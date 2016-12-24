Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Chioma Ajunwa Celebrates Her 46th Birthday Today (4013 Views)

Chioma Ajunwa-Opara, MON (born 25 December 1970) – also known as Chioma Ajunwa – is a Nigerian former athlete who specialised in the long jump. After various setbacks in her career she achieved fame when she became the first athlete in her country to win an Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, and to date remains Nigeria's only individual Olympic gold medalist. Chioma Ajunwa is the first African woman to win an Olympic gold medal in a field event.



Ajunwa is also an officer with the Nigerian Police Force.



I am happy for her.

I will like to say Happy birthday to her as well.

wish her a very long life and prosperity.







Girls nor get time for all this athlete palaver now oo. ....



MaryKay don take Over











, double celebration..









Work Hard Work Hard Happy Birthday Chioma Ajunwa...Wow She's a CSP, while some of her mates are Inspectors.. Hard WorkWork HardWork Hard 2 Likes

Hmmmm

Congrat

nice

Wow,

That's so sweet.

Sharing a day with our Savior 1 Like

Merry Christmas to all resident Zombie's on nairaland ..

MORE BLESSING to you maa

Igbo Women Crossing Boundaries unlike those frm hmmm, make I no talk o! 2 Likes

congrats

she born 3 @once



that is the real long jump...

At the time this woman was winning Olympic gold medal (the only gold won till date) for the nation, Said BABA was busy stealing blindly with General Abacha.

Warn yourself oooo, I did not mention anybody's name.

A Blessed Christmas to you and to your family. May the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ bring you and your family endless prosperity, blessings and peace of mind that you truly deserve. Merry Christmas! May more success grace you and your family this yelutide season.

Happy xmas my fellow nairalanders

One of the heroes of the past...in headies voice, "on behalf of Nairalanders , we are glad you are observing a double barrelled celebration, we wish you long life and prosperity"

Congrats, God bless you. Longlife and prosperity.

Happy birthday to you , age with geace

Happy bday mam and merry christmas. happy christmas fellow nairalanders,una get light?

HBD...... the dawn is near......

Atiku2019:

Happy Birthday Chioma Ajunwa...Wow She's a CSP, while some of her mates are Inspectors.. Hard Work Work Hard Work Hard she must have been very hardworking coupled with her fame and Educational history makes her attain that post. Police inspector of her age must be either school sat or standard six. Don't get it mixed up. she must have been very hardworking coupled with her fame and Educational history makes her attain that post. Police inspector of her age must be either school sat or standard six. Don't get it mixed up.

They arent female athletes anymore,girls of nowadays want to preserve thier body shapes,not becoming a "man power" with muscles all over.

d girls of nowadays no go sit-think and use their fowl head instead na to dey form porsh and dey do one useless cucumber advertising show

amdoyin82:

She had school certificate when she achieved that dear in Atlanta... she was made an officer I think two years after...That Medal was her platform before her Degree Olympic Gold medalist no be here shaaaaaa She had school certificate when she achieved that dear in Atlanta... she was made an officer I think two years after...That Medal was her platform before her DegreeOlympic Gold medalist no be here shaaaaaa

The woman on my primary school exercise book. Nive memories

Congrats

hia

A nice date to be born, double celebration