|Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by metromediaboss: 6:59pm
Kano indigenous students sent to Egypt on scholarship to study “Bsc Nursing” at Mansoura University finally graduated. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-kano-students-on-scholarship.html
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by OoniOfIfe: 7:12pm
Muslim brotherhood
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by Janetessy(f): 7:40pm
Nice one
Nursing is a very lucrative career ..
Proud nurse
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by Sharon6(f): 7:40pm
Congratulations
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by princechiemekam: 7:41pm
.............
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by cecemat(m): 7:42pm
I hope they learnt stuffs that will be beneficial to the nation sha o. Tired of jihadists oh!
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by friedcorn: 7:42pm
Welcome back terrorists......come and plan more isis and bokoharam move.
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by MrIcredible: 7:42pm
Second to the last pix
That guy get as he be o
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by canalily(m): 7:42pm
All these ones are from kano
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by empress101(f): 7:42pm
alright
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by Rollwitu: 7:42pm
Congrats
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by themosthigh: 7:43pm
Welcome home brethren, and spread the news
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by koxi: 7:43pm
Congrats to them...
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by smithsydny(m): 7:44pm
Ok
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by buharimustlive: 7:44pm
Niger delta oil money at work.
The southern part of Nigeria give this people everything they have for them to develop, but what we get from them is total hatred for the south.
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by Rollwitu: 7:45pm
friedcorn:Sigh Grow up
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by benega: 7:45pm
Kudos, More of this is needed to liberate this country of its greatest anathema: nothern illiteracy
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by idris4r83(m): 7:45pm
friedcorn:you are the bigger terrorist. Ewu
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by antosly(m): 7:45pm
Wat's his GPA
Meanwhile will Aso rock be his PPA?
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by ItzHoludex(m): 7:46pm
ok
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by purem(m): 7:47pm
Congrat 2 u my nigga
Mean while
All the witches
And
Wizards in ur village
Go be like.........
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by 0b10010011: 7:48pm
OoniOfIfe:
Dey yaff come oooo!
Which one be Muslim brotherhood again?
You stayed too long in the village and hardly can you get civilized even if u spend the rest of your remaining years in the city
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by zarakay(f): 7:48pm
congrats
nice one
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by okotv(m): 7:48pm
Most northerners who are ready to go to school have more opportunities than we leaving in the south. My coursemate from sokoto confirmed it.
Congratulations to these ones
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by 0b10010011: 7:49pm
friedcorn:
I dont need to be told that everything about you is "SMALL"!
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by FisifunKododada: 7:51pm
congratulations but I hope Wahabism was not part of the curriculum -na joke o abeg I love my Muslim people
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by kenyatalk: 7:53pm
Lol... Nigerians are in each and every country in this world.... Even north Korea I bet
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by rattlesnake(m): 7:57pm
i fear ooooooo
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by Thisis2raw(m): 7:58pm
I hope they no add BSc for terrorism for their degree
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by PabloOmoEscobar: 8:00pm
Hmmm
|Re: Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University by Gibz02: 8:01pm
WOW.
