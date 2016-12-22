₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by Jahelastic(m): 4:07pm
Barely 24 hours to Christmas, residents of Benin city are keeping vigil in the banks to use Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).
Few of the ATMs in some banks visited in Benin on Saturday were dispensing cash.
Many of the residents said that they had been in some of the banks as early as 5a.m.to avoid the crowd that would arrive in the bank premises later.
They also raised concern about their suffering in getting access to the machines which they alleged were not even fed with enough cash for the day.
For instance, Mr John Ebidah, said people had been exposed to risk all in attempts to withdraw money via ATMs.
He called for the relevant authorities to urgently look into the matter, especially bank managers in Benin.
Another resident, Mr Osato Owie, alleged that the banks deliberately refused to put enough money in the machines.
“I don’t understand how one, with his money in the bank, can find it extremely difficult to make use of ATMs.
Similarly, Mrs Nkechi Goddy-Asekomhe, said after several attempt at making use of the ATM, she met with one official of a particular bank.
“He told me that it was because of the cash challenges that made the bank to load few ATMs,’’ she quoted the official.
NAN
http://jahelastic.blogspot.com.ng/2016/12/benin-residents-keep-vigil-in-banks-to.html?m=0
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by poksmahn(m): 4:18pm
This is why i have refused to use a bank . i keep my money inside a pot under my bed
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by jumpandpas(m): 4:21pm
poksmahn:
The DSS will soon break into your house.
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by poksmahn(m): 4:23pm
jumpandpas:because of my 1,250 naira?
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by stanogb(m): 4:29pm
Enjoy the change...
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by Kondomatic(m): 4:45pm
poksmahn:Guy you rich oo.
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by IYANGBALI: 5:50pm
Everything about this country is problematic
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by DaPhilosopher(m): 5:50pm
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by sankky: 5:51pm
Welcome to the dark age.
All the things we thought were impossible to happen again in this country have been a a daily occurrence since the last 2years.
Everything has really CHANGED
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by slick1(m): 5:51pm
Too bad that banks won't allow customers access to their money when they need it most....I have said it times without number that the only thing that banks do is to secure your money ...
Quote me and unquote me....lol....Banks are similar to ponzi schemes, they can't give everyone at least 50% their money at the same time
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by GoodyOG: 5:51pm
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by piagetskinner(m): 5:51pm
I thought We are in recession and there's no money
I guess I was wrong
Oya dollar come down
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by idupaul: 5:52pm
IYANGBALI:
No every thing about Buhari is problematic,just ask Ur parents and they will concur
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by slimpoet11: 5:52pm
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by slurryeye: 5:52pm
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by Adeevah(f): 5:53pm
poksmahn:
That's the best
Coming for you bro
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by Eleniyan15(m): 5:53pm
Kondomatic:
Lmao the guy rich true sha...I wish to remove withdraw my 1k wey dey dah useless first bank buh e no possible if na me ke d 1k why can't I withdraw it WHO WAN SHOW ME LOVE FOR XMAS
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by EVILFOREST: 5:53pm
Thank God someone just gave me XMAS gift of a reasonable cash at hand...
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by IYANGBALI: 5:53pm
jumpandpas:boys are coming to visit you tonight
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by bonechamberlain(m): 5:53pm
poksmahn:
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by kidman96(m): 5:53pm
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by ORACLE1975(m): 5:53pm
Under Jonathan, all you needed to do to buy a bag of rice was to take a stroll to a shop or ask someone to supply you at an affordable cost of #8000.
Under Buhari, you'll have to exhaust your life lines; Phone a friend, 50/50, Ask audience (neighbour), before you can know where to get it at N17, 500.
#Pathetic!!!
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by Koleman(m): 5:54pm
I don't blame d banks at all... I blame d govt who decided to wait till the dying seconds to pay salaries. meanwhile wetin d hold our npower money
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by abuayman(m): 5:54pm
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by lifestyle1(m): 5:54pm
All na Buhari.
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by Mayany(m): 5:55pm
All those that thought freezing MMM will reduce the crowd at Atm machine.. How market? Lol
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by Originalsly: 5:55pm
poksmahn:Hmmm.... all your life savings in a pot.... a pot full of money is barely enough to cook 3 pots full of food for Christmas !
.. not worth my time to find out where you live!
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by officialteemi(m): 5:55pm
JST NOT RIGHT!!!.....IMAGINE,in calabar there's just one GTB with 2working ATM stand...omo the group .no b small
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by kidman96(m): 5:55pm
Re: Benin Residents Keep Vigil In Banks To Use Atms by gustalnov: 5:55pm
Know Me Now / Entrepreneurship As Art: What’s Your Masterpiece? / Business And Wealth
