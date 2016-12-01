₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,918 members, 3,278,652 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 02:11 PM

Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) - Culture - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) (7745 Views)

This Christmas Tree Photo Has Got People Talking Online / More Photos Of The Bridesmaid Whose Backside Has Got People Talking / This Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of "Buy Gala" That Got People Talking (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 10:19am
A royal wedding indeed...
When a princess is getting married, she deserves to be carried in like a true Princess she is by the palace guards...

The Olota of Otta Land's pretty daughter, Princess Tutu Dada got married to her heartthrob over the weekend #TJI2016 , and her magnificent entry into the reception venue has really got people talking online.


http://www.certifiednaija.com/2016/12/the-princess-of-otta-land-noble-entry.html?m=1

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 10:19am

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by DuruCrusher(m): 10:20am
This guy above me Haba.. ...na u be Op still come be FTC. ....
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by januzaj(m): 10:23am
Useless people
I don't see anything magnificent here.All I see is showcasing of stupidity by a royal family

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by gaskiyamagana: 10:46am
Human carrying another human being on soldier for social recognision and prestige is out dated if not barbaric.

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 10:46am
cool

1 Like

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 10:51am
gaskiyamagana:
Human carrying another human being on soldier for social recognision and prestige is out dated if not barbaric.
I guess you wanted to type "shoulder" bro..... cool

13 Likes

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by 2kaybiel(m): 11:17am
Marriage these days ehn
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by WaterDrunkard: 11:23am
undecided
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by harry2sexy(m): 11:35am
Tradition;another name for slavery. Just look at the countenance of the men carrying her. These are obviously men with families

13 Likes

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by Aderola15(f): 11:57am
Stupeedity undecided angry undecided

4 Likes

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 12:56pm
Is she a cripple?



Look at the face of that palace guard...... grin

7 Likes

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by Angelinastto(f): 1:37pm
That guard facial expression in the first picture says alot
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by Ariel20: 1:37pm
The guards dey vex

2 Likes

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by engrjacuzzi: 1:38pm
let me wait till i'm paid before I comment.
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by onyee25(f): 1:38pm
slavery in the name of tradition

6 Likes

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by symbianDON(m): 1:39pm
isn't this modern slavery??

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by Tkayhandsome(m): 1:39pm
The African slavery didn't end

6 Likes

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by wise7(m): 1:39pm
"sophisticated" indeed
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by DropShot: 1:39pm
BEAUTIFUL NONSENSE!

2 Likes

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by transient123(m): 1:39pm
It could appeal to some people, but, for me, it's oppression, why humans and not limousine or something else.

2 Likes

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by bimbo2k10: 1:40pm
Another modern slavery loading............ total and epic none...sense

1 Like

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:40pm
gaskiyamagana:
Human carrying another human being on soldier for social recognision and prestige is out dated if not barbaric.

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by alcmene: 1:40pm
When we carried white men this way, we complained and termed it persecution.....


Now two grown men are willingly carrying another(woman for that matter)

3 Likes

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by slimfit1(m): 1:41pm
reminds me of the day we carried my friends mum's casket.
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by ayobase: 1:41pm
That guard facial sqeezo!

Na due to weight or fart or anger or intent or disquise?
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by Damianbrown(m): 1:41pm
see ma bae! kai! money good o
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by Pprovost: 1:41pm
harry2sexy:
Tradition;another name for slavery. Just look at the countenance of the men carrying her. These are obviously men with families

Do you have a culture or tradition?


Face it and respect others'.


We mustn't complain about everything.

3 Likes

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by danthamccoy(m): 1:41pm
The guard frowning be thinking - na so my mates go see me dey carry woman for shoulder. This life is a pot of beans. grin
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 1:41pm
Just wen you thing you have seen it all... Na wah o...

1 Like

Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by DrDope(m): 1:41pm
undecided

(0) (1) (Reply)

The Key Heard The Bang Heard / Jhmm / What Makes Nigerians Ignorant?

Viewing this topic: barrybanbi, Flywillz93(m), moneybag4411(m), speak2leo(m), LilTyRoNe, anthonyezeoke(m), Alveez(m), Abbey4life, sambisa, iykepromotions, Johnzzy(m), babalonimi, badaru911, shilz(f), QUOTATION, lindiwey, iretemide(f), Akinvec(m), zenith4biz(m), BAVOSKI, JDGarta, Gmajor(m), IRAPADA(m), Nnenna2too(f), funmi4love(f), GisthoodBlog, lightheart(m), tholesus(m), qualityGod(m), MurderX, Demiyike, djojo(m), Ajikobi1, erakab2006, soncomm(m), shiimah(m), Crhedrys, DonCaleb, Ifyrichards, Iwonttell(m), Reggie234, feekman(m), lovett007(m), AutumnSpring(f), engrkaz(m), TadeDada(m), MizMyColi(f), Lilboots(m), SeniorZato(m), karz1695, to2in, passwelle, Kelvinpam(m), OWJ1, Maureenah(f), jidestroud(m), lollyberry, aflabos(m), babyfaceafrica(m), omoerelu1, TAGf(m), sperony(m), shurlermoz(m), knuckle01, doyinbedinod(m), kingkaspa, Davidblen(m), abmendozer(m), Yinkwamo(m), oloriIT(m), Andrewabah(m), vigasimple(m), yomifowe(m), Denassimento(m), Akfakorede(m), Maslow80, SD235, Ayo25, Tunami(m), iamNotAlone(f) and 211 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.