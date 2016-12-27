₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by helphelp: 1:28pm
HipTv has gone on to clear the air on their instagram page, saying Olamide not attending the Headies had nothing to do with HipTv not covering the event.
Then further went to say the organiser did not want it aired live on TV..
See screenshot of their official page.
So we anticipate a recorded version very soon right
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by dahunsy(m): 1:31pm
4 Likes
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by casttlebarbz(m): 1:34pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Antonblack(m): 1:34pm
4 Likes
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by LordZero(m): 2:16pm
dahunsy:
Try eating coconut, it works like magic. ..
14 Likes
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by decatalyst(m): 2:36pm
Some people will just carry other people's matter for head and their own as hand bag.
Is #OLIC3 a presidential speech? Who e epp
36 Likes
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Zceesneh(m): 2:43pm
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Johsef(m): 2:50pm
20 Likes
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by haykinzz(m): 4:43pm
2 Likes
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by patchsk(f): 4:43pm
4 Likes
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Richie0974: 4:43pm
Olamide wanted his fans to buy the ticket not watch it on TV.
1 Like
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Noblesoul123: 4:44pm
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Smellymouth: 4:44pm
3 Likes
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by coolestchris(m): 4:44pm
3 Likes
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Giyerte(m): 4:44pm
10 Likes
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by pricipal2003(m): 4:44pm
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by lawrenzi(m): 4:45pm
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Richie0974: 4:45pm
coolestchris:
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Whizkeey(m): 4:45pm
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by dogstyle007(m): 4:46pm
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Giyerte(m): 4:46pm
coolestchris:
1 Like
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by DirtyGold: 4:46pm
HipTV and Olamide's relationship right now is like......
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by chibestjerry: 4:46pm
3 Likes
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by DrObum(m): 4:46pm
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by pricipal2003(m): 4:47pm
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Drienzia: 4:47pm
HipTV/Headies.. Should stop responding to every critics.. They owe no one any explanation... Dem just de make people wey no sabi sing HEAD DE SWELL.... Mtcheeeeew
1 Like
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by MissyDivah(f): 4:48pm
|Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by vivianbelema(f): 4:48pm
1 Like
