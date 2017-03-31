Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsman Caught Having Sex With His Cow In Kubwa, Abuja (Graphic) (25489 Views)

Family Raises Alarm As Ifeanyi Okpoko Is Taken To Abuja - Graphic Photos / Three Policemen Shot Dead In Abuja (Graphic Photos) / Herdsman Caught In Enugu With AK47 Rifle (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/herdsman-seen-having-sex-with-one-of.html



Video Source: Ib9ja A fulani herdsmen was seen having sex with one of his cows he was grazing Today, At Kubwa, Abuja.Ib9ja 3 Likes 1 Share

Ausubillahi 27 Likes 3 Shares

Choi!! Konji don do this one strong thing 14 Likes

I just affirmed, certified and confirm that conji is surely and truly a bastard.

Later you'll be surprise to see a cow that is behaving like human, not knowing it was fathered by a conjiguized bastard. 85 Likes 3 Shares

Na today Aboki don dey give cow the lamba?! 93 Likes 7 Shares

These aboki people Sha!



Truely the north has no business with the south.



Bringing all kind of disease and infections to this world. These are the people buhari asked us to accommodate and cohabit with??



Tufiakwa!! 92 Likes 8 Shares

No Way! 21 Likes

He's just a higher animal than the cow.



I hope a jealous bull castrates him with its horns 24 Likes

WTF WTFWTF 1 Like

WTF

BlackPantherxXx:

He's just a higher animal than the cow.



I hope a bull castrates him with its horns Lol Lol 21 Likes

God forbid 2 Likes

Now I see why the cows

are so loyal to them 16 Likes





Buhari why why why.



This is why fulani herdsmen and their supporters have unconditional love for cows.





Shift lemme faint..... Buhari why why why.This is why fulani herdsmen and their supporters have unconditional love for cows.Shift lemme faint..... 36 Likes 1 Share

Himmler:



Lol

Yes...like this Yes...like this 8 Likes

It is finished!!! 21 Likes

11 Likes

Maybe the cow dressed provocatively, you never can tell.



Awon Werey 100%.



No wonder they kill cos of cow.



You see a cow,they see hot babe 46 Likes 6 Shares

Disgusting. Animal abuse. 4 Likes

These are worse than barbarians. We'd keep NOT taking them very seriously till they kill us all. 1 Like

Nawo for Nigerians 2 Likes

lol

RoyalBlak007:



Now I see why the cows

are so loyal to them



Haaaa!!!!!

See where you take am go now..... Haaaa!!!!!See where you take am go now..... 4 Likes 1 Share

No wonder! Was wondering how they could kill people easily for their cows and how they behaved irrationally. I never knew their blood and that of their cows have been mixed and there's a strong covenant between them. 5 Likes

Northerners are the reason Nigeria still in this sorry state since 1914... 17 Likes 1 Share

..... and Jesus said it is finished ..... and Jesus said it is finished 1 Like

i stil wonder wetin make fvcking lugard make me share country wit dis pipu.. Who knw wether dat daura man dey do am sef i stil wonder wetin make fvcking lugard make me share country wit dis pipu.. Who knw wether dat daura man dey do am sef 7 Likes

No wonder they have all kinds of diseases 1 Like

I am surprised that you guys didnt know this. They have been doing it with their cows for many years na. 6 Likes

Queenext:

Maybe the cow dressed provocatively, you never can tell.



Awon Werey 100%.



No wonder they kill cos of cow.



You see a cow,they see hot babe laughing out loud laughing out loud 3 Likes

It's finished! It's finished! 2 Likes