|Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by informant001: 10:19pm On Dec 26
An Aircraft was seen parked on the service lane along Oshodi-Anthony expressway, Lagos.. Citizens who have been left baffled by this -are still trying to understand the reason behind the plane being parked there. See pictures below; ...
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/aircraft-parked-along-oshodi-anthony.html
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by PrettyCrystal: 10:20pm On Dec 26
recession things
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by dainformant(m): 10:22pm On Dec 26
this is serious
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by seunlayi(m): 10:23pm On Dec 26
Lol, another brt
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by momentarylapse: 10:27pm On Dec 26
No be lagos?
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by Thewrath(m): 10:30pm On Dec 26
Can't see the wings,sure it's real?
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by bigtt76(f): 10:41pm On Dec 26
Probably going to be refitted and used for a restaurant
See here http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-25734337
informant001:
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by MykOnyxo: 10:53pm On Dec 26
This is not an aircraft... not the real one.. it's like those balloons use for commercials...
plus,,, no run way for landing and take off
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by izzy4shizzy(m): 10:57pm On Dec 26
Too much money
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by kennygee(f): 10:57pm On Dec 26
I am not understanding.
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by Bankalert(m): 10:57pm On Dec 26
na wa oh
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by Janitoh2: 10:57pm On Dec 26
Only in Lagos, Nigeria. Am not even surprised
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by Mutuwa(m): 10:57pm On Dec 26
That is not a real plane.
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by paschal47(m): 10:58pm On Dec 26
E dey wait for im turn to load na, abi OP you never visit park before
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by ask4double(m): 10:58pm On Dec 26
MykOnyxo:tell that to the mod
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by Nedu1982(f): 10:58pm On Dec 26
seunlayi:Ambode is working
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by sleepyeyez(m): 10:58pm On Dec 26
.
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by olusledge: 10:58pm On Dec 26
when you thought you have seen it all
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by crazygod(m): 10:58pm On Dec 26
How will lastma tow this vehicle now??
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by thePretender: 10:59pm On Dec 26
This is a craft quite alright, but not an aircraft
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by truthspeaks: 10:59pm On Dec 26
Ok
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by mhisbliss(f): 10:59pm On Dec 26
hahahhahaaahhaha maybe the pilot mistook it for a car
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by fiverrr: 11:00pm On Dec 26
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by OlujobaSamuel: 11:00pm On Dec 26
not surprised. na 9ja, expect d unexpected
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by VellyG(m): 11:00pm On Dec 26
Na okada Air be this.
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by blazetitov: 11:01pm On Dec 26
Nedu1982:
Na Ambode park the aircraft?
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by paschal47(m): 11:01pm On Dec 26
MykOnyxo:Are you always serious?
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by kkboy: 11:01pm On Dec 26
I suspect fleeing Boko Haram members on the run.
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by Benjom(m): 11:01pm On Dec 26
Anything is possible in this part of the world o.
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by lekpaboy(m): 11:02pm On Dec 26
As brt no do reach and train no dey go Island, that one come make my ppl say make we bring plane to ply oshodi to ajah.
|Re: Aircraft Parked Along Oshodi-Anthony Expressway In Lagos. See Photos by martineverest(m): 11:03pm On Dec 26
OP,do u know what 'aircraft' mean??
The fact that its aeroplane-eque doesnt make it it aircraft
