They are trying to "make a difference"
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by TANTUMERGO007: 10:44am
Evablizin:Sarrki wife how are you??
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 10:45am
Topccy007:
and so?
Is it your attention seeking?
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 10:46am
TANTUMERGO007:
if na play stop am...I reject it for her.
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 10:48am
this is mind44 and his wife
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:49am
kingxsamz:
Keep quiet let her talk
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:49am
QueenSekxy:
You can't even spell myndd44 well
Yet you abuse pmb
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 10:51am
sarrki:
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by TANTUMERGO007: 10:51am
kingxsamz:Sarrki works with the DIA, he's doing fine now
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:53am
TANTUMERGO007:i'm fine but tell me the truth,who send you?
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 10:53am
sarrki:shatap there
I can spell anything I want zombie
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by TANTUMERGO007: 10:54am
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:58am
QueenSekxy:
You want zombie ?
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by Onyinye15(f): 12:36pm
U wanted attention now u have it
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by danchuzzy(m): 12:36pm
Okay this is it!!!
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 12:36pm
warris this
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by Robisky001: 12:38pm
The eyes will never get tired of seeing the unbelievable.
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by miqos03: 12:39pm
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by Bigajeff(m): 12:39pm
The husband be like: Baby I told you our wedding will be in the news, yes its now talk of the town
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by free2ryhme: 12:39pm
and to what end is all this drama
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by Florblu(f): 12:42pm
The groom's mouth be like the front of the trailer
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by Chiccly(f): 12:42pm
They sha wanted to attract attention.
Una well done.
Na wetin una want una go see.
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 12:43pm
Utor idara ayem.
Now everybody wants to flaunt their riches in the poor peoples facs, and the poor people are all swearing to do everything under heaven and hell to also make it, even if na by jazz.
Me na to look.
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by Abbeycharles(m): 12:43pm
People doing all sorts of ridiculous things just to make headline
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 12:50pm
Groom might be chairman of tipper drivers association
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by MVLOX(m): 12:51pm
Is not a small sumtin ooo
Re: Couple Parade In A Truck In Uyo After Their Wedding (Photos) by youngbelieve(f): 12:52pm
I dunno wat to say sef,,,,,,,,buh de truck is fine tho
