|I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Glory12345(f): 10:59am
There are so many teachings today about virginity! One guy was telling me the other time how he so much desired to marry a lady that is a virgin like himself, as good as that sounds, it is not the ultimate! I have written a lot about the need to preserve sex for marriage, and wait till you are married before having sex, the truth is that singles should abstain from premarital sex, and the married should abstain from extra-marital affairs, they are not man-made rules, they are commands from God written in the Holy Scriptures! Run from sexual sin! No other sin clearly affects the body as this one does. For sexual immorality is a sin against your own body (1Cor 6:18) and Proverb 6: 32 says But a man who commits adultery has no sense; whoever does so destroys himself. So I’m not in any way undermining the sanctity of virginity!
But unfortunately, more emphasis has been laid on virginity at the detriment of purity! Lots of young people believe that virginity and purity are synonymous! Thinking if you are a virgin then you are sexually pure! Hear this! You can be a VIRGIN and STILL BE A FORNICATOR! You can be a virgin and still be guilty of sexual immorality, in other words, YOUR VIRGINITY CAN BE INTACT, whereas YOUR PURITY IS LOST!
Read what Jesus said: But I say, anyone who even looks at a woman with lust has already committed adultery with her in his heart (Mathew 5:28), so you discovered that the issue of fornication/adultery has gone pass virginity! The sin is committed in the heart before the outward manifestation!
Purity is not just about whether you’ve had sex before or not, Purity is about being sexually pure inwardly and outwardly, PURITY IS NOT AN EVENT, IT’S A LIFESTYLE!
So many youths are only concerned about keeping their virginity (which is good) but less concerned about what they do with their body, so many are still involved in pornography,Watching blue films on the Infinix Zero 4 dry-humping (caressing their bodies with clothes on), masturbating, lustful kissing, homosexuality, sexual imaginations etc… All those sexual activities render you impure, regardless of whether you are a virgin or not!
If you are a virgin, strive not to lose your virginity to anyone other than your husband or wife, if you’ve lost your virginity, strive not to continue in premarital sex! But above all STRIVE TO BE SEXUALLY PURE AND LIVE A LIFE OF HOLINESS IN ALL RAMIFICATIONS! PURITY............
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by favourmic: 11:04am
What is this one talking about now
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Glory12345(f): 11:07am
favourmic:I hope You can read
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Ruq: 11:14am
I salute your fatuity Chill a bit, a you an infinix promoter?
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Glory12345(f): 11:22am
Ruq:No
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Splinz(m): 11:40am
Nice piece, Glory. But hey, this is not for the carnally minded.
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by rosy1992(f): 12:28pm
Nice post.
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by lilyqueen(f): 12:31pm
thanks for this post
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by adonbilivit: 2:06pm
I kept my wallet but lost my money. wallet without money is a sham! virginity without purity is self deceit!
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Berlynn(f): 2:06pm
Thank God i am still a virgin and i am still pure
Quote me and fart all day pffffft
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Agulimah: 2:07pm
What is the need
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by desmont004: 2:07pm
NAWA OOOO
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by chynie: 2:08pm
Op on point
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by abumeinben(m): 2:08pm
Message of the day!
favourmic:
This is what she's saying.
adonbilivit:
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Mrmaham: 2:08pm
Why na
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by mikoy3: 2:09pm
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by shadeyinka(m): 2:09pm
favourmic:
The OP described you?
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by brostheo(m): 2:09pm
The story too long abeg,but those of you girls keeping your virginity just remember the second coming of Jesus won't be anytime soon and certainly not through a black woman
Meanwhile of late have been noticing my virginity growing back
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by wins18(m): 2:09pm
gg
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by happney65: 2:10pm
Egbami kee..What is the meaning of all these tales by moonlight?
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Thomsyne(m): 2:10pm
Wass all deze?
|Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by lexiconkabir: 2:10pm
a subtle way of discrediting virgins so it seems
let me read, then I'll modify.
