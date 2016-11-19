Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) (12391 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The police officers were on patrol when they were attacked by their assailants.



Details later. See Pictures Below:



http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-three-policemen-shot-dead-by.html Suspected gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday shot dead three policemen at Idu Industrial Estate, Karmo, Abuja.The police officers were on patrol when they were attacked by their assailants.Details later. See Pictures Below:

RIP to them. 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmm, RIP to the dead

RIP to them..very hazardous job 1 Like

Ah no pity them; Buh RIP Sha 1 Like

Only God knows what has lead to their death. Anyway, police is not and can never be my friend. I hate them with passion 21 Likes

sorry for them.

nahwah shey nah me notice am abi nah werin but why be say as them kill them their clothes no commot cause nah only for naija wey police or soldier once they kill criminal abi boko haram their shirt and sometimes trousers dey always commot, just still remembering when they almost killed me cause mumsy say make i go buy kerosine and them see me with the gallon say i be blackmarketer for petrol nah God save me that day things like this and them killing drivers over 20 box bribe always makes me not to want to ever pity them in terms o calamity but who am i huh when God don to forgive me pray may their souls rest in peace and may the criminal be brought to book 1 Like 1 Share

Inasmuch as police is not our friend.... This is totally sad...although there are rotten eggs among them they still serve as a fearful thing to criminals... Without them we will be in a state of anarchy where deaths and fearless killings will be the order of the day



I pray God gives their individual families the fortitude to bear this painful loss of their bread winners





#SHALOM 7 Likes 1 Share

Sounds like someone is on a revenge mission 7 Likes

RIP. Though if you know how these police men harrass innocent people you won't pity for them. Since the day they treated me bad I don't pity any of them anymore.

Sad

!

...they were on patrol without anything to guard them... Patrol and u were killed...which kind patrol be that? Cultists...they were on patrol without anything to guard them... Patrol and u were killed...which kind patrol be that?

Gosh this is sad

God have mercy on Us

Nawa 3 Likes

RIP 1 Like

R

This Life though... Rip to them.

They missed the new year.... RIP

veekid:

Ah no pity them; Buh RIP Sha u will end up like this too . how can u ever say a thing like this. u will end up like this too . how can u ever say a thing like this. 1 Like

People should be sensible and respectful enough not to post such graphic pictures of these men who also have families grieving right now

Mod please take down these pix for the sake of grieving families 2 Likes

My dear country

Mayday mayday mayday... pig down I repeat pig down.. code black. 1 Like

They went that way

In as much as I don't like them, the way in which their corpse are seen makes me become human for them.





Police, the only people that can change matters at your presence without conscience.

Innalilahi wa inailaihi rajihun

hmmm

Rip to dem