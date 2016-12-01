₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 9:45am
This is what happens when you find yourself in a rugged traffic gridlock. lol
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 9:46am
Na wa o
Meanwhile, there's a sad news
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by madridguy(m): 9:50am
His Palava.
2 Likes
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by AK6464(m): 9:56am
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by iamharkinwaley(m): 9:56am
Abi I can not come and go and kill my self....
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by pyyxxaro: 9:59am
Maybe his Webbed Feet is smelling
After wearing an old socks for 4months
And the Owner of the Car is angry
Na to put leg for outside naaa, make breeze de reduce the pungent smell
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by omoadeleye(m): 1:38pm
hello, how z you?
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by Afriface: 1:38pm
Pass!
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by guywitzerogal(m): 1:38pm
Is Nt new nw, I do it always inside my dodge
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by Jaytecq(m): 1:38pm
....na him car now, if he likes make he put mat on the roof.. who cares
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by ItuExchange(m): 1:39pm
There are many different kinds of madness.
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 1:39pm
Maybe a very tall dude needs to stretch his legs.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by Viccur(m): 1:39pm
Kini big deal. I do that alot on a plane
1 Like
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by K9Uneet(m): 1:39pm
Supposing he was the person driving, I would have been worried. But since he's just a bloody passenger, he can as well sit on the hood of the car or better still sit under the car.
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by Archmed: 1:40pm
Life tire am
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by mamatayour(f): 1:40pm
He dey collect breeze
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by ArabMopol(m): 1:40pm
Dullard buhari is a deceitful mad lazy old cow .... TUFIAKWA
2 Likes
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by henrydadon(m): 1:40pm
no be nigeria we dey again
1 Like
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by Toluabigr8(m): 1:40pm
if anoda motor kon mistakenly cut his leg naw dem go say na village people dey do ham....d madness wey go do ham they trek from village
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by Eldinot4(m): 1:41pm
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by jakesbaba: 1:41pm
Wetin konsan you? Is it ur leg?
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by Kingsleytobe(m): 1:41pm
cant say i blame him lagos traffic can make people doze
off
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by anny268(f): 1:42pm
ArabMopol:Hehehe.. This is serious.. Wetin concern Buhari for here now?
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by cole265(m): 1:43pm
ArabMopol:
Shame on you.. sior
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by SweetBanana: 1:43pm
That's not funny.
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by 2shur: 1:45pm
he 4 come down na..
fry akara 4 on top the hood na
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by stevenson007: 1:45pm
What kinda nonsense this be na
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by Pavore9: 1:46pm
He was smart enough not to have his footwear on!
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by crazygod(m): 1:47pm
OK? Wats the news again??
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by ConcNiggress56(f): 1:48pm
In lagos ehn.. You are on your own if you own a car without air conditioner and mobile tv.. You can actially finish 4 episodes of jenifa at the same point..
I want to profer a solution.. Maybe rerouting of road networks should work fine
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by obembet(m): 1:49pm
Who else noticed that bank did not send Christmas message or seasons greetings this year?
This is getting serious oooo. Abi na recession or banks crashed ni?
|Re: Man In A Car Brings Out His Legs At Awolowo Road, Ikoyi (pictured) by slimfit1(m): 1:49pm
Lagos a place where common sense is scarce! !!!!
