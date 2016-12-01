Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond (5772 Views)

You guys just heard from the lady and didn’t hear my part.. Mehn is it for 72k I would run. Bruh my account was shut down because of too much money in the account! So what’s 72k bruh and am just using a student account! So get your facts right!



see the Instagram post below







Remember this thread ; http://www.nairaland.com/3537184/mmm-participant-accused-duping-fellow , yesterday, where a lady accused a young man of absconding with her cash in MMM? Now, the young man has his part of the story..He shared the post on his IG page and wrote the following below





http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2016/12/man-accused-of-mmm-fraud-surfaces-says.html?m=1



These insults are bloody!!! Lmao See what ppl are telling him on his social media accountThese insults are bloody!!! Lmao 3 Likes

No stories, just pay the poor girl the 72000. 17 Likes

okay, we don hear. But just try return am. 7 Likes

Glo also blocked your line and your Mum's line cos of too much credit? 83 Likes 3 Shares

the power of social media has sniffed out the nigga....he doesn't even no what to say to defend himself 23 Likes

Lol...so na so Facebook dey write in black background...Nigeria bloggers n fake news plus gullible Nigerians 1 Like 2 Shares

VickyRotex:

Glo also blocked your line and your Mum's line cos of too much credit? Exactly Exactly 3 Likes

lolz. corrective measure. why not call her n explain to her. story 4 d DOGS

He could have just said " i never knew it will get this far" ......its much more gratifying that this fvking lie......if the story is genuine anyway 2 Likes

Yhu re lying, we know yhur type. Simply return her 72k Shikenan.



Shegiya Social Media, e get am for power. Look at de way he responded sharpaly. 1 Like

VickyRotex:

Glo also blocked your line and your Mum's line cos of too much credit?

God bless yhu dear God bless yhu dear

noetic5:

Let's see how this will get to front page Let's see how this will get to front page

is possible the bank may block his account since he is using student account. but y did he block someone number i guess d guy is a criminal 2 Likes



You tried to Abscond,and even switched of your phone and that of your mother.

Please don't say the bank blocked your account because of TOO MUCH MONEY... that is so FOOLISH AND IGNORANT of you to say...

You should have said... Your little student savings account exceeded it's deposit limit... Probably a paltry 500K...

And it is the Woman's 380k that made your account to reach its limit, that means it was almost empty before the transfer.



DEAR MMM THIEF, PLEASE HIDE YOUR HEAD IN SHAME BECAUSE YOU TRIED TO ABSCOND WITH ORDINARY 72K...

WHERE IS YOUR WORTH Shut up Thief!!!You tried to Abscond,and even switched of your phone and that of your mother.Please don't say the bank blocked your account because of TOO MUCH MONEY... that is so FOOLISH AND IGNORANT of you to say...You should have said... Your little student savings account exceeded it's deposit limit... Probably a paltry 500K...And it is the Woman's 380k that made your account to reach its limit, that means it was almost empty before the transfer.DEAR MMM THIEF, PLEASE HIDE YOUR HEAD IN SHAME BECAUSE YOU TRIED TO ABSCOND WITH ORDINARY 72K...WHERE IS YOUR WORTH 17 Likes 1 Share

The guy Bleep up but honestly, how can someone mistakenly send 380k instead of 308 what kind of carelessness is that. She put the guy into temptation. Just am extra check before you transfer the money would have saved this situation 5 Likes

Google the guy name l. It's all over the internet. SMH just because of seventy thasan





Is he the first to operate a student account, if he is ready and willing to refund the money, should transfer it from his account to the ladies account. It is allowed.





Or he should approach is account manager and explain to him/her... Too much money in his account and he can't pay 72kIs he the first to operate a student account, if he is ready and willing to refund the money, should transfer it from his account to the ladies account. It is allowed.Or he should approach is account manager and explain to him/her...

Thief na thief.... mmm no mmm.....

Imagine the excuses the manchi dey give... 1 Like

VickyRotex:

Glo also blocked your line and your Mum's line cos of too much credit?

Lol. Not only is the excuse lame. But what's with all the bruh? who is his bruh? Lol. Not only is the excuse lame. But what's with all the bruh? who is his bruh? 1 Like

Liar. This boy should know lots of people have operated a student account before he was born. as it stands now, it is either the id card he is using is not nationally recognized so his credited cannot be credited (and debited) with more than 20k in a day. if so, how was he able to credit it with 'too much money'?

He should use that same method to refund the poor girl. 1 Like 1 Share

Wowzerful! I just love the media!

Solved! Next problem...

A ti gbo. Just pay her.

now the network blocked him and and his mom line because of too much calls, bro issorite, cause I already know that you are going to surface before sha quickly pay the poor girls sha

EmekaBlue:

Lol...so na so Facebook dey write in black background...Nigeria bloggers n fake news plus gullible Nigerians





You can see clearly(i hope)a link to Instagram but no.."gullible" Nigerians and bloggers is ur problem..fyi..for instagram u fit write for black background..errybody wan be sherlock! You can see clearly(i hope)a link to Instagram but no.."gullible" Nigerians and bloggers is ur problem..fyi..for instagram u fit write for black background..errybody wan be sherlock!