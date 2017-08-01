₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by CastedDude: 8:38pm
A man was butchered and hacked today in his farm at Ituku-Ozalla area of Enugu State. According to a witness, the man who is from Umuaniagu village - was attacked by Fulani herdsmen. Benjamin Nwigwe who shared the gory pictures wrote;
Fulani Herdsmen at it again today in Ozalla....Butchered one of brother today at his farm. What is all this, in our own land. No enough is enough
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/man-attacked-by-fulani-herdsmen-in-edo-state.html
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by CastedDude: 8:41pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by Headlaw(m): 8:42pm
How long are we going to fold hands and watch this Fulani herdsmen butcher innocent citizens. They just heard that Bubu is back and they have started raising their shoulders high again.
FTC finally dedicating it to my fellow nairalanders. U guys rock my world.
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by Cinkq: 8:44pm
Why is any bad thing that takes place in the farm these days associated to fulani herdmen? We've seen family members hacking themselves to death before in the bush. God knows what truely happened there.
6 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by TheKingdom: 8:45pm
ONE NIGGER AREA (NIGERIA) ABI?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by benzene00: 8:46pm
shai
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by AbuEzeFemi(m): 8:46pm
Allah the merciful let your candle of peace shine in our hearts
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by BabaRamota1980: 8:49pm
READ MY SIGNATURE, what does it say about Fulani and Ozalla?
Reason fulani parades ozalla during rainy season....
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by nero2face: 8:49pm
They can go ahead and massacre , after all their master is back... Zoo nation
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by Darammliveth(m): 8:50pm
Animals amongst human..... FulaAnimals/Bloodsuckers are no 1 citizens of this country! What a country i have found myself oh God.. #sobs
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by Alariwo2: 8:54pm
Every attack to them is done by Fulanis..
Yet you hardly see Fulanis& Hausas accuse them of any crimes.
This Naija attimes sef.
5 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by Young03(m): 8:59pm
Is it the Ozalla in nsukka
or the Ozalla in Edo state
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by Onipetals33(m): 9:04pm
All these Herdsmen sef
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 9:05pm
It's a pity..
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by Mentcee(m): 9:05pm
Buhari is a big phool.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by Franco93: 9:06pm
Buhari resumes, Fulani herdsmen resume.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:06pm
Buhari missed a golden opportunity to right his wrongs. He's not an intelligent leader. This is one of the things he should have addressed.
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by FutureLeader00: 9:06pm
buhai how far nah?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by besticality: 9:06pm
I don't know if you have noticed it but I think since "the lion king" is back, these barbarians have somehow renewed their attacks.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:06pm
Cinkq:
Are you saying an adult like the man we see there doesn't know Fulani people when he sees them
5 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by Flashh: 9:07pm
Headlaw:FTC is the talk on ground?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by Oluwaseyi456(m): 9:08pm
Wat is happening dis days among farmers nd Herman
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by Bede2u(m): 9:08pm
Cinkq:
SalamRushdie:check well and u will see that this cinkq guy comes from the west. In their 'accomodating' mentality, they always excuse the many wrongs of the hausa fulani tribe. Wen the capital was moved from lag to north, they excused it as being necessary. Wen Abiola died, they claimed he was being too head strong and dat obasanjo was used to compensate them. Fulani kills them at the slightest provocation, they say igbos must learn to respect their host. Their oba goes to prison for defending his people against fulani, they say the matter is in court. The only time these guys express outrage over a national issue is wen the problem is btw them and peace loving, very educated igbos. These guys dont realise that hausa-fulani is the singular reason nigeria is backward, not igbo man who is progressive and business minded. I like yorubas very much dats why it pains me dat they keep aligning wit d north against their southern brothers. Togeda igbo, yorubas and niger deltans would be unstoppable
8 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by Junny04: 9:08pm
To those saying that Fulani herdsmen are been accused wrongly, are u saying the victim didnt see those that attacked him?....
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by meneski: 9:08pm
Cinkq:my dear these herdsmen are beasts.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by Lothario(m): 9:09pm
Buhari is back so the attacks starts again
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by engrfcuksmtin(m): 9:10pm
Hmmmmmmm...State governors, most especially the ones in the South should ban open grazing just as Fayose did. Those Fulani guys value their cows than the children that came out of their loins.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by DONADAMS(m): 9:11pm
this is very disheartening... why are humans so wickedman's inhumanity to man
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by bedspread: 9:11pm
Hmmmm
Buhariiiiiiiii
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by royalamour(m): 9:11pm
Cinkq:
Will you keep qwayet
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) by julioralph(m): 9:12pm
Thank God you're alive sha. Their 'Lion' is back, so they've resumed duties
