Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) (3709 Views)

What Phone Are You Currently Using And What You Like And Hate About It? / What Phone Launcher Are You Using? Flaunt It. / Difference Between 2G, 3G And 4G (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Please I need answer, I don't want to waste this money on a chappy phone.

Thanks nairalanders

Infinix Hot 4( that's what am also using)

or

Gionee M5+ (my crush) 3 Likes

missioner:

Infinix Hot 4( that's what am also using)



or



Gionee M5+ (my crush)



Alright. I'll check on this two, while I await other suggestions. Thanks Alright. I'll check on this two, while I await other suggestions. Thanks 1 Like

Please I need android 6.0

missioner:

Infinix Hot 4( that's what am also using)



or



Gionee M5+ (my crush)



gionee m5+ ké? Check it price. gionee m5+ ké? Check it price.

adeniyilamlek:

gionee m5+ ké? Check it price. I know.

I just like the phone and my recommendation is out of love. I know.I just like the phone and my recommendation is out of love. 1 Like

check out infinix hot 4

Tecno Boom J8.



Android 6.0 ? Ooops sorry

Guy go for infinix hot 4 pro.. You'll enjoy it 3 Likes

Thank God MMM is finally back from US.. He is my uncle Mazi Mathias Mmaduabuchi , so we call him MMM. He has been abroad for like 10 years without providing help hence he wont ve getting help from us, anyway he came back last night. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Techno L8 is not bad, with 5050 mAH battery.

Go for a Xiaomi Redmi 3s 5 Likes

UK HTC m9, thank me later 1 Like 1 Share

you can buy Tecno Camon C8. price is 49k. 2 Likes

I also need a phone at this price but I need good camera quality. murphrichy, how is the camera quality of techno Camon C8?

Lumia 650 or HTC 5.

zeb04:

I also need a phone at this price but I need good camera quality. murphrichy, how is the camera quality of techno Camon C8? 13mp my sis just bought it 13mp my sis just bought it

Infinix Hot 4 pro.. .got mine last saturday and mehn... .d phone is so on point.. .battery, camera and everything. Just name it

Jossyroyal1:

Thank God MMM is finally back from US.. He is my uncle Mazi Mathias Mmaduabuchi , so we call him MMM. He has been abroad for like 10 years without providing help hence he wont ve getting help from us, anyway he came back last night. Your grammar weakens my soul...

Happy xmas Jossyroyal1:

Thank God MMM is finally back from US.. He is my uncle Mazi Mathias Mmaduabuchi , so we call him MMM. He has been abroad for like 10 years without providing help hence he wont ve getting help from us, anyway he came back last night. Your grammar weakens my soul...

Happy xmas Your grammar weakens my soul...Happy xmasYour grammar weakens my soul...Happy xmas 2 Likes

DaBlaize:

Infinix Hot 4 pro.. .got mine last saturday and mehn... .d phone is so on point.. .battery, camera and everything. Just name it pls how much did u get urs pls how much did u get urs

EBUBS:



pls how much did u get urs



52k @ikeja slot 52k @ikeja slot

Jossyroyal1:

Thank God MMM is finally back from US.. He is my uncle Mazi Mathias Mmaduabuchi , so we call him MMM. He has been abroad for like 10 years without providing help hence he wont ve getting help from us, anyway he came back last night. Can't still decide btw u and harmattan, who dry pass Can't still decide btw u and harmattan, who dry pass 6 Likes

zeb04:

I also need a phone at this price but I need good camera quality. murphrichy, how is the camera quality of techno Camon C8?

Phones are expensive now mehn!!! Phones are expensive now mehn!!!

oukitel u15 pro... 3gb Ram, 3000mah battery... 13mp camera that due to software interpolation takes 16mp shots, 3d screen, octacore processor ... check the remaining specs online. Killer device... about 48k if Nigerians don't raise the price for Christmas



Bluboo picasso ... 25k on jumia. 2gb ram, 4g, 13mp camera there's an 8mp variant... check the remaining specs on google... killer device

Infinity hot 4 pro is cool, what I'm using... Good speed, nice camera, the battery life is superb, (I never charge the phone for two days now)

Hot 4 issokay



It has a good battery n ram too,its perfect

cliquevibes:

Can't still decide btw u and harmattan, who dry pass I swear man the guy dry pass dry season,was he trying to place a joke? I swear manthe guy dry pass dry season,was he trying to place a joke?

johnshagb:

Tecno Boom J8.



Android 6.0 ? Ooops sorry j8 isn't 50k jare,I could have recommended that too but the hot4 battery is 4000mAh while the j8 is 3000mAh,so let him go for the infinix hot4 instead, that one isn't even up to 50k,he'll still have change to subscribe j8 isn't 50k jare,I could have recommended that too but the hot4 battery is 4000mAh while the j8 is 3000mAh,so let him go for the infinix hot4 instead, that one isn't even up to 50k,he'll still have change to subscribe

DaBlaize:





52k @ikeja slot ahh wait oh,the infinix hot4 is 52k??wow wow WOW,it increased oh



It was 40 something as at last three months oh,wow,may God help us



Phone prices increased drastically, even my hots that used to be 48500 is now 60 plus,maybe 70 sef ahh wait oh,the infinix hot4 is 52k??wow wow WOW,it increased ohIt was 40 something as at last three months oh,wow,may God help usPhone prices increased drastically, even my hots that used to be 48500 is now 60 plus,maybe 70 sef 1 Like

Freak101:

ahh wait oh,the infinix hot4 is 52k??wow wow WOW,it increased oh



It was 40 something as at last three months oh,wow,may God help us



Phone prices increased drastically, even my hots that used to be 48500 is now 60 plus,maybe 70 sef





Yeah.. .as a when i got my hot 4 pro.. .infinx note 3 was 64k Yeah.. .as a when i got my hot 4 pro.. .infinx note 3 was 64k