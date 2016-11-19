₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Suspected gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday shot dead three policemen at Idu Industrial Estate, Karmo, Abuja.
The police officers were on patrol when they were attacked by their assailants.
Details later. See Pictures Below:
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-three-policemen-shot-dead-by.html
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:29pm
RIP to them.
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by AK6464(m): 8:29pm
Hmmm, RIP to the dead
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by FisifunKododada: 8:30pm
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:38pm
RIP to them..very hazardous job
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by veekid(m): 8:49pm
Ah no pity them; Buh RIP Sha
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by Ondoboi12345678: 8:50pm
Only God knows what has lead to their death. Anyway, police is not and can never be my friend. I hate them with passion
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by Gibz02: 8:50pm
sorry for them.
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by jaelz(m): 8:51pm
nahwah shey nah me notice am abi nah werin but why be say as them kill them their clothes no commot cause nah only for naija wey police or soldier once they kill criminal abi boko haram their shirt and sometimes trousers dey always commot, just still remembering when they almost killed me cause mumsy say make i go buy kerosine and them see me with the gallon say i be blackmarketer for petrol nah God save me that day things like this and them killing drivers over 20 box bribe always makes me not to want to ever pity them in terms o calamity but who am i huh when God don to forgive me pray may their souls rest in peace and may the criminal be brought to book
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by AyamConfidence(m): 8:51pm
Inasmuch as police is not our friend.... This is totally sad...although there are rotten eggs among them they still serve as a fearful thing to criminals... Without them we will be in a state of anarchy where deaths and fearless killings will be the order of the day
I pray God gives their individual families the fortitude to bear this painful loss of their bread winners
#SHALOM
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by Phonefanatic: 8:51pm
Sounds like someone is on a revenge mission
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 8:51pm
RIP. Though if you know how these police men harrass innocent people you won't pity for them. Since the day they treated me bad I don't pity any of them anymore.
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by micfoley: 8:51pm
Sad
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by Category1: 8:51pm
Cultists !
...they were on patrol without anything to guard them... Patrol and u were killed...which kind patrol be that?
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by Handian(f): 8:52pm
Gosh this is sad
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by Vin4favour(m): 8:52pm
God have mercy on Us
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by Movicq(m): 8:52pm
Nawa
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by Sharon6(f): 8:52pm
RIP
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by lordcabasa(m): 8:52pm
R
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by Nma27(f): 8:52pm
This Life though... Rip to them.
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by iamanswer(m): 8:53pm
They missed the new year.... RIP
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by EVILFOREST: 8:53pm
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by EFCC777: 8:53pm
veekid:u will end up like this too . how can u ever say a thing like this.
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by leonbob: 8:53pm
People should be sensible and respectful enough not to post such graphic pictures of these men who also have families grieving right now
Mod please take down these pix for the sake of grieving families
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by malakus(m): 8:53pm
My dear country
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by RT101: 8:53pm
Mayday mayday mayday... pig down I repeat pig down.. code black.
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by Youngzedd(m): 8:53pm
They went that way
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by littlewonders: 8:53pm
In as much as I don't like them, the way in which their corpse are seen makes me become human for them.
Police, the only people that can change matters at your presence without conscience.
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by idee91: 8:53pm
Innalilahi wa inailaihi rajihun
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 8:54pm
hmmm
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by truthspeaks: 8:54pm
Rip to dem
|Re: Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) by fushizu1: 8:54pm
I don't care. in fact I've given up on Nigeria.. anybody wey wan die make e die.
