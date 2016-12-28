₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,918 members, 3,278,652 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 02:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) (4718 Views)
Video:drama At Registry As Second Fiancée Appears With Same Wedding Dress / Girls Go Wild And Allow Guys Touch Their Boobs At A Festival In Spain18+ / Gandhi Jayanti 2015 Short Play Drama Script Natak In Hindi (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:24am
Gbagyi guys went half unclad as they were acting drama to celebrate Gbagyi festival 2016. Here are some pictures and short video clip from the festival as we extracted from a facebook user's post
WATCH THE SHORT VIDEO
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JQFpXqBpUo
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:24am
hot guys...
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by fiizznation(m): 10:28am
lol
1 Like
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Atiku2019: 10:32am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by oatzeal(m): 10:42am
Chei .. Where s lalasticlala , come see these guys yansh
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by EKITI001: 11:01am
hmmmm... speechless
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by cardoctor(m): 1:44pm
In this day and age?
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Raph01: 1:45pm
See dem yansh black like wetin I no knw
4 Likes
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by OlajumokeBread(f): 1:45pm
Guess what i have in my hand right now
Cucumber
2 Likes
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by faitheverest(f): 1:45pm
Didn't watch it but hmmmmmm
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by snthesis(m): 1:46pm
bez
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Alasi20(m): 1:46pm
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by EastGold(m): 1:46pm
Civilisation is far from these people
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by stinggy(m): 1:46pm
Why men only?
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by dharmiedrums(m): 1:47pm
auntysimbiat:
2 Likes
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by loobby(m): 1:47pm
Chai By This Age Buhari Why
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Noblesoul123: 1:47pm
Somebody will come out to say its their culture
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by jeylord20(m): 1:47pm
do these people smoke a diffrent kind of weed 4rm nomal nigerias or whats!!
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Atiku2019: 1:48pm
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by abdulaz: 1:48pm
which one is this again na.
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Akinlekanwr(m): 1:49pm
Hollup
"Gbagyi fastiver" indeed
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by atirolu(m): 1:50pm
By 2040 nobody we wear cloth again
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by hyfr: 1:51pm
How did the British join us with these cannibals? How did we come to this.
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by PabloOmoEscobar: 1:51pm
Everything is wrong with these pictures.
This shiiit is so gayy. Mods please take it down
The first two posters below me need brain check
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by Opharhe: 1:54pm
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by ajebuter(f): 1:56pm
Notoriousbabe and lyangbali go be like:
Thank sango oh..
Horseband yaff come oh...
|Re: Half-Unclad Gbagyi Men At Gbagyi Festival In Abuja (Photos, Video) by djlaqua91(m): 1:58pm
RelentlessFucker:
MODS Oya take over
Customer Service Rep. Job At Richbond Nig. / Bed Bugs Eradication Services / Bed Bugs Eradication Services
Viewing this topic: tejiritex, ObioratheBully, DEBJOCH1(m), IBROHIM, EdoNation(f), Inik(m), bot101(m), MalcoImX, anyinso, frugal(m), tick(m), beckNcall(f), Miles300, uplink(m), omotolly22(f), johnbosco97(m), Trinity101(m), skyisthelimit(m), dontachio, abbey10(m), sunluv(m), dennisworld1(m), balateef(m), lekyar(m), Mbediogu(m), adamawa, niceprof, TouchstoneNgr, chemicalwasiu(m), Mskrisx(f), LeSulk(m), Forbesmedia, AK6464(m), felixiho(m), Janawizi, mhizme, omaonuigala(m), emuosky, donkossy(m), kfadejumo, baybeeboi, Berbierklaus(f), rexlims(m), crystal09(f), Eastactivist, bizking24(m), AAU88, Cessa0(f), misterkay(m), mmsen, iyallancy84, edo3(m), abelee(m), deardevil, beejayphako(m), Libo45, Lankious(m), BizBayo, exlinkleads(f), mokoshalb(m), prettythicksme(f), Isaacmacdon(m), kings1771, mblarry1, mykalls(m), lollyberry, yazzman(m), tomiade1(m), LANGIDI, zub(m), Missyetty(f), topsylopsy(m) and 156 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12