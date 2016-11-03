





The talented and beautiful actress is from Enugu State, Udi precisely, but was born in Makurdi Benue State Nigeria. The 2011 graduate of Chemical Engineering from the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, Started her acting career in 2013 and featured in her first movie tittled 'Obi is a boy' in 2014 by Blessed Mishack's production, which brought her to the limelight. Other movies prominently starring Oge include; Old Soldier Never Dies, Black Out, Childless Widow, God Is My Witness , Osuofia Goes To School, Illuminati Kingdom, King Of Opobo ,City of Dragon, Money Works With Blood and many more..



