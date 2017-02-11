₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by lalasticlala(m): 12:45am
Here are some pictures of Nigerian celebrities and their loved ones as they celebrate Valentine's day.

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by lalasticlala(m): 12:46am
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by lalasticlala(m): 12:47am
The comedians

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by lalasticlala(m): 12:48am
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by mostHandsome01: 12:53am
olu Jacobs and his wife sure nailed it! wondering how many vals they must have celebrated together.

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by YonkijiSappo: 12:55am
And Lalastic.lala is busy gathering all their pictures together on Val's night.... lipsrsealed

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by softwerk(f): 12:56am
And where is Lalasticlala and his lover the 'Snake' thread?! grin

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by bi0nics: 12:58am
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by odyoung: 12:58am
Pls where is mr Egbegbe the criminal?
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by mercytripletz(f): 12:58am
The people above me sha cry

AY's height tho. grin
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by Yewandequeen(f): 12:59am
Beautiful

Am i the only that cant feel the connection btw Ay and his wife?#nooffence
Just that the duo looks weird.
Wishing them a happy home all the same.

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by HarveySpecter1: 12:59am
Omotola
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by oribi(m): 1:00am
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by VickyRotex(f): 1:01am
Mercy Johnson's kids are all grown. Oju lo pesi o! kiss kiss

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by talk2rotman(m): 1:02am
cute and nice
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by Boldwinner(m): 1:04am
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by olumzzz(m): 1:04am
Make una go sleep
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by Kyllahmc(m): 1:04am
Nice one... See as AY be like him wife's house boy.
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by Talk2Bella(f): 1:04am
everyone looks happy on the internet

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by rawgurl(f): 1:06am
olu Jacobs and Joke silver, my marriage goal.

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by InternetBchip: 1:07am
This thing make sense oooo
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by Chuvin22(m): 1:07am
na Daddy Showkey own sweet me pass...


Omosexy Be like dem don just finish round 2

Chai Love is sweet oh.. grin grin

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by Blessedgurl(f): 1:10am
@Lalasticlala where your own picture na? Abi you forget say you na Nairaland Celebrity.
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by RosaConsidine: 1:12am
Olu Jacobs and Joke Sylva look so awesome! Now that's what you call growing old together, not the marry today break up next week most of our contemporary celebs do.

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by jbaby265(f): 1:12am
Olu and jokie.. Killed it.. Followed by mercy Johnson
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by officialJP: 1:14am
ebà mi wa omo o èmi nä fè love o i need a girl o
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by sonnie10: 1:16am
mercytripletz:
The people above me sha cry

AY's height tho. grin

Remove those her heels and the wig, they are the same height
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by Deeypeey(m): 1:25am
Please remove all the other pictures and leave just two....what two?u ppl shud take a guess
If u thought "Olu+Joke Silva Jacobs" and "Daddy Showkey+Wife"...u r on point,hit like
dose two couples inspire true love for today's generation.

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by KingLennon(m): 1:33am
Had a wonderful valentine yesterday because of PSG. R.I.P barcelona
Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by whitemask(m): 1:40am
What about President Buhari and First lady Aisha? undecided

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by crazygod(m): 1:42am
Big ups to daddy showkey and olu Jacobs.

Re: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones by Chinagurum1995(m): 1:52am
Wow I love it happy Valentine's day my fellow Nigerians and all the around the world may God bless you all cheesy grin

