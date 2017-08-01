Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Man In His Farm In Ozalla, Enugu (Graphic Photos) (10971 Views)

Fulani Herdsmen at it again today in Ozalla....Butchered one of brother today at his farm. What is all this, in our own land. No enough is enough



Source; A man was butchered and hacked today in his farm at Ituku-Ozalla area of Enugu State. According to a witness, the man who is from Umuaniagu village - was attacked by Fulani herdsmen. Benjamin Nwigwe who shared the gory pictures wrote;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/man-attacked-by-fulani-herdsmen-in-edo-state.html

How long are we going to fold hands and watch this Fulani herdsmen butcher innocent citizens. They just heard that Bubu is back and they have started raising their shoulders high again.



Why is any bad thing that takes place in the farm these days associated to fulani herdmen? We've seen family members hacking themselves to death before in the bush. God knows what truely happened there. 6 Likes

ONE NIGGER AREA (NIGERIA) ABI? 3 Likes 1 Share

Allah the merciful let your candle of peace shine in our hearts

Reason fulani parades ozalla during rainy season.... 1 Like

They can go ahead and massacre , after all their master is back... Zoo nation 1 Like

Animals amongst human..... FulaAnimals/Bloodsuckers are no 1 citizens of this country! What a country i have found myself oh God.. #sobs

Every attack to them is done by Fulanis..



Yet you hardly see Fulanis& Hausas accuse them of any crimes.

This Naija attimes sef. 5 Likes

Is it the Ozalla in nsukka



or the Ozalla in Edo state

All these Herdsmen sef

It's a pity..

Buhari is a big phool. 1 Like

Buhari resumes, Fulani herdsmen resume. 8 Likes 1 Share

Buhari missed a golden opportunity to right his wrongs. He's not an intelligent leader. This is one of the things he should have addressed. 3 Likes

buhai how far nah?

I don't know if you have noticed it but I think since "the lion king" is back, these barbarians have somehow renewed their attacks. 2 Likes 1 Share

Why is any bad thing that takes place in the farm these days associated to fulani herdmen? We've seen family members hacking themselves to death before in the bush. God knows what truely happened there.

Are you saying an adult like the man we see there doesn't know Fulani people when he sees them Are you saying an adult like the man we see there doesn't know Fulani people when he sees them 5 Likes

FTC is the talk on ground?

4 Likes 1 Share

Wat is happening dis days among farmers nd Herman

Why is any bad thing that takes place in the farm these days associated to fulani herdmen? We've seen family members hacking themselves to death before in the bush. God knows what truely happened there.





Are you saying an adult like the man we see there doesn't know Fulani people when he sees them check well and u will see that this cinkq guy comes from the west. In their 'accomodating' mentality, they always excuse the many wrongs of the hausa fulani tribe. Wen the capital was moved from lag to north, they excused it as being necessary. Wen Abiola died, they claimed he was being too head strong and dat obasanjo was used to compensate them. Fulani kills them at the slightest provocation, they say igbos must learn to respect their host. Their oba goes to prison for defending his people against fulani, they say the matter is in court. The only time these guys express outrage over a national issue is wen the problem is btw them and peace loving, very educated igbos. These guys dont realise that hausa-fulani is the singular reason nigeria is backward, not igbo man who is progressive and business minded. I like yorubas very much dats why it pains me dat they keep aligning wit d north against their southern brothers. Togeda igbo, yorubas and niger deltans would be unstoppable check well and u will see that this cinkq guy comes from the west. In their 'accomodating' mentality, they always excuse the many wrongs of the hausa fulani tribe. Wen the capital was moved from lag to north, they excused it as being necessary. Wen Abiola died, they claimed he was being too head strong and dat obasanjo was used to compensate them. Fulani kills them at the slightest provocation, they say igbos must learn to respect their host. Their oba goes to prison for defending his people against fulani, they say the matter is in court. The only time these guys express outrage over a national issue is wen the problem is btw them and peace loving, very educated igbos. These guys dont realise that hausa-fulani is the singular reason nigeria is backward, not igbo man who is progressive and business minded. I like yorubas very much dats why it pains me dat they keep aligning wit d north against their southern brothers. Togeda igbo, yorubas and niger deltans would be unstoppable 8 Likes 4 Shares

To those saying that Fulani herdsmen are been accused wrongly, are u saying the victim didnt see those that attacked him?.... 2 Likes

my dear these herdsmen are beasts.

Buhari is back so the attacks starts again

Hmmmmmmm...State governors, most especially the ones in the South should ban open grazing just as Fayose did. Those Fulani guys value their cows than the children that came out of their loins.

man's inhumanity to man this is very disheartening... why are humans so wickedman's inhumanity to man

Buhariiiiiiiii

Why is any bad thing that takes place in the farm these days associated to fulani herdmen? We've seen family members hacking themselves to death before in the bush. God knows what truely happened there.



Will you keep qwayet Will you keep qwayet 2 Likes