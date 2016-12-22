Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms (1130 Views)

Dollar Scarcity: Parents Of Overseas Students Weep In Banks / The New Method Of Depositing Cash In Banks / How Many Will Be Able To Withdraw Money If Atms Did This (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Few of the ATMs in some banks visited in Benin on Saturday were dispensing cash.



Many of the residents said that they had been in some of the banks as early as 5a.m.to avoid the crowd that would arrive in the bank premises later.



They also raised concern about their suffering in getting access to the machines which they alleged were not even fed with enough cash for the day.



For instance, Mr John Ebidah, said people had been exposed to risk all in attempts to withdraw money via ATMs.



He called for the relevant authorities to urgently look into the matter, especially bank managers in Benin.

Another resident, Mr Osato Owie, alleged that the banks deliberately refused to put enough money in the machines.



“I don’t understand how one, with his money in the bank, can find it extremely difficult to make use of ATMs.



Similarly, Mrs Nkechi Goddy-Asekomhe, said after several attempt at making use of the ATM, she met with one official of a particular bank.



“He told me that it was because of the cash challenges that made the bank to load few ATMs,’’ she quoted the official.

NAN







http://jahelastic.blogspot.com.ng/2016/12/benin-residents-keep-vigil-in-banks-to.html?m=0 Barely 24 hours to Christmas, residents of Benin city are keeping vigil in the banks to use Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).Few of the ATMs in some banks visited in Benin on Saturday were dispensing cash.Many of the residents said that they had been in some of the banks as early as 5a.m.to avoid the crowd that would arrive in the bank premises later.They also raised concern about their suffering in getting access to the machines which they alleged were not even fed with enough cash for the day.For instance, Mr John Ebidah, said people had been exposed to risk all in attempts to withdraw money via ATMs.He called for the relevant authorities to urgently look into the matter, especially bank managers in Benin.Another resident, Mr Osato Owie, alleged that the banks deliberately refused to put enough money in the machines.“I don’t understand how one, with his money in the bank, can find it extremely difficult to make use of ATMs.Similarly, Mrs Nkechi Goddy-Asekomhe, said after several attempt at making use of the ATM, she met with one official of a particular bank.“He told me that it was because of the cash challenges that made the bank to load few ATMs,’’ she quoted the official.NAN

This is why i have refused to use a bank . i keep my money inside a pot under my bed 1 Like

poksmahn:

This is why i have refused to use a bank . i keep my money inside a pot under my bed

The DSS will soon break into your house. The DSS will soon break into your house.

jumpandpas:



The DSS will soon break into your house. because of my 1,250 naira? because of my 1,250 naira? 5 Likes

Enjoy the change...

poksmahn:

because of my 1,250 naira? Guy you rich oo. Guy you rich oo.

Everything about this country is problematic

Lols ! Sewios matter

Welcome to the dark age.

All the things we thought were impossible to happen again in this country have been a a daily occurrence since the last 2years.

Everything has really CHANGED

Too bad that banks won't allow customers access to their money when they need it most....I have said it times without number that the only thing that banks do is to secure your money ...

Quote me and unquote me....lol....Banks are similar to ponzi schemes, they can't give everyone at least 50% their money at the same time

lol....vigil..any ways HAPPY CHRISMAS EVERY NAIRALANDER

I thought We are in recession and there's no money



I guess I was wrong



Oya dollar come down

IYANGBALI:

Everything about this country is problematic

No every thing about Buhari is problematic,just ask Ur parents and they will concur No every thing about Buhari is problematic,just ask Ur parents and they will concur

lмao υna never ѕee cнυмтιn

See another longass queue

poksmahn:

This is why i have refused to use a bank . i keep my money inside a pot under my bed



That's the best cashless bankless policy I av ever heard of





Coming for you bro That's the bestbankless policy I av ever heard ofComing for you bro

Kondomatic:

Guy you rich oo.





Lmao the guy rich true sha...I wish to remove withdraw my 1k wey dey dah useless first bank buh e no possible if na me ke d 1k why can't I withdraw it WHO WAN SHOW ME LOVE FOR XMAS

Thank God someone just gave me XMAS gift of a reasonable cash at hand...



Chaiiiiiiiii

jumpandpas:





The DSS will soon break into your house. boys are coming to visit you tonight boys are coming to visit you tonight

poksmahn:

because of my 1,250 naira?

Hmm

Under Jonathan, all you needed to do to buy a bag of rice was to take a stroll to a shop or ask someone to supply you at an affordable cost of #8000.



Under Buhari, you'll have to exhaust your life lines; Phone a friend, 50/50, Ask audience (neighbour), before you can know where to get it at N17, 500.



#Pathetic!!!

I don't blame d banks at all... I blame d govt who decided to wait till the dying seconds to pay salaries. meanwhile wetin d hold our npower money

Hmmm.

All na Buhari.

All those that thought freezing MMM will reduce the crowd at Atm machine.. How market? Lol

poksmahn:

This is why i have refused to use a bank . i keep my money inside a pot under my bed Hmmm.... all your life savings in a pot.... a pot full of money is barely enough to cook 3 pots full of food for Christmas !

.. not worth my time to find out where you live! Hmmm.... all your life savings in a pot.... a pot full of money is barely enough to cook 3 pots full of food for Christmas !.. not worth my time to find out where you live!

JST NOT RIGHT!!!.....IMAGINE,in calabar there's just one GTB with 2working ATM stand...omo the group .no b small