|"Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by Igbofirstlady(f): 8:08pm
Facebook user cries out as fire burnt down mom shop and all his family school certificates
It was a tragic Christmas for one Ilesanmi Fagboyinbo Oluwatobiloba Emmanuel, who shared this sad story on his Facebook wall.
When JTownConnect Metro spoke with Ilesanmi Fagboyinbo Oluwatobiloba Emmanuel, he narrated the story as thus:
It all happened in a blink of an eyes, till this very moment I still don't believe it. Our shop is attached to our living room. We all went to Church in the evening, probably when PHCN brought a high voltage, a Unclad wire sparked out and inflamed the cloths in one of our room.
Neighbors were able to stop the fire but not until it got my mom shop burnt down including my whole school certificates and that of my siblings.
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2016/12/facebook-user-cries-out-as-fire-burnt.html
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by Igbofirstlady(f): 8:09pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by fran6co(m): 8:17pm
.
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by Ginaz(f): 8:31pm
Are certificates kept in a shop? This is a new finding to me
May God replenish your family, but fire is scary sha. It happened in my neighborhood, the little girl lit a candle and left it then went out to play, that was how half of the house got burnt along with the mother's certificates, the elder brother who just graduated from school lost his as well.
Fire is terrible. I wondered how they felt losing such vital documents.
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by marshalcarter: 9:05pm
sorry for ur loss bro.....but thank God no one got hurt
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by K9Uneet(m): 10:06pm
Ginaz:
Try and read the part where he said his mother's shop is attached to their room. I guess the mom uses the front room as shop.
P.S: Why you no iron your shirt sef? Abi una no get light?
3 Likes
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by GoodyOG: 10:12pm
soo sad....ceee sharp drinks all gone to dust
2 Likes
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by nwachinemelu(m): 10:12pm
Is it just me...this dude ain't crying, he is full of smiles
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by Divay22(f): 10:12pm
So sorry dear.....
Pray God replenish your mum in a million fold
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by Donbigi2(m): 10:13pm
K9Uneet:Sharp guy don check dp lol...
2 Likes
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by zarakay(f): 10:13pm
So sad
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by Flexherbal(m): 10:13pm
The days of a man life are filled with so many challenges!
Take heart, my brother.
1 Like
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by princelaw5668: 10:13pm
may they go start school afresh
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by shizzy7(f): 10:13pm
Huuum, And getting some certificates now is another trouble with all these complicated system in place....
All they'll do is frustrate you...
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by WIZGUY69(m): 10:15pm
K9Uneet:
wetin concern you?
wetin even carry you go view her dp?
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by morereb10: 10:15pm
no need to cry
Just go and get the docs back from school
Unless you don't have certificate like bubu
then waec will not see your originals
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by MrIcredible: 10:16pm
Man or boy...
Sorry o
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by Chikelue2000(m): 10:17pm
So sorry, u can get ur certs back
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by truthspeaks: 10:17pm
Ok
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by Nedu1982(f): 10:17pm
This I so sad
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by Artixmentor(m): 10:17pm
sorrrrrry
as per d credentials, u are supposed to have scaned it and let it be in your E mail.
at least with that you will be able to make reference to it by now
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by Janitoh2: 10:19pm
GoodyOG:Na the drink part pain u, not even the certificate
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by truthspeaks: 10:20pm
Jesu! Wicked guy I fear una wey de observant
K9Uneet:
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by ritababe(f): 10:21pm
nwachinemelu:
you should know they took one of his Facebook pics na
1 Like
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by Ekpekus(m): 10:22pm
This is tragedy in all sense of it
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by Gten(m): 10:22pm
Certificates in the shop? Sorry for the loss.
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by Ginaz(f): 10:24pm
K9Uneet:
No mind me jare, the shirt like to disgrace me. I fold am 4 bag, pick am like dat wear na make am rough like dat. Anyway, na house I dey so no be offense. I be warri girl we no dey form
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by Yuneehk(f): 10:24pm
Really painful. Thank God no life was lost as anyother thing can be gotten back but not life.
So sorry
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by Bankalert(m): 10:26pm
it is well....God shall restore all u've lost in hundred folds...
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by kstix(m): 10:26pm
So sad. But what are school certificates doing in the shop? And 2, as Nigeria's power supply is unreliable, when leaving the house, put off all electrical appliances.
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by YhungPablo(m): 10:27pm
rip to the dead
|Re: "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man by Abifavor: 10:28pm
The shop is attached to their living room. God will give complete restoration beyond your expectations.
