Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Shares Photo Of Jamil In His G-wagon (27535 Views)

Tiwa Savage And Baby Jamil In Smiley Photo / Celia Savage Taking Care Of Jamil (Tiwa Savage's Mother) / Tiwa Savage & Her Son Jamil In Cute New Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



She wrote:



Jam Jam’s whip is better than mine o

#MerryChristmas

Thank you Jesus for the many blessings. You ALONE are worthy of my praises.



https://www.instagram.com/p/BOcxdy-lT4g/?hl=en Awww! This is cute.She wrote: 7 Likes

SEE MORE PHOTOS OF JAMIL AS HE RECIEVES CHRISTMAS GIFTS ---> ---> http://360jamng.net/tiwa-savage-shares-cute-photo-of-jamil-in-his-g-wagon/

Kontunu 1 Like

so how is this news going to reduce the price of garri in d market........?





in other news biko hu wan invite me come chop chinchin/? 8 Likes 1 Share

awon tii silver spoon awon tii silver spoon 9 Likes

JamHead

*Yawns*

Merry Christmas Nairalanders. 2 Likes 1 Share

Love to get that Toy for my Kids...Na how much 8 Likes 1 Share

wow

meeehhnn.! how dz tin take be news now

Please, not all these shiit again.......





Today is Christmas, FP needs a break of irrelevant instagram pictures. 4 Likes

Now OP Please tell me, how is this NEWS?





I was walking jejely in my street to go and buy Can beer, all of a sudden i heard GBOSA!!! GBA!!! GBOO!!!!, Everybody took cover, those that ran and got injured were much, Even me sef throway my money and i take cover, Only for us to discover that some Kids were throwing Knockout(Banger)





This Govt have totally put everyone in fear and jeopardy, no single Joy this Xmas, it was just like every other SUNDAY, it's so sad, i miss my early days when Mum will buy us Banger and we will go to the next street to contest in street to street Banger Shootout..





If u dare try am now(That na even if u manage see were dem dey sell am) Na ALAGBON u go sleep 10 Likes

Fine boy

ramdris:

Love to get that Toy for my Kids...Na how much



700k fairly used 700k fairly used 10 Likes

JAMIL! JAMILLLLLLLLL, WHO IS HE? WAIT..... WHO IS YOUR DADDY IS HE A CHAIRMAN OR IS HE AN ALHAJI? 2 Likes

Nice but this child is not cute at all. He took after his mum. I was always praying for the child to take afer his dad.

enitey:

Fine boy fine gal fine gal 3 Likes

kheengjay:

so how is this news going to reduce the price of garri in d market...../?

I cant bliv sum ppl r still saying this oo....wen will u get sense? I cant bliv sum ppl r still saying this oo....wen will u get sense? 7 Likes

xmas na when self?

OK, nice one.







Tiwa salvage where is jam jam father



Pls go and rescue your husband from edible catering oooo



2017 is your year ; . Jam jam eat with bread is deliciousTiwa salvage where is jam jam fatherPls go and rescue your husband from edible catering oooo2017 is your year

ireneony:

Nice but this child is not cute at all. He took after his mum. I was always praying for the child to take afer his dad.

bet why bet why 9 Likes 1 Share

Jam jam...

Goldenheart:

fine gal





Smiles



Thanks SmilesThanks

looks like he will know how to steal Nigeria money

passyhansome:

JAMIL! JAMILLLLLLLLL, WHO IS HE? WAIT..... WHO IS YOUR DADDY IS HE A CHAIRMAN OR IS HE AN ALHAJI?

HIS DADDY IS A CLOWN. HIS DADDY IS A CLOWN. 1 Like

tscheeeeeeeeeeew!! i even thought it was a real g wagon self,am outta here!! 1 Like

That z lovely sha

Big boy g wagon

ok..but hw does dis affect d #150 i owe mama Ebere? 1 Like