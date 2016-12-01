Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / "Fire Burnt Down My Mother's Shop And All My Family's School Certificates" - Man (4029 Views)

It was a tragic Christmas for one Ilesanmi Fagboyinbo Oluwatobiloba Emmanuel, who shared this sad story on his Facebook wall.



When JTownConnect Metro spoke with Ilesanmi Fagboyinbo Oluwatobiloba Emmanuel, he narrated the story as thus:



It all happened in a blink of an eyes, till this very moment I still don't believe it. Our shop is attached to our living room. We all went to Church in the evening, probably when PHCN brought a high voltage, a Unclad wire sparked out and inflamed the cloths in one of our room.



Neighbors were able to stop the fire but not until it got my mom shop burnt down including my whole school certificates and that of my siblings.



Lalasticlala

.





May God replenish your family, but fire is scary sha. It happened in my neighborhood, the little girl lit a candle and left it then went out to play, that was how half of the house got burnt along with the mother's certificates, the elder brother who just graduated from school lost his as well.



sorry for ur loss bro.....but thank God no one got hurt

Ginaz:

Are certificates kept in a shop? This is a new finding to me



Try and read the part where he said his mother's shop is attached to their room. I guess the mom uses the front room as shop.









soo sad....ceee sharp drinks all gone to dust 2 Likes

Is it just me...this dude ain't crying, he is full of smiles

So sorry dear.....

Pray God replenish your mum in a million fold

K9Uneet:





So sad

The days of a man life are filled with so many challenges!



Take heart, my brother. 1 Like

may they go start school afresh

Huuum, And getting some certificates now is another trouble with all these complicated system in place....



All they'll do is frustrate you...

no need to cry





Just go and get the docs back from school





Unless you don't have certificate like bubu





then waec will not see your originals

Man or boy...



Sorry o

So sorry, u can get ur certs back

Ok

This I so sad

sorrrrrry









as per d credentials, u are supposed to have scaned it and let it be in your E mail.

at least with that you will be able to make reference to it by now

GoodyOG:

nwachinemelu:

Is it just me...this dude ain't crying, he is full of smiles

you should know they took one of his Facebook pics na you should know they took one of his Facebook pics na 1 Like

This is tragedy in all sense of it

Certificates in the shop? Sorry for the loss.

Really painful. Thank God no life was lost as anyother thing can be gotten back but not life.



So sorry

it is well....God shall restore all u've lost in hundred folds...

So sad. But what are school certificates doing in the shop? And 2, as Nigeria's power supply is unreliable, when leaving the house, put off all electrical appliances.

rip to the dead