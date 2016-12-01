Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) (7745 Views)

A royal wedding indeed...

When a princess is getting married, she deserves to be carried in like a true Princess she is by the palace guards...



The Olota of Otta Land's pretty daughter, Princess Tutu Dada got married to her heartthrob over the weekend #TJI2016 , and her magnificent entry into the reception venue has really got people talking online.





This guy above me Haba.. ...na u be Op still come be FTC. ....

Useless people

I don't see anything magnificent here.All I see is showcasing of stupidity by a royal family 7 Likes 2 Shares

Human carrying another human being on soldier for social recognision and prestige is out dated if not barbaric. 19 Likes 1 Share

I guess you wanted to type "shoulder" bro.....

Marriage these days ehn

Tradition;another name for slavery. Just look at the countenance of the men carrying her. These are obviously men with families 13 Likes

Look at the face of that palace guard...... Is she a cripple?Look at the face of that palace guard...... 7 Likes

That guard facial expression in the first picture says alot

The guards dey vex 2 Likes

let me wait till i'm paid before I comment.

slavery in the name of tradition 6 Likes

isn't this modern slavery?? 4 Likes 1 Share

The African slavery didn't end 6 Likes

"sophisticated" indeed

BEAUTIFUL NONSENSE! 2 Likes

It could appeal to some people, but, for me, it's oppression, why humans and not limousine or something else. 2 Likes

Another modern slavery loading............ total and epic none...sense 1 Like

Human carrying another human being on soldier for social recognision and prestige is out dated if not barbaric.

When we carried white men this way, we complained and termed it persecution.....





Now two grown men are willingly carrying another(woman for that matter) 3 Likes

reminds me of the day we carried my friends mum's casket.

That guard facial sqeezo!



Na due to weight or fart or anger or intent or disquise?

see ma bae! kai! money good o

Tradition;another name for slavery. Just look at the countenance of the men carrying her. These are obviously men with families

Do you have a culture or tradition?





Face it and respect others'.





Do you have a culture or tradition?Face it and respect others'.We mustn't complain about everything.

The guard frowning be thinking - na so my mates go see me dey carry woman for shoulder. This life is a pot of beans.