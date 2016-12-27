₦airaland Forum

Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by helphelp: 1:28pm
HipTv has gone on to clear the air on their instagram page, saying Olamide not attending the Headies had nothing to do with HipTv not covering the event.

Then further went to say the organiser did not want it aired live on TV..

See screenshot of their official page.

So we anticipate a recorded version very soon right

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by dahunsy(m): 1:31pm
Cc lalasticala

Coughs**** clears throat#......am here to take my cough syrup#

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by casttlebarbz(m): 1:34pm
ok

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Antonblack(m): 1:34pm
in other words life continues

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by LordZero(m): 2:16pm
dahunsy:
Cc lalasticala

Coughs**** clears throat#......am here to take my cough syrup#


Try eating coconut, it works like magic. .. gringrin

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by decatalyst(m): 2:36pm
Some people will just carry other people's matter for head and their own as hand bag. tongue

Is #OLIC3 a presidential speech? Who e epp undecided

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Zceesneh(m): 2:43pm
Q
Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Johsef(m): 2:50pm

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by haykinzz(m): 4:43pm
And who gives a Bleep about this? Maybe the person below me

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by patchsk(f): 4:43pm
Buhari is bad luck

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Richie0974: 4:43pm
Olamide wanted his fans to buy the ticket not watch it on TV.

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Noblesoul123: 4:44pm
Haba, who gives a bleep?

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Smellymouth: 4:44pm
Who cares?

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by coolestchris(m): 4:44pm
See melina my girl crush

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Giyerte(m): 4:44pm
Mtchew

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by pricipal2003(m): 4:44pm
Na today? A beg leave matter for mathias
Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by lawrenzi(m): 4:45pm
h
Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Richie0974: 4:45pm
coolestchris:
See melina my girl crush

Who bloody cares

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Whizkeey(m): 4:45pm
Abeg

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by dogstyle007(m): 4:46pm
Hmmmm
Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Giyerte(m): 4:46pm
coolestchris:
See melina my girl crush

make we run?? ?

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by DirtyGold: 4:46pm
HipTV and Olamide's relationship right now is like......

What's tha business?

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by chibestjerry: 4:46pm
patchsk:
Buhari is bad luck
wetin carry buhari cme dis matter

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by DrObum(m): 4:46pm
Like we care

Who OLIC and HIPTV epp?
Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by pricipal2003(m): 4:47pm
coolestchris:
See melina my girl crush
this ur crush na candidate for beauty pageant o
Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by Drienzia: 4:47pm
HipTV/Headies.. Should stop responding to every critics.. They owe no one any explanation... Dem just de make people wey no sabi sing HEAD DE SWELL.... Mtcheeeeew

Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by MissyDivah(f): 4:48pm
We don't care tongue
Re: Hiptv Clears The Air on Not Covering Olic3(screenshot) by vivianbelema(f): 4:48pm
Ok

