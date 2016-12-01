Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) (11042 Views)

SOURCE: This is what happens when you find yourself in a rugged traffic gridlock. lol





Meanwhile, there's a sad news

His Palava. 2 Likes

Abi I can not come and go and kill my self.... 6 Likes 1 Share





After wearing an old socks for 4months



And the Owner of the Car is angry



Na to put leg for outside naaa, make breeze de reduce the pungent smell Maybe his Webbed Feet is smellingAfter wearing an old socks for 4monthsAnd the Owner of the Car is angryNa to put leg for outside naaa, make breeze de reduce the pungent smell 15 Likes 1 Share

hello, how z you?

Pass!

Is Nt new nw, I do it always inside my dodge

....na him car now, if he likes make he put mat on the roof.. who cares

There are many different kinds of madness.





Maybe a very tall dude needs to stretch his legs. 1 Like 1 Share

Kini big deal. I do that alot on a plane 1 Like

Supposing he was the person driving, I would have been worried. But since he's just a bloody passenger, he can as well sit on the hood of the car or better still sit under the car.

Life tire am

He dey collect breeze

no be nigeria we dey again 1 Like

if anoda motor kon mistakenly cut his leg naw dem go say na village people dey do ham....d madness wey go do ham they trek from village

Wetin konsan you? Is it ur leg?

cant say i blame him lagos traffic can make people doze

off

That's not funny.

he 4 come down na..

fry akara 4 on top the hood na

What kinda nonsense this be na

He was smart enough not to have his footwear on!

OK? Wats the news again??

In lagos ehn.. You are on your own if you own a car without air conditioner and mobile tv.. You can actially finish 4 episodes of jenifa at the same point..



I want to profer a solution.. Maybe rerouting of road networks should work fine

