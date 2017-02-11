Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day With Their Loved Ones (5038 Views)

Here are some pictures of Nigerian celebrities and their loved ones as they celebrate Valentine's day.

More 1 Like

The comedians

More 5 Likes

olu Jacobs and his wife sure nailed it! wondering how many vals they must have celebrated together. 5 Likes

And Lalastic.lala is busy gathering all their pictures together on Val's night.... 1 Like

And where is Lalasticlala and his lover the 'Snake' thread?! 2 Likes

Pls where is mr Egbegbe the criminal?





AY's height tho. The people above me shaAY's height tho.

Beautiful



Am i the only that cant feel the connection btw Ay and his wife?#nooffence

Just that the duo looks weird.

Wishing them a happy home all the same. 1 Like

Omotola

Mercy Johnson's kids are all grown. Oju lo pesi o! 2 Likes 1 Share

cute and nice

Make una go sleep

Nice one... See as AY be like him wife's house boy.

everyone looks happy on the internet 3 Likes

olu Jacobs and Joke silver, my marriage goal. 2 Likes

lalasticlala:

More This thing make sense oooo This thing make sense oooo







Omosexy Be like dem don just finish round 2



Chai Love is sweet oh.. na Daddy Showkey own sweet me pass...Omosexy Be like dem don just finish round 2Chai Love is sweet oh.. 2 Likes

@Lalasticlala where your own picture na? Abi you forget say you na Nairaland Celebrity.

Olu Jacobs and Joke Sylva look so awesome! Now that's what you call growing old together, not the marry today break up next week most of our contemporary celebs do. 2 Likes

Olu and jokie.. Killed it.. Followed by mercy Johnson

ebà mi wa omo o èmi nä fè love o i need a girl o

mercytripletz:

The people above me sha



AY's height tho.

Remove those her heels and the wig, they are the same height Remove those her heels and the wig, they are the same height

Please remove all the other pictures and leave just two....what two?u ppl shud take a guess

If u thought "Olu+Joke Silva Jacobs" and "Daddy Showkey+Wife"...u r on point,hit like

dose two couples inspire true love for today's generation. 6 Likes

Had a wonderful valentine yesterday because of PSG. R.I.P barcelona

What about President Buhari and First lady Aisha? 1 Like

Big ups to daddy showkey and olu Jacobs. 1 Like