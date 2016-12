Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Lady Donates Her Kidney To Her Mother As A Christmas Gift To Her (pics) (3079 Views)

Laide Bakare Licks Her Son's Lips, Fans Slam Her [PICS] / Monalisa Chinda In See-through Dress To Church, Fans Slam Her [PICS] / 'Waist Trainer' Toyin Aimakhu's Fans Roast Her (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'For Christmas I gave my mom a kidney and in return I got many more years'.



God bless her









Source: A lady has given out one of her kidneys to her mum as a Christmas.She took to social media to share the news and wrote.....'For Christmas I gave my mom a kidney and in return I got many more years'.God bless herSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/girl-gives-her-kidney-to-her-mum-as.html 2 Likes

Wow

Wow 1 Like

And dem dey drink again, abi no be drink i dey see for their front so.... You do well ooooo.. Better pikin. 1 Like

Awon omo ni yen

Wow...God bless u hannie!

Kudos to that girl 3 Likes











I'll do the same for my dear mom.

Blessed memories Nice oneI'll do the same for my dear mom.Blessed memories 2 Likes

Wow! God bless u

now thats love

Bravo

You try very well o but must you publicized it? This is what you have done for your dear mum and I think its not just right for you to make noisy news out of it.

Just my opinion though. 1 Like

most people will be like "well its her mother so no big deal"



its a very big deal cos most children wont do this for their mother even though they have 6 kidneys 3 Likes

Came:

And dem dey drink again, abi no be drink i dey see for their front so.... You do well ooooo.. Better pikin. Did you drink alomo plus wet badagry weed juice today? Just asking ooo Did you drink alomo plus wet badagry weed juice today? Just asking ooo

Uhmm, can any of our own do that?

True love.

how cute...Someone hv two kidneys, two lungs, two "everything but fail to appreciate God for it...smh...

God keep and preserve u both

Really

my mama wouldnt allow me do that.



Reminds me of a mother that gave her womb to her barren daughter,earlier this yr

Awwn so cute. She only needs one after all

...and her name is cCHINWE ndi igbo amaka





May you and your mother live long to enjoy the fruit of your labour. That's good news.May you and your mother live long to enjoy the fruit of your labour.

So much love in the air. I hope the lady stays away from alcohol and other hard substance

Ur mum would av done d same if d case were reversed,anyways notin do u. 1 Like

humm

When You Finally Exchange Your Mother's Money Wey MMM Carry Go With Your Kidney, I Hail You O.



Tiri Gbosa For You Is Up Their....

Omo la' so

Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow Infact am an ambulance because of dis...wat a priceless gift



And some people no fit give their mum #100 card for christmas

Kudos to you lady. This is the kind of woman I need in my life right now.

Different strokes for different folks.



When some children are killing their parents. Some are saving theirs even with their own lives.



Kudos girl.