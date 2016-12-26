₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,737 members, 3,275,400 topics. Date: Monday, 26 December 2016 at 03:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) (11210 Views)
Pastor Arrested In Ogun For ‘raping’ And Impregnating Lover’s Daughter (pic) / Ogun Farm Manager Killed While Harvesting Crop With Daughter (pic) / Man Beats Teenager To Death In Oyo Over Attempted Defilement Of Daughter (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by Islie: 10:21am
A 44-year-old man, identified as Sunday Ibrahim, has alleged strangled his 14-year-old son, Musa Ibrahim, to death, following the dissolution of the couple’s marriage by a court in Abuja.
http://dailypost.ng/2016/12/26/father-strangles-14-year-old-son-attempts-poison-daughter-abuja/
1 Share
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by dorry62(f): 10:24am
Wicked man.
But the dead son tho your father almost poisoned your sis and you still allowed him to buy you suya and even went home with the same man.Mehn wisdom is truly profitable.
RIP
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by madridguy(m): 10:29am
Chai, evil father.
3 Likes
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by mostyg(m): 10:33am
Shame
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by softMarket(m): 10:33am
Wicked soul!!!!
Why did he give birth to the kids in the first place?
2 Likes
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by Fidelismaria(m): 10:37am
holy macaroni
eleyi gidi gan ooo
1 Like
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by dotman4real007(m): 11:39am
this case is so simple, since he has confessed no need for any investigation, just hang him!!! RIP to musa.
3 Likes
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by kennygee(f): 1:44pm
Father from the pit of hell.
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by whirlwind7(m): 1:46pm
We got beasts living among men.
Nothing surprises me anymore. So long as these beasts keep their distance from me and mine.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by Einl(m): 1:47pm
Please stop showing pictures of dead children. It's stupid and dumb. Nairaland mods should please take note. Nairaland is an international website. At least follow basic international norms.
The father is a goat.
5 Likes
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by bro4u: 1:47pm
Idiot... After killing his son he want his family to forgive him... Mbok this man is possess and he needs help, bring him to me and i will reset his brain to its factory settings through my koboko.
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by Ezionye(f): 1:48pm
Who do you trust these days if one cannot trust his father??
3 Likes
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by Nma27(f): 1:48pm
Lord continue to shield me from evil people, blind their eyes anytime they see me ijn... Amen!! Fire!!
3 Likes
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by sladimeji(m): 1:49pm
Chai.. Their village people are strong
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by maxiquadrian(m): 1:49pm
chai dey don take place again
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by Elijahrona: 1:50pm
Na them.
Hey guys please read awesome articles in my signature
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by saraki2019: 1:50pm
madness or rituals
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by buharimustlive: 1:50pm
Chai!!
See what BUHARI caused...
The man could not afford to buy rice for this Xmas.
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by Mynky: 1:51pm
such a person may not be in his right senses thus he should be tamed as an animal and further subjected to psychoanalytic evaluation urgently.
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 1:52pm
Gbam gbam
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by bist: 1:52pm
Fada Fada eh!!!.
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by Chikelue2000(m): 1:52pm
End time Dad
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 1:53pm
Ezionye:Trust me
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by marcel399(m): 1:55pm
Islie:
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by Einl(m): 1:55pm
dorry62:
What are you saying?? Blaming the boy?? Please edit that comment and let the boy rest in peace.
1 Like
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by ellacute45(f): 1:56pm
Rip
So he killed his own blood son to punish his ex wife?
The way some people reason though
1 Like
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by Trapnews: 1:57pm
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by samdeyking01(m): 1:58pm
End time alert!
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by infogenius(m): 2:01pm
Sunday Ibrahim should be sentenced to death by Hanging.
What a wicked father.
|Re: Father Strangles 14-Year-Old Son In Abuja, Attempts To Poison Daughter (pic) by ArabMopol(m): 2:02pm
2017 is fast approaching, and im still wondering why we are still entrapped in one Nigeria syndrome, I always has immigration problem any time I flash my green passport to immigration officer outside Nigeria, why are we suffering in the hands of immigration officers bcux of atrocities commits by our northern neighbors , the other day a white Scottish friend jokingly called me Boko haram, can u imagine that , it took me nearly a whole day to explain to him the diff btw south and northern Nigeria... our bloggers should try to add the difference btw both region in their reporting , North is genetically violence ridden
2 Likes
Parents Sell Children For N4,000 In Makurdi! / Policeman Kills Colleague In Plateau / Valentine: Man Burnt To Death Over Stolen Gifts For Lover!
Viewing this topic: chocolatelady(f), galaxy52(f), LovDen, noblealuu, tdebo, AkinropoIlori, manuel85(m), egbaguy2, QueenMuna(f), adefemi56(m), mjbaba, qrymz(m), BolaAdeyemo, rejoicebae2, femliany(m), tonexyx(m), Vondoola, HeIsJesus, Hardtalkjoe, Larasisi(f), josh005(m), slimfit22(f), Tushbee, Yesitsme, GlorifiedTunde(m), Zuzer, Kehinde41(m), vicdom(m), toni4691, Ibhadetheodora, tonyblair4life(m), blingsured(m), lizaloizaa, buzyjoy(f) and 75 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 56