Facebook user, Aniebiet Okon, shared the photos online and wrote;



This is it...



After years of survey for the best mop to parade during their wedding...



Their best choice got a premium ovation from friends and viewers on the street for their ingeniousness...





This is new... A man who is said to be a banker decided to be unique with his own wedding concept. The newly wed couple had to carry out their parade publicly in a tipper truck after their wedding ceremony in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital. This reportedly happened over the weekend in Uyo.

I'm only seeing pretty couple. HML MA PEOPLE.

They are trying to "make a difference"



Sarrki wife how are you??

Attention seeking creatures....

and so?

Is it your attention seeking?

Sarrki wife how are you??

if na play stop am...I reject it for her.

this is mind44 and his wife

if na play stop am...

I reject it for her...

Keep quiet let her talk

this is mind44 and his wife

You can't even spell myndd44 well



You can't even spell myndd44 well

Yet you abuse pmb

Keep quiet let her talk

Sarrki works with the DIA, he's doing fine now

i'm fine but tell me the truth,who send you?

You can't even spell myndd44 well

Yet you abuse pmb shatap there

shatap there

I can spell anything I want zombie

i'm fine but tell me the truth,who send you?

shatap there



I can spell anything I want

You want zombie ?

You want zombie ?

Lol

U wanted attention now u have it



Okay this is it!!!



Okay this is it!!!
Hahahahahahaha...
I can't deal no more!
Shuuuu

The eyes will never get tired of seeing the unbelievable.

The husband be like: Baby I told you our wedding will be in the news, yes its now talk of the town

and to what end is all this drama

The groom's mouth be like the front of the trailer

They sha wanted to attract attention.



Una well done.



Na wetin una want una go see.

Utor idara ayem.

Now everybody wants to flaunt their riches in the poor peoples facs, and the poor people are all swearing to do everything under heaven and hell to also make it, even if na by jazz.



Me na to look.

People doing all sorts of ridiculous things just to make headline

Groom might be chairman of tipper drivers association

Is not a small sumtin ooo