I participated in the scheme, though i joined late because I didn't want to withdraw money from my account to invest, since they warned we should only use spare momey. I waited until i got careless 60k,which I pledged. Very wise decision. Am supposed to withdraw that very day all confirmed Mavros were frozen. My pains was just for some minutes and i moved on.

During the frozen period and shortly after the unfreezing, whenever i log into my Facebook account, all i see on my wall are MMM positive comments, things like Mavro is growing, together they change the world and all that.

But recently, I realised that I no longer see any post on my wall about MMM. And i strongly belive that it implies that the participants have all forgotten about the scheme and moved on, which is the best. Let this be an eye opener to all, there is no free money anywhere. I have never seen a successful ponzi scheme. Thanks 74 Likes 5 Shares

WHO TOLD U IS FREE MONEY? 4 Likes 1 Share

Depot:

You're not a true mavrodian. Where is your optimism?



Reality don dey set in for most actually otherwise, dem for don begin swear for you on top your thread



I visited chuddy's Facebook page yesterday and saw a participant call him a p@$#y!! Another one threatened to arrest him. I was like "is mmm no longer changing the world together again?" You're not a true mavrodian. Where is your optimism?Reality don dey set in for most actually otherwise, dem for don begin swear for you on top your threadI visited chuddy's Facebook page yesterday and saw a participant call him a p@$#y!! Another one threatened to arrest him. I was like "is mmm no longer changing the world together again?" 87 Likes 4 Shares

u will surely make FP...



now u have made FP..are u happy now ? 1 Like 1 Share

I guess so.



Even Mavrodi has confirmed it.



Lol 19 Likes 4 Shares

Na today day break! I don give up since since.



MMM do me sha! 10 Likes

I am, oh sorry, I was a participant, but the only thing I gained from MMM is that I now know the practical definition of ponzi scheme. 35 Likes

Its called...stop flogging a dead horse.



Like every other ponzi scheme, its crashed and gone. No use hoping it would ressurect.



I didn't participate, and I bear no ill wishes for those who did.

But I do smirk at those who jumped in without the faintest idea that it was actually a ponzi they were getting into. Those who were ready to swear on their grandmother's grave that MMM was the real, unshakeable deal and that nothing could halt it. Certain folks ignorance can be so unbelievable.



Be that as it may, lots of people will still jump into the next scheme that comes along without a ponder. Many still do at this moment. Check one of the posts above mine thats promoting one of them.



Just know that the safest thing to do in a ponzi scheme if you decide to go into one, is to do so at the early stage it began, and cash out ASAP. Still, there's gonna be casualties, depending on how early it crashes. If you can't stand the thought of losing the money you are about to put in, then, for the sake of your sanity, keep away! 25 Likes 1 Share

Mmm participants have no other reasonable choice than to move on. The government cannot help, nobody cares, some people are even happy about their losses and suicide is not easy. 2 Likes



My Advice, Start up you own business. Something your passionate about.



I love making clothes and making music (production) and my works will be out soon by God's grace.



Even if they v given up, is it ur 'give up'?



MMM rili brought out the true nature of nigerians - nigerians don't wish each other well 42 Likes

No, not yet. 2 Likes

YOU PEOPLE SHOULD GO AND DIE



.



NIGERIA IS NOT PROGRESSING BECAUSE MILLIONS OF PEOPLE DONT MIND THEIR BUSINESS 7 Likes







They have accepted there faith and moved-on They have accepted there faith and moved-on 2 Likes

Hmmm, My lip is sealed.

Wailing up and down won't change anything. They are watching and praying.

Reality ti set-in 6 Likes

OK..your post don reach FP now...hope seun don send you your 60k?..... 1 Like 1 Share

It is now officially confirmed that we Nigerians hate each other passionately. I still don't understand why a reasonable human will be happy for the downfall of his/fellow citizens. Many are no more due to MMM palava, MMM saga resulted in so many couples breaking up, many children are now out of school yet you see people happy over people's down fall.



I weep for my fellow country people. 8 Likes

Just now d post have made front-page..... Buhari wots happening

thought they said minding ones business doesn't require capital Why is OP wasting his data on MMM? 14 Likes 1 Share

Mmm is still live, with this hand u are using to write this poo , is the same hand u will use to write your testimony 6 Likes

Together they must change the world! 3 Likes













Lol Well, we've almost got these story but I'm so happy to forget my 50k too...it's my pleasureLol 1 Like





Somewhere in the Philippines... Meanwhile...Somewhere in the Philippines... 23 Likes

PH

Why adding salt to an open sore? 1 Like

MMM died last December, got buried last month January 1 Like

The tag "mavrodian" is funny. 9 Likes