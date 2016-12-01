₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 10:19am
A royal wedding indeed...
When a princess is getting married, she deserves to be carried in like a true Princess she is by the palace guards...
The Olota of Otta Land's pretty daughter, Princess Tutu Dada got married to her heartthrob over the weekend #TJI2016 , and her magnificent entry into the reception venue has really got people talking online.
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 10:19am
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by DuruCrusher(m): 10:20am
This guy above me Haba.. ...na u be Op still come be FTC. ....
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by januzaj(m): 10:23am
Useless people
I don't see anything magnificent here.All I see is showcasing of stupidity by a royal family
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by gaskiyamagana: 10:46am
Human carrying another human being on soldier for social recognision and prestige is out dated if not barbaric.
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 10:46am
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 10:51am
gaskiyamagana:I guess you wanted to type "shoulder" bro.....
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by 2kaybiel(m): 11:17am
Marriage these days ehn
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by WaterDrunkard: 11:23am
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by harry2sexy(m): 11:35am
Tradition;another name for slavery. Just look at the countenance of the men carrying her. These are obviously men with families
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by Aderola15(f): 11:57am
Stupeedity
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 12:56pm
Is she a cripple?
Look at the face of that palace guard......
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by Angelinastto(f): 1:37pm
That guard facial expression in the first picture says alot
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by Ariel20: 1:37pm
The guards dey vex
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by engrjacuzzi: 1:38pm
let me wait till i'm paid before I comment.
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by onyee25(f): 1:38pm
slavery in the name of tradition
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by symbianDON(m): 1:39pm
isn't this modern slavery??
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by Tkayhandsome(m): 1:39pm
The African slavery didn't end
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by wise7(m): 1:39pm
"sophisticated" indeed
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by DropShot: 1:39pm
BEAUTIFUL NONSENSE!
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by transient123(m): 1:39pm
It could appeal to some people, but, for me, it's oppression, why humans and not limousine or something else.
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by bimbo2k10: 1:40pm
Another modern slavery loading............ total and epic none...sense
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 1:40pm
gaskiyamagana:
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by alcmene: 1:40pm
When we carried white men this way, we complained and termed it persecution.....
Now two grown men are willingly carrying another(woman for that matter)
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by slimfit1(m): 1:41pm
reminds me of the day we carried my friends mum's casket.
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by ayobase: 1:41pm
That guard facial sqeezo!
Na due to weight or fart or anger or intent or disquise?
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by Damianbrown(m): 1:41pm
see ma bae! kai! money good o
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by Pprovost: 1:41pm
harry2sexy:
Do you have a culture or tradition?
Face it and respect others'.
We mustn't complain about everything.
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by danthamccoy(m): 1:41pm
The guard frowning be thinking - na so my mates go see me dey carry woman for shoulder. This life is a pot of beans.
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 1:41pm
Just wen you thing you have seen it all... Na wah o...
Re: Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) by DrDope(m): 1:41pm
