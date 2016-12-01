Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos (26320 Views)

Source; An Aircraft was seen parked on the service lane along Oshodi-Anthony expressway, Lagos.. Citizens who have been left baffled by this -are still trying to understand the reason behind the plane being parked there. See pictures below; ...Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/aircraft-parked-along-oshodi-anthony.html

recession things

this is serious 2 Likes

Lol, another brt 2 Likes

No be lagos? 7 Likes

This is not an aircraft... not the real one.. it's like those balloons use for commercials...



plus,,, no run way for landing and take off 12 Likes

Too much money

I am not understanding. 6 Likes 1 Share

na wa oh

Only in Lagos, Nigeria. Am not even surprised





That is not a real plane. That is not a real plane. 3 Likes 1 Share

E dey wait for im turn to load na, abi OP you never visit park before 2 Likes

tell that to the mod

Ambode is working

when you thought you have seen it all 2 Likes

?? How will lastma tow this vehicle now?? 12 Likes

This is a craft quite alright, but not an aircraft

Ok

hahahhahaaahhaha maybe the pilot mistook it for a car

not surprised. na 9ja, expect d unexpected 1 Like 1 Share

Na okada Air be this.

Ambode is working







Na Ambode park the aircraft? Na Ambode park the aircraft? 2 Likes

This is not an aircraft... not the real one.. it's like those balloons use for commercials...



plus,,, no run way for landing and take off Are you always serious? Are you always serious?

I suspect fleeing Boko Haram members on the run. 1 Like

Anything is possible in this part of the world o.

As brt no do reach and train no dey go Island, that one come make my ppl say make we bring plane to ply oshodi to ajah.