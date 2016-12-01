₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,158 members, 3,273,603 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 December 2016 at 09:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond (5772 Views)
MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) / MMM Fraud Mathematics, House Of Rep Is Right! / SEC Warns Nigerians Of The Dangers Of MMM, Calls It Fraud (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by noetic5: 5:41am
Remember this thread ;http://www.nairaland.com/3537184/mmm-participant-accused-duping-fellow, yesterday, where a lady accused a young man of absconding with her cash in MMM? Now, the young man has his part of the story..He shared the post on his IG page and wrote the following below
You guys just heard from the lady and didn’t hear my part.. Mehn is it for 72k I would run. Bruh my account was shut down because of too much money in the account! So what’s 72k bruh and am just using a student account! So get your facts right!
see the Instagram post below
Source: https://www.instagram.com/chokodi_la/
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by noetic5: 5:41am
See what ppl are telling him on his social media account
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2016/12/man-accused-of-mmm-fraud-surfaces-says.html?m=1
These insults are bloody!!! Lmao
3 Likes
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by kelvine(m): 5:48am
No stories, just pay the poor girl the 72000.
17 Likes
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by Agbgift(f): 5:48am
okay, we don hear. But just try return am.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by VickyRotex(f): 5:50am
Glo also blocked your line and your Mum's line cos of too much credit?
83 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by IsaacBuchi(m): 5:52am
the power of social media has sniffed out the nigga....he doesn't even no what to say to defend himself
23 Likes
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by EmekaBlue(m): 5:58am
Lol...so na so Facebook dey write in black background...Nigeria bloggers n fake news plus gullible Nigerians
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by fulaniHERDSman(m): 6:00am
VickyRotex:Exactly
3 Likes
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by alatbaba1(m): 6:14am
lolz. corrective measure. why not call her n explain to her. story 4 d DOGS
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by shikshark: 6:14am
He could have just said " i never knew it will get this far" ......its much more gratifying that this fvking lie......if the story is genuine anyway
2 Likes
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by abuayman(m): 6:20am
Yhu re lying, we know yhur type. Simply return her 72k Shikenan.
Shegiya Social Media, e get am for power. Look at de way he responded sharpaly.
1 Like
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by abuayman(m): 6:21am
VickyRotex:
God bless yhu dear
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by rottennaija(m): 6:24am
noetic5:
Let's see how this will get to front page
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by lanrema(m): 6:39am
is possible the bank may block his account since he is using student account. but y did he block someone number i guess d guy is a criminal
2 Likes
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by eezeribe(m): 6:44am
Shut up Thief!!!
You tried to Abscond,and even switched of your phone and that of your mother.
Please don't say the bank blocked your account because of TOO MUCH MONEY... that is so FOOLISH AND IGNORANT of you to say...
You should have said... Your little student savings account exceeded it's deposit limit... Probably a paltry 500K...
And it is the Woman's 380k that made your account to reach its limit, that means it was almost empty before the transfer.
DEAR MMM THIEF, PLEASE HIDE YOUR HEAD IN SHAME BECAUSE YOU TRIED TO ABSCOND WITH ORDINARY 72K...
WHERE IS YOUR WORTH
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by Nutase(f): 6:53am
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by sainty2k3(m): 7:09am
The guy Bleep up but honestly, how can someone mistakenly send 380k instead of 308 what kind of carelessness is that. She put the guy into temptation. Just am extra check before you transfer the money would have saved this situation
5 Likes
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by temhab(f): 7:27am
Google the guy name l. It's all over the internet. SMH just because of seventy thasan
My signature
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by Godfullsam(m): 7:46am
Too much money in his account and he can't pay 72k
Is he the first to operate a student account, if he is ready and willing to refund the money, should transfer it from his account to the ladies account. It is allowed.
Or he should approach is account manager and explain to him/her...
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by henroe2k2(m): 8:19am
Thief na thief.... mmm no mmm.....
Imagine the excuses the manchi dey give...
1 Like
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by Damayor12(m): 8:46am
Merry Christmas guys!!!
Lalasticlala
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by OCTAVO: 9:10am
Toh
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by Chuksemi(m): 9:11am
VickyRotex:
Lol. Not only is the excuse lame. But what's with all the bruh? who is his bruh?
1 Like
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by careytommy7(m): 9:11am
Liar. This boy should know lots of people have operated a student account before he was born. as it stands now, it is either the id card he is using is not nationally recognized so his credited cannot be credited (and debited) with more than 20k in a day. if so, how was he able to credit it with 'too much money'?
He should use that same method to refund the poor girl.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by sisisioge: 9:11am
Wowzerful! I just love the media!
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by Obito555(m): 9:11am
Solved! Next problem...
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by frisky2good(m): 9:12am
A ti gbo. Just pay her.
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by omoadeleye(m): 9:12am
now the network blocked him and and his mom line because of too much calls, bro issorite, cause I already know that you are going to surface before sha quickly pay the poor girls sha
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by obynaDmob(m): 9:12am
EmekaBlue:
You can see clearly(i hope)a link to Instagram but no.."gullible" Nigerians and bloggers is ur problem..fyi..for instagram u fit write for black background..errybody wan be sherlock!
|Re: Man Accused Of MMM Fraud Surfaces, Says He Didn't Abscond by realGURU(f): 9:13am
MMM NNN ULTIMATE RECYCLER ONLY IN NAIJA, BUHARI WHY?
1 Like
ARE YOU IN NEED Of NYLON PRINTING/PACKAGING FOR YOUR OLD/NEW PRODUCT! / Getting A Good Savings Investment Program / Invest 300k And Make 70k Profit Monthly! Guaranteed!
Viewing this topic: monajit(m), speedyconnect3, abat4real37(f), imdeymolee(m), WonderMe, murtalaa(m), sweetum, Princelyod(m), lamibakers, Nealson(m), coolcharm(m), phallow(m), franksam2009, ionsman, Olidawg247, BIGDADDY000, MyEduMata(m), LOVEGINO(m), NaijaNaWaa, mjbaba, harpahrah(m), 1stUnique(m), Peinstein, armygirl(f), ozoebuka1(m), billionbaby(m), blackboifizzy(m), kolarex19(m), igbob01, maywes(m), contactwale, Spiritmask, danny34(m), adebayonle(m), Peterlawyer(m), Ayopercent(m), kolomax(m), ChosenOnline, avelock(m), warren435(m), priestchurch(m), Ninilowo(m), Emmydo1994(m), fotogirl, Fairgodwin(m), Urukpe, ufss(m), Yunggyo(f), sapientia1(m), paulGrundy(m), slimtall(m), Maclauren2(m), sulley(m), Adeniyi67, Omeokachie, jutah(m), DoubleFaith(m), benzics(m), Goovo(m), MightyICT, Murphylink(m), don4real, honeychild(f), Jainine(f), tumababa(m), jaz(m), puplin(f), Platinumay(m), AMZYMAYO(m), jospepper(m), perfectwazobia1, seunoni34(m), maduinfo, donfish28, Ellidude(m), demorichy, Owodiran1(m), MrCyril(m), pankere(m), Banjo24, modsfucker, slazedeez, imhomoh(m), Bolognese, Ibime(m), bukit05(f), olajyde3, remoranger(m), hardballripplez, Transformer999, Oluwaseydex(m), zieraw2005(m), generaliy, generality620, udyheart01(m), uruba23, Hundreddegrees(m), OLAADEX, arcike(m), Ayesa(m), sholex020, MrRitchie, ghettodreamz(m), brunnette4real, Beremx(f), musco4me, akikanju(m), gideon293(m), piperson(m), Prince16, ghostdvirus(m), ositaboy, SergeyMavrodi, odeexpress(m), Popoolaoladayo(m) and 150 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17