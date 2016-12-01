₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Freeze: "Pastor Adeboye's 2016 Prophecies Are Vague" by heryourjay(m): 10:55am
The Controversial OAP posted Pastor Adeboye's 2016 prophesies, calling them vague as they didn't come to pass. Read below....
"I sincerely hope we don't get these type of vague prophesies for 2017 or is it that we don't understand the meaning of the word prophesy? Or are we so gullible and blinded by our 'religiousness' that we can't see that these prophesies are as accurate as saying "someone in lagos is going to receive a chieftaincy title in 2016?"
For those of you that haven't seen the prophesies made by pastor Adeboye on the 1st of January, 2016. Here they are..... what do you think? Because earthquakes didn't increase in 2016, no new venereal diseases were discovered and things didn't improve towards the end of the year in Nigeria oh well what do I know? There are still 4 days left this year for those things to happen if we pay our tithe
2016 PROPHESIES BY PASTOR E.A. ADEBOYE
FOR INDIVIDUALS – SOME FAMILIES WILL TRACE THE BEGINNING OF THEIR GENERATIONAL BLESSINGS TO THIS YEAR.
– SOME WILL RECEIVE HELP FROM UNEXPECTED SOURCES.
– GRATEFUL HEARTS WILL HAVE MORE CAUSES TO BE GRATEFUL
– FOR MANY, THE PENDULUM OF LIFE IN GENERALLY ON THE UPWARD SWING NOW, A CHOSEN FEW WILL RECEIVE BLESSINGS SO LARGE THEY CAN HARDLY CONTAIN.
FOR NIGERIA – THINGS ARE LIKELY TO GET TOUGHER, BEFORE THEY GET BETTER, BUT THINGS WILL DEFINITELY GET BETTER BEFORE THE YEAR ENDS.
– WHAT HE STARTED LAST YEAR, HE WILL FINISH THIS YEAR, PROVIDED WE DON’T REJOICE TOO SOON.
INTERNATIONAL
NATURAL DISASTERS, FLOODS, FIRES, EARTHQUAKES, ARE LIKELY TO GET PROGRESSIVELY WORSE, UNTIL GOVERNMENTS REALIZE THAT THIS ARE PART OF DIVINE JUDGEMENT AGAINST THOSE WHO HAVE UNHOLY LAWS. IF GOVERNMENTS WILL REPENT OF DISDAINING CHRIST AND HIS CHURCH, HE WILL HELP THEM WIN THE FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM.
– A MAJOR WAR WILL BE AVERTED THIS YEAR
– A NEW SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASES WILL SURFACE."
|Re: Freeze: "Pastor Adeboye's 2016 Prophecies Are Vague" by kheengjay(m): 11:09am
freeze veering for cheap popularity ......pity
|Re: Freeze: "Pastor Adeboye's 2016 Prophecies Are Vague" by mikezuruki(m): 11:51am
Mumu freeze does not know the difference sef. Instead of "prophecies", mumu dey write "prophesies". Na so e dey start. Small Small.
|Re: Freeze: "Pastor Adeboye's 2016 Prophecies Are Vague" by passyhansome(m): 4:55pm
|Re: Freeze: "Pastor Adeboye's 2016 Prophecies Are Vague" by XXLDICK: 4:55pm
|Re: Freeze: "Pastor Adeboye's 2016 Prophecies Are Vague" by prince985(m): 4:56pm
|Re: Freeze: "Pastor Adeboye's 2016 Prophecies Are Vague" by drizzymtbee: 4:56pm
|Re: Freeze: "Pastor Adeboye's 2016 Prophecies Are Vague" by leofab(f): 4:56pm
Nice take
|Re: Freeze: "Pastor Adeboye's 2016 Prophecies Are Vague" by Freeko4(m): 4:56pm
|Re: Freeze: "Pastor Adeboye's 2016 Prophecies Are Vague" by rhektor(m): 4:57pm
When will someone help this lobotomised attention seeker?
|Re: Freeze: "Pastor Adeboye's 2016 Prophecies Are Vague" by hismerhill(m): 4:57pm
Uncle freeze suffly oooo
|Re: Freeze: "Pastor Adeboye's 2016 Prophecies Are Vague" by deeMarc: 4:57pm
