|Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by pwetie: 5:36pm
CPU
1.95GHz
CHIPSET
Qualcomm Snapdragon 653
GPU
Adreno 510
RAM
6GB
INBUILT STORAGE
128GB/256GB
Battery
7000mAh
Price
490,000-1225000 Naira
Source: https://www.nibbleng.com/gionee-m2017-with-7000mah-battery-capacity-price-full-specification-review-pictures-nigeria-china-kenya/
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by boolet(m): 5:53pm
Kk..Pics?
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by Janetessy(f): 5:53pm
Ok
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by Richie0974: 5:53pm
Gionee cost pass IPhone 7??
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by salawustyles(m): 5:53pm
it will definately explode
3 Likes
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by saxwizard(m): 5:53pm
Lol
490,000-1225000 pere
issokay
7 Likes
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by prettyzee11: 5:54pm
Na wa o, for this recession?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by adonbilivit: 5:54pm
they are busy rolling out new models when their repair centers are scams. i had to dump my gionee m3 coz they kept telling me the parts weren't available.
1 Like
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by kwyllancy: 5:54pm
This one strong
3 Likes
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by 3mmyz(m): 5:54pm
ok.
Edited----
This device is a killer specs device, oh 7000mah, then it's an assassin device.
I'm currently bored
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by johnshagb(m): 5:54pm
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by wise7(m): 5:54pm
I have nothing to say
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by Cadamlk: 5:54pm
1.2 million for one chinco phone . That money will a carry a 3 bedroom flat to a lintel level.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by casttlebarbz(m): 5:55pm
Lol...kilode
2 Likes
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by thePretender: 5:55pm
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by Kenshinmunac: 5:55pm
This na Chino, God no go let me buy potential bomb keep for house!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by Draei: 5:55pm
Huh! You say price na how much?
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by Lordtrillion(m): 5:55pm
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by Rilwayne001: 5:56pm
This is a beast
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by Vickiweezy(m): 5:56pm
Chinko na Chinko, if d battery like make im last for 1year without charging... leave packaging.
1 Like
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by butpro(m): 5:56pm
Huh! The same phone we used in 2001? Mschewww next please
1 Like
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by admax(m): 5:56pm
What!
That's one expensive chinko phone. Maka why?
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by DirtyGold: 5:56pm
490,000-1225000 price tag for Gionee? Tell me more about it
What's tha business?
1 Like
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by lummy5000(m): 5:56pm
Mtchewww.who d fone EPP??!
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by constance500(m): 5:56pm
A phone or something else
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by alatbaba1(m): 5:56pm
u
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by Ksslib(m): 5:56pm
Still rocking my custom built 7000mah zerolemom battery for my galaxy s3, so I ain't moved at all.
Enough juice, enough power.
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by JuneOctober(f): 5:56pm
Gionee no pity us @ all
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by BaEnki: 5:57pm
Hehe funny memes, so memes have took the place of the phone's image? @Poster
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by 2muchopoTBdope(m): 5:57pm
I hope the fone can save one in this kinda situation...
4 Likes
|Re: Gionee M2017 With 7000mah Battery Capacity Now Official: See Meme by gurunlocker: 5:57pm
Jesus.....!!!
I will rather buy an High end PC and add a mid range phone at that price.
