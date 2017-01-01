₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,598 members, 3,288,451 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 04:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos (4677 Views)
Tiwa Savage Shares Photo Of Jamil In His G-wagon / Tiwa Savage & Her Son Jamil In Cute New Photos / Tiwa Savage's Son, Jamil In Arabic Attire (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by TunezMedia: 3:43pm
Tunji Balogun aka Tee Billz, the husband of ROC nation artiste, Tiwa Savage has finally gotten his family back on track after a crazy 2016 that saw him battling depression with the aid of a counsellor after a social media meltdown that almost crippled his marriage.
The talent manager shared a new year snap with his adorable son, baby Jamil who looked too glad to be hanging out with his dad..
See below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/tee-billz-and-his-son-baby-jamil-in.html
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by TunezMedia: 3:44pm
Tee Billz and His Son Baby Jamil in Adorable New Year Photos
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/tee-billz-and-his-son-baby-jamil-in.html
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by Janetessy(f): 3:55pm
So this Tee Billz this
Tiwa savage this
Will still Kwantinue this 2017 ?
8 Likes
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by maxwelloweezy(m): 3:55pm
I dedicate this front page to nairaland
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by damton(m): 3:55pm
Adorable.
It's good to see Dad and son bond so beautifully.
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by paragon40(m): 3:55pm
Cute family...
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by hyfr: 3:56pm
I always knew this teebillz and tiwa saga was just for hype. Our celebrities can do anything for fame. Nothing is going on among them they are very OK, we are here thinking they are beefing. Mtcheew
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by pembisco(m): 3:56pm
The give a ffffuckk crew. Need you here please
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by mauricerex: 3:57pm
this man is gradually finding inner peace
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by MarvDee: 3:57pm
Ok, please help hail my crush Aunty Tiwa
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by Moreoffaith(m): 3:57pm
SMILE.
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by paidangel: 3:57pm
Waiting for those that don't give a f**k to come and say they don't give a F**K.
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by kennygee(f): 3:57pm
Jamil is becoming a cute boy.
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by Pascalville(m): 3:57pm
Controversial family ..
5 Likes
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by chasers: 3:57pm
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by richdollar: 3:59pm
me and son too. we all have sons so how is this news
1 Like
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by permsec: 3:59pm
I don't give a..... U all know the rest.
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by elmagnifo(m): 3:59pm
Well is good to see father and son together, though I still believe tiwa overreacted.
1 Like
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:59pm
That's nice.
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by solasoulmusic(f): 4:00pm
Great
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by teozey111(m): 4:01pm
where are all the fvck givers.....pls give them some fvcks I think we are running outta fvcks here
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by TeleboiZ005(m): 4:01pm
can this news buy me a ConDom.......
Issoryte
Can u c me
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by Seun4FastLoans(f): 4:01pm
Happy jam jam
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by ConcNiggress56(f): 4:01pm
Dear laladticlala, if you dont mind the kind of topics you push to fp, i will mess in your mouth oo
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by muller101(m): 4:02pm
Dysfunctional family.
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by Firstboi01(m): 4:02pm
Ehya...I'd have loved to give a f?ck.. even if just one. But there's nothing in my Firstbank f?ck account presently and I haven't registered my GTB f?ck account for mobile banking ..Would have donated to their course
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by adedayoadedeji(m): 4:02pm
Cool
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by Kingbuhari(m): 4:03pm
Tee Billz tiwa's baby nanny.... this ppl from Togo are genetically lazy
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by Bright007whizz(m): 4:04pm
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by Angelinastto(f): 4:05pm
I hear reunion bell
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by passyhansome(m): 4:08pm
ConcNiggress56:
What's this?
|Re: Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos by babyfaceafrica(m): 4:09pm
When are they officially geting a divorce?
Picture: Rugged Man Eats Agege Bread In His Living Room / Maheeda Says She Wants A Tattoo On Her Vagina (photo) / A Passionate Appeal 2 My Superstar - Monalisa Chinda
Viewing this topic: orfegater, Ayesa(m), JohnWriter, schumastic(m), ClassCaptain(m), TunezMediaBlog, straighttalk(m), CHOPUP411(m), peterdrury, ebikay, Charlieo, jaxxy(m), ametumzy(f), niceeric(m), donfemo(m), Dc4life(m), favoured247(m), misspicy(f), Nnemaranma(f), Abdulasod, Princedaniel, Elysianheritage, deniseholla, tunde2222, chimaobinelson(m), olalekan90(m), NaijaBinaryKing, Tville(m), billynoni(m), Yoshy, saudah(f), MichaelRJ, arinzeejikonye(m), Xavier9ja(m), serverconnect, princessayesha(f), Chimmyjeph(m), fairygeh(f), mykeloke(m), Ayomidric(m), gurusoft55, yetseyi(f), Freestainworld(m), MisterNuel(m), toxoid(m), DEWKID(m), Phylemon, betatalk, myweb(m), pelummy50, Godknowsbest, dominique, Debikanty(m) and 181 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3