₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,918 members, 3,278,652 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 02:11 PM

Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) - Culture - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) (4718 Views)

Video:drama At Registry As Second Fiancée Appears With Same Wedding Dress / Girls Go Wild And Allow Guys Touch Their Boobs At A Festival In Spain18+ / Gandhi Jayanti 2015 Short Play Drama Script Natak In Hindi (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:24am

Gbagyi guys went half unclad as they were acting drama to celebrate Gbagyi festival 2016. Here are some pictures and short video clip from the festival as we extracted from a facebook user's post




WATCH THE SHORT VIDEO


http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JQFpXqBpUo
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:24am
hot guys...
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by fiizznation(m): 10:28am
lol

1 Like

Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Atiku2019: 10:32am

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by oatzeal(m): 10:42am
Chei .. Where s lalasticlala , come see these guys yansh
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by EKITI001: 11:01am
hmmmm... speechless
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by cardoctor(m): 1:44pm
In this day and age?
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Raph01: 1:45pm
See dem yansh black like wetin I no knw

4 Likes

Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by OlajumokeBread(f): 1:45pm


Guess what i have in my hand right now

Cucumber

2 Likes

Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by faitheverest(f): 1:45pm
Didn't watch it but hmmmmmm
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by snthesis(m): 1:46pm
bez
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Alasi20(m): 1:46pm
shocked shocked shocked shocked cool
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by EastGold(m): 1:46pm
Civilisation is far from these people
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by stinggy(m): 1:46pm
Why men only? undecided undecided undecided
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by dharmiedrums(m): 1:47pm
undecided
auntysimbiat:
hot guys...

2 Likes

Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by loobby(m): 1:47pm
Chai By This Age Buhari Why
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Noblesoul123: 1:47pm
Somebody will come out to say its their culture
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by jeylord20(m): 1:47pm
do these people smoke a diffrent kind of weed 4rm nomal nigerias or whats!!
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Atiku2019: 1:48pm
cool

Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by abdulaz: 1:48pm
which one is this again na.
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Akinlekanwr(m): 1:49pm
Hollup


"Gbagyi fastiver" indeed
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by atirolu(m): 1:50pm
By 2040 nobody we wear cloth again
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by hyfr: 1:51pm
How did the British join us with these cannibals? How did we come to this.
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by PabloOmoEscobar: 1:51pm
Everything is wrong with these pictures.

This shiiit is so gayy. Mods please take it down


The first two posters below me need brain check
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Opharhe: 1:54pm
grin grin grin
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by ajebuter(f): 1:56pm
Notoriousbabe and lyangbali go be like:
Thank sango oh..
Horseband yaff come oh...
Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by djlaqua91(m): 1:58pm
RelentlessFucker:
Why You Should Never Marry A Yoruba Girl

1.They Are Very Dirty- A typical yoruba lady sees no big deal in wearing unwashed panties for days, if not weeks. Hardly do they take their bath.

2. They Are Harlots - Afønja girls, from the age of 16 up have already mastered the art of slutery. They fûck like rabbits. You can fúck yoruba girls for as low as 500naira. That's how cheap they come. And don't be amazed that they have the widest pussys ever. Word on the streets is that yoruba girls pussys experience more activity than the community loo and smells like rotten fish.

3.They Are Ugly As Fück - Evolusionists can't be more right when they said man originated from ape. I mean, take a look at a yoruba girl and spot the difference.

4.They Are Disrespectful - have you ever passed by a group of chatters and one of them was particularly loud? That's a yoruba girl for sure. One afönja girl even farted in my presence because she was talking & laughing like an omonile tout. Why You Should Never Marry A Yoruba Girl

1.They Are Very Dirty- A typical yoruba lady sees no big deal in wearing unwashed panties for days, if not weeks. Hardly do they take their bath.

2. They Are Harlots - Afønja girls, from the age of 16 up have already mastered the art of slutery. They fûck like rabbits. You can fúck yoruba girls for as low as 500naira. That's how cheap they come. And don't be amazed that they have the widest pussys ever. Word on the streets is that yoruba girls pussys experience more activity than the community loo and smells like rotten fish.

3.They Are Ugly As Fück - Evolusionists can't be more right when they said man originated from ape. I mean, take a look at a yoruba girl and spot the difference.

4.They Are Disrespectful - have you ever passed by a group of chatters and one of them was particularly loud? That's a yoruba girl for sure. One afönja girl even farted in my presence because she was talking & laughing like an omonile tout. Why You Should Never Marry A Yoruba Girl

1.They Are Very Dirty- A typical yoruba lady sees no big deal in wearing unwashed panties for days, if not weeks. Hardly do they take their bath.

2. They Are Harlots - Afønja girls, from the age of 16 up have already mastered the art of slutery. They fûck like rabbits. You can fúck yoruba girls for as low as 500naira. That's how cheap they come. And don't be amazed that they have the widest pussys ever. Word on the streets is that yoruba girls pussys experience more activity than the community loo and smells like rotten fish.

3.They Are Ugly As Fück - Evolusionists can't be more right when they said man originated from ape. I mean, take a look at a yoruba girl and spot the difference.

4.They Are Disrespectful - have you ever passed by a group of chatters and one of them was particularly loud? That's a yoruba girl for sure. One afönja girl even farted in my presence because she was talking & laughing like an omonile tout. Why You Should Never Marry A Yoruba Girl

1.They Are Very Dirty- A typical yoruba lady sees no big deal in wearing unwashed panties for days, if not weeks. Hardly do they take their bath.

2. They Are Harlots - Afønja girls, from the age of 16 up have already mastered the art of slutery. They fûck like rabbits. You can fúck yoruba girls for as low as 500naira. That's how cheap they come. And don't be amazed that they have the widest pussys ever. Word on the streets is that yoruba girls pussys experience more activity than the community loo and smells like rotten fish.

3.They Are Ugly As Fück - Evolusionists can't be more right when they said man originated from ape. I mean, take a look at a yoruba girl and spot the difference.

4.They Are Disrespectful - have you ever passed by a group of chatters and one of them was particularly loud? That's a yoruba girl for sure. One afönja girl even farted in my presence because she was talking & laughing like an omonile tout.

MODS Oya take over

(0) (1) (Reply)

Customer Service Rep. Job At Richbond Nig. / Bed Bugs Eradication Services / Bed Bugs Eradication Services

Viewing this topic: tejiritex, ObioratheBully, DEBJOCH1(m), IBROHIM, EdoNation(f), Inik(m), bot101(m), MalcoImX, anyinso, frugal(m), tick(m), beckNcall(f), Miles300, uplink(m), omotolly22(f), johnbosco97(m), Trinity101(m), skyisthelimit(m), dontachio, abbey10(m), sunluv(m), dennisworld1(m), balateef(m), lekyar(m), Mbediogu(m), adamawa, niceprof, TouchstoneNgr, chemicalwasiu(m), Mskrisx(f), LeSulk(m), Forbesmedia, AK6464(m), felixiho(m), Janawizi, mhizme, omaonuigala(m), emuosky, donkossy(m), kfadejumo, baybeeboi, Berbierklaus(f), rexlims(m), crystal09(f), Eastactivist, bizking24(m), AAU88, Cessa0(f), misterkay(m), mmsen, iyallancy84, edo3(m), abelee(m), deardevil, beejayphako(m), Libo45, Lankious(m), BizBayo, exlinkleads(f), mokoshalb(m), prettythicksme(f), Isaacmacdon(m), kings1771, mblarry1, mykalls(m), lollyberry, yazzman(m), tomiade1(m), LANGIDI, zub(m), Missyetty(f), topsylopsy(m) and 156 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.