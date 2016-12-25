₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 5:17pm
Some Nigerian celebrities posted their Christmas photos and messages on instagram. They include, Uche Jombo-Rodriguez, Rita Dominic, Genevieve Nnaji, Victoria Inyama, Mercy Aigbe, RMD, Paul Okoye, Eniola Badmus, Agbani Darego, and others.
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 5:18pm
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 5:22pm
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 5:26pm
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 5:27pm
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 5:30pm
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by SammieLowkey(m): 5:32pm
Nice & adorable
But y Kcee come be like all dis old Kung fu masters?
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by Chuksemi(m): 5:33pm
Exactly how is this news?
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by boman2014: 5:34pm
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by osaslord500(m): 5:42pm
boman2014:
U are just saying wow Wow wow since, are you an ambulance?
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by Yannny: 5:47pm
I HOPE I BECOME CELEB ONE DAY!!!
MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by Jsme(f): 5:48pm
Swagg and show off time
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by Drienzia: 5:48pm
And this how I spent my day
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by GoggleB(m): 5:48pm
Mercy Aigbe looks gorgeous on anything..
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by Mimienudles(f): 5:49pm
Oh Mercy Aigbe... and Mercy J O. I love you both...
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by Redza(f): 5:49pm
Falz is too cute abeg
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by chiefolododo(m): 5:50pm
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by efilefun(m): 5:50pm
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by sanemann: 5:52pm
Chuksemi:As in.. .¿
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by KissChrix: 5:52pm
Falzthebahdguy's video got Me laughing hard
Other celebs can keep their wishes to themselves
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 5:52pm
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by Smallville10(m): 5:53pm
Sori i dont feel any chrismas dis year
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by akoredebadru(m): 5:54pm
Best presentation goes to Funke Akindele
Funniest Presentation goes to Kcee
The beauties presentation goest to Mercy Aigbe while Falz the bad guy has d most lovely one.
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by kaziblake(f): 5:54pm
osaslord500:Dry
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by faitheverest(f): 5:55pm
Chuksemi:
Must you expect news all the time? Its a month of pleasantries and greetings my dear..
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by Vanessa88(f): 5:56pm
Mercy Aigbe's looks innovative with hers
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Christmas In Style (Photos) by ekanDamie: 5:57pm
KissChrix:which falz video?
