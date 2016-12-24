₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by lalasticlala(m): 8:40am
Chioma Ajunwa-Opara, MON (born 25 December 1970) – also known as Chioma Ajunwa – is a Nigerian former athlete who specialised in the long jump. After various setbacks in her career she achieved fame when she became the first athlete in her country to win an Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, and to date remains Nigeria's only individual Olympic gold medalist. Chioma Ajunwa is the first African woman to win an Olympic gold medal in a field event.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chioma_Ajunwa
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by Artixmentor(m): 8:45am
I am happy for her.
I will like to say Happy birthday to her as well.
wish her a very long life and prosperity.
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by EdoNation(f): 8:45am
Girls nor get time for all this athlete palaver now oo. ....
MaryKay don take Over
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by peculiar3(m): 8:45am
...wow , double celebration..
happy birthday and merry Christmas ma
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by Atiku2019: 8:45am
Happy Birthday Chioma Ajunwa...Wow She's a CSP, while some of her mates are Inspectors.. Hard Work Work Hard Work Hard
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by diego101(m): 8:45am
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by sakalisis(m): 8:45am
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by realGURU(f): 8:45am
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by damton(m): 8:46am
Sharing a day with our Savior
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by shininglite(m): 8:46am
Merry Christmas to all resident Zombie's on nairaland ..
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by nnemmpi(m): 8:46am
MORE BLESSING to you maa
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by Peroti: 8:46am
Igbo Women Crossing Boundaries unlike those frm hmmm, make I no talk o!
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by IMASTEX: 8:46am
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by justFEARLESS(m): 8:47am
she born 3 @once
that is the real long jump...
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by ajbf: 8:48am
At the time this woman was winning Olympic gold medal (the only gold won till date) for the nation, Said BABA was busy stealing blindly with General Abacha.
Warn yourself oooo, I did not mention anybody's name.
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by nonstan(m): 8:49am
A Blessed Christmas to you and to your family. May the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ bring you and your family endless prosperity, blessings and peace of mind that you truly deserve. Merry Christmas! May more success grace you and your family this yelutide season.
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by willi926(m): 8:51am
Happy xmas my fellow nairalanders
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by drinkgarri: 8:51am
One of the heroes of the past...in headies voice, "on behalf of Nairalanders , we are glad you are observing a double barrelled celebration, we wish you long life and prosperity"
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by cyaremu2001: 8:54am
Congrats, God bless you. Longlife and prosperity.
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by opius: 8:55am
Happy birthday to you , age with geace
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by AlphaStyles(m): 8:55am
Happy bday mam and merry christmas. happy christmas fellow nairalanders,una get light?
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by TANKDESTROYER(m): 8:58am
HBD...... the dawn is near......
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by amdoyin82(m): 8:59am
Atiku2019:she must have been very hardworking coupled with her fame and Educational history makes her attain that post. Police inspector of her age must be either school sat or standard six. Don't get it mixed up.
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by TechEnthusiast(m): 9:00am
They arent female athletes anymore,girls of nowadays want to preserve thier body shapes,not becoming a "man power" with muscles all over.
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by femijay8271(m): 9:01am
d girls of nowadays no go sit-think and use their fowl head instead na to dey form porsh and dey do one useless cucumber advertising show
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by Atiku2019: 9:01am
amdoyin82:
She had school certificate when she achieved that dear in Atlanta... she was made an officer I think two years after...That Medal was her platform before her Degree Olympic Gold medalist no be here shaaaaaa
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by wheesin(m): 9:01am
The woman on my primary school exercise book. Nive memories
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by obembet(m): 9:03am
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by ryanmartini: 9:03am
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by passyhansome(m): 9:04am
A nice date to be born, double celebration
|Re: Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today by Tullipps: 9:10am
Merry Xmas,
