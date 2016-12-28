₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by Braveryy: 12:13pm On Dec 27
Please I need answer, I don't want to waste this money on a chappy phone.
Thanks nairalanders
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by missioner(m): 12:27pm On Dec 27
Infinix Hot 4( that's what am also using)
or
Gionee M5+ (my crush)
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by Braveryy: 12:37pm On Dec 27
missioner:Alright. I'll check on this two, while I await other suggestions. Thanks
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by Braveryy: 12:41pm On Dec 27
Please I need android 6.0
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by Rumplesteelskin: 12:48pm On Dec 27
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by adeniyilamlek(m): 2:37pm On Dec 27
missioner:gionee m5+ ké? Check it price.
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by missioner(m): 3:12pm On Dec 27
adeniyilamlek:I know.
I just like the phone and my recommendation is out of love.
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by shedy03: 4:30pm On Dec 27
check out infinix hot 4
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by johnshagb(m): 5:28pm On Dec 27
Tecno Boom J8.
Android 6.0 ? Ooops sorry
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by EBUBS(m): 6:06pm On Dec 27
Guy go for infinix hot 4 pro.. You'll enjoy it
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by Jossyroyal1(m): 6:14pm On Dec 27
Thank God MMM is finally back from US.. He is my uncle Mazi Mathias Mmaduabuchi , so we call him MMM. He has been abroad for like 10 years without providing help hence he wont ve getting help from us, anyway he came back last night.
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by alabig: 6:51pm On Dec 27
Techno L8 is not bad, with 5050 mAH battery.
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by temitimx19(m): 7:24pm On Dec 27
Go for a Xiaomi Redmi 3s
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by Abudu2000(m): 7:39pm On Dec 27
UK HTC m9, thank me later
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by murphyrichy(m): 9:18pm On Dec 27
you can buy Tecno Camon C8. price is 49k.
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by zeb04(f): 9:32pm On Dec 27
I also need a phone at this price but I need good camera quality. murphrichy, how is the camera quality of techno Camon C8?
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by Youngpo413: 10:34pm On Dec 27
Lumia 650 or HTC 5.
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by Trust2001(m): 11:32pm On Dec 27
zeb04:13mp my sis just bought it
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by DaBlaize(m): 12:03am
Infinix Hot 4 pro.. .got mine last saturday and mehn... .d phone is so on point.. .battery, camera and everything. Just name it
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by samkayy(m): 12:08am
Jossyroyal1:Your grammar weakens my soul...
Happy xmas
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by EBUBS(m): 12:23am
DaBlaize:pls how much did u get urs
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by DaBlaize(m): 12:29am
EBUBS:
52k @ikeja slot
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by cliquevibes(m): 2:24am
Jossyroyal1:Can't still decide btw u and harmattan, who dry pass
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by ULSHERLAN(m): 2:30am
zeb04:
Phones are expensive now mehn!!!
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by Ignyte(m): 7:36am
oukitel u15 pro... 3gb Ram, 3000mah battery... 13mp camera that due to software interpolation takes 16mp shots, 3d screen, octacore processor ... check the remaining specs online. Killer device... about 48k if Nigerians don't raise the price for Christmas
Bluboo picasso ... 25k on jumia. 2gb ram, 4g, 13mp camera there's an 8mp variant... check the remaining specs on google... killer device
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by rychard(m): 8:35am
Infinity hot 4 pro is cool, what I'm using... Good speed, nice camera, the battery life is superb, (I never charge the phone for two days now)
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by Freak101: 9:04am
Hot 4 issokay
It has a good battery n ram too,its perfect
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by Freak101: 9:07am
cliquevibes:I swear man the guy dry pass dry season,was he trying to place a joke?
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by Freak101: 9:08am
johnshagb:j8 isn't 50k jare,I could have recommended that too but the hot4 battery is 4000mAh while the j8 is 3000mAh,so let him go for the infinix hot4 instead, that one isn't even up to 50k,he'll still have change to subscribe
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by Freak101: 9:11am
DaBlaize:ahh wait oh,the infinix hot4 is 52k??wow wow WOW,it increased oh
It was 40 something as at last three months oh,wow,may God help us
Phone prices increased drastically, even my hots that used to be 48500 is now 60 plus,maybe 70 sef
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by DaBlaize(m): 10:05am
Freak101:
Yeah.. .as a when i got my hot 4 pro.. .infinx note 3 was 64k
|Re: I Have 50k, What Phone Can I Buy With It? (good Battery, Ram And 4G) by Freak101: 10:10am
DaBlaize:oh wow nice
