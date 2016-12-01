₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,297 members, 3,274,132 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 December 2016 at 05:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes (10856 Views)
Eagles Stars Fly Economy Class Back To Europe / Algeria Fans Mob Moses, Musa, Other Eagles Stars In Uyo / Rohr Rejects Imama Amakapabo As Assistant Coach Of Super Eagles (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by GSFofficial: 3:21pm
Its Christmas and and its that time of the year to send your best wishes to everyone.
Even our favorite Super Eagles and Nigerian footballers have not forgotten about the people who cheer them on.
Here are the best Christmas wishes from Nigeria's best footballers including Carl Ikeme, Mikel Jon Obi and Victor Moses.
http://officialgsf6.blogspot.com/2016/12/super-eagles-stars-send-christmas-wishes.html
2 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by eezeribe(m): 4:23pm
I also wish everyone viewing this thread,a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year in advance
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by dorry62(f): 4:26pm
Awww
Merry xmas and a prosperous new year to you
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by Janetessy(f): 4:26pm
Awww
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by Jsme(f): 4:26pm
God bless our new super eagles.. We must pepper Africa
4 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by paschal47(m): 4:27pm
from me to you guys, i say
merry Xmas.
but it's not fair oo because I'm not a celebrity the one I posted on Facebook wasn't brought to nairaland
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by Martinola(m): 4:27pm
wow
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by jossiesnow15: 4:27pm
Merry Christmas fans. I love you all
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by alphaconde(m): 4:28pm
Just make the eagles super that's what u guys owe us
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by bokunrawo(m): 4:28pm
Mikel is my online elder brother, pls send me Christmas gift ;DMikel is my online elder brother, pls send me Christmas gift
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by seunlayi(m): 4:28pm
Thank you guys
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by Onijagidijagan(m): 4:28pm
Available top quality medical marijuana and kush at affordable prices. Discrete delivery available in vacuum sealed containers to any location. Tracking numbers available ,These products are highly recommended for its anti cancer properties, anti cancer properties,epilepsy,migraines, relief of symptoms of chronic diseases and pain relief, paralyses and chronic back pain. Our strains are all Top shelf grade AAA + and the taste is good and incredible strong hit me on
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by Chikelue2000(m): 4:30pm
On behalf of my family and dat of Mikel plus Moses, we wish u a merry christmas guys
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by Redza(f): 4:31pm
If hall's family is too cute
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by SeunWedsLinda(m): 4:31pm
Mikel too fine joor
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by Silentscreamer(f): 4:32pm
ok
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by Chibuhealth(f): 4:32pm
airtel users please explain this account balance for me.
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by Galaxie: 4:33pm
Merry Christmas ballers
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by frisky2good(m): 4:34pm
Your balance is 10M Naira.
Chibuhealth:
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by adewumiopeyemi(m): 4:36pm
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by passyhansome(m): 4:37pm
Money must be made so help me God
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by Stretchi(m): 4:38pm
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by Hades2016(m): 4:39pm
Nice one .... back to my chicken and origin
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by realGURU(f): 4:43pm
Y not come to naija and join us celebrate in the recesion, u hate anything naija , y michel
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by DeBlessedOne(m): 4:46pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by Capableben(m): 4:47pm
HAPPY CHRISTMAS AND A PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR TO MY NAIRALAND FAMILY TOO.......
....meanwhile, this is how I destroy chickens today
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by Dondave11: 4:51pm
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by yinkus204(m): 4:54pm
Merry christmas to all friends and enemy
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by Ephreboh: 4:57pm
Chibuhealth:means you have a balance of 380+,and you were given *8 of what you have which sums up to 2400+; meanwhile the addition of the other amount gives 2400+ meant for various uses.
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by Ayoswit(f): 5:01pm
k, seen
|Re: Super Eagles Stars Send Christmas Wishes by darocha1(m): 5:05pm
ok we also wish them a merry Christmas too.
Incase you ain't aware,we are running a promo on complete inverter installation. This promo entails;
1. 2.4kva inverter unit
2. (2) 200Ah/12v batteries
3. Galvanized battery Rack
4. Ac/DC switch
5. Cables & Plugs
6. 10 AWG connector
7. Service Fee
It can conveniently power all home appliances excluding fridge, microwave & Ac and give you power supply of 8-11hrs depending on your load function.
Further Enquiries 08137539988.
We install nationwide and even across boarders.
Christian Obiozor Unveiled As Enyimba Player / Johny Akinyemi: Nigeria's First Canoeist In The Olympics / Olympics Canoeing: Akinyemi Crashes Out
Viewing this topic: laoma4u, fidorocks(m), Bigii(m), tobloj(m), izzyfizzy07, teelaye, dckng16(m), 1260days(m), daryoor03(m), laonidolla(m), Tayorfresh(m), Techkreez, seankay(m), teebaxy(m), Israelfx2(m), CHRISTIANO7779, Teekrayne(m), StarCj(m), Aarenasbaba(m), Ajinda, valJR(m), Akindele123, TizaBaibe(m), username226, Oslim(m), Originality007, SIRmanjar, Jesse4mu(m), aventine50, kennosman(m), Possican(m), Kingisun, ecolime(m), dyn4casie(m), AdekunleBalogun, bornmekus, kennygee18(m), oluwatoyin123, blezzino(m), remmyjunior, samlexb, Duplex, Unionised(m), cconcept, COOL10(m), phenomem(m), prometheus(m), iXavier, limelighttee(m), tubouncen(m), PtePeter1987(m), tron23, Dammyllionaire(m), mrpablo(m), mrdcai, histemple, uwandukahuna(m), demandtruth and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9