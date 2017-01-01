Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos (4677 Views)

Tiwa Savage Shares Photo Of Jamil In His G-wagon / Tiwa Savage & Her Son Jamil In Cute New Photos / Tiwa Savage's Son, Jamil In Arabic Attire (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The talent manager shared a new year snap with his adorable son, baby Jamil who looked too glad to be hanging out with his dad..



See below...



http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/tee-billz-and-his-son-baby-jamil-in.html Tunji Balogun aka Tee Billz, the husband of ROC nation artiste, Tiwa Savage has finally gotten his family back on track after a crazy 2016 that saw him battling depression with the aid of a counsellor after a social media meltdown that almost crippled his marriage.The talent manager shared a new year snap with his adorable son, baby Jamil who looked too glad to be hanging out with his dad..See below...



http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/tee-billz-and-his-son-baby-jamil-in.html Tee Billz and His Son Baby Jamil in Adorable New Year Photos

So this Tee Billz this





Tiwa savage this





Will still Kwantinue this 2017 ? 8 Likes

I dedicate this front page to nairaland

Adorable.



It's good to see Dad and son bond so beautifully.

Cute family...

I always knew this teebillz and tiwa saga was just for hype. Our celebrities can do anything for fame. Nothing is going on among them they are very OK, we are here thinking they are beefing. Mtcheew

The give a ffffuckk crew. Need you here please

this man is gradually finding inner peace

Ok, please help hail my crush Aunty Tiwa

SMILE.

Waiting for those that don't give a f**k to come and say they don't give a F**K.

Jamil is becoming a cute boy.

Controversial family .. 5 Likes

me and son too. we all have sons so how is this news 1 Like

I don't give a..... U all know the rest.

Well is good to see father and son together, though I still believe tiwa overreacted. 1 Like

That's nice.

Great

where are all the fvck givers.....pls give them some fvcks I think we are running outta fvcks here

.......













Issoryte















Can u c me can this news buy me a ConDom.......IssoryteCan u c me

Happy jam jam

Dear laladticlala, if you dont mind the kind of topics you push to fp, i will mess in your mouth oo

Dysfunctional family.

Ehya...I'd have loved to give a f?ck.. even if just one. But there's nothing in my Firstbank f?ck account presently and I haven't registered my GTB f?ck account for mobile banking ..Would have donated to their course

Cool

Tee Billz tiwa's baby nanny.... this ppl from Togo are genetically lazy

I hear reunion bell

ConcNiggress56:

Dear laladticlala, if you dont mind the kind of topics you push to fp, i will mess in your mouth oo



What's this? What's this?