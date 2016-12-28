₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,918 members, 3,278,652 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 02:11 PM

I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. (1141 Views)

How To Handle Dating And Sexual Purity / I Kept My Virginity, But Not My Purity / I Kept My Virginity, But Not My Purity (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Glory12345(f): 10:59am
There are so many teachings today about virginity! One guy was telling me the other time how he so much desired to marry a lady that is a virgin like himself, as good as that sounds, it is not the ultimate! I have written a lot about the need to preserve sex for marriage, and wait till you are married before having sex, the truth is that singles should abstain from premarital sex, and the married should abstain from extra-marital affairs, they are not man-made rules, they are commands from God written in the Holy Scriptures! Run from sexual sin! No other sin clearly affects the body as this one does. For sexual immorality is a sin against your own body (1Cor 6:18) and Proverb 6: 32 says But a man who commits adultery has no sense; whoever does so destroys himself. So I’m not in any way undermining the sanctity of virginity!

But unfortunately, more emphasis has been laid on virginity at the detriment of purity! Lots of young people believe that virginity and purity are synonymous! Thinking if you are a virgin then you are sexually pure! Hear this! You can be a VIRGIN and STILL BE A FORNICATOR! You can be a virgin and still be guilty of sexual immorality, in other words, YOUR VIRGINITY CAN BE INTACT, whereas YOUR PURITY IS LOST!
Read what Jesus said: But I say, anyone who even looks at a woman with lust has already committed adultery with her in his heart (Mathew 5:28), so you discovered that the issue of fornication/adultery has gone pass virginity! The sin is committed in the heart before the outward manifestation!

Purity is not just about whether you’ve had sex before or not, Purity is about being sexually pure inwardly and outwardly, PURITY IS NOT AN EVENT, IT’S A LIFESTYLE!
So many youths are only concerned about keeping their virginity (which is good) but less concerned about what they do with their body, so many are still involved in pornography,Watching blue films on the Infinix Zero 4 dry-humping (caressing their bodies with clothes on), masturbating, lustful kissing, homosexuality, sexual imaginations etc… All those sexual activities render you impure, regardless of whether you are a virgin or not!
If you are a virgin, strive not to lose your virginity to anyone other than your husband or wife, if you’ve lost your virginity, strive not to continue in premarital sex! But above all STRIVE TO BE SEXUALLY PURE AND LIVE A LIFE OF HOLINESS IN ALL RAMIFICATIONS! PURITY............

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by favourmic: 11:04am
What is this one talking about now

4 Likes

Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Glory12345(f): 11:07am
favourmic:
What is this one talking about now
I hope You can read
Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Ruq: 11:14am
I salute your fatuity cool grin Chill a bit, a you an infinix promoter?
Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Glory12345(f): 11:22am
cry
Ruq:
I salute your fatuity cool grin Chill a bit, a you an infinix promoter?
No
Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Splinz(m): 11:40am
Nice piece, Glory. But hey, this is not for the carnally minded.
Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by rosy1992(f): 12:28pm
Nice post.
Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by lilyqueen(f): 12:31pm
thanks for this post
Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by adonbilivit: 2:06pm
I kept my wallet but lost my money. wallet without money is a sham! virginity without purity is self deceit!

2 Likes

Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Berlynn(f): 2:06pm
Thank God i am still a virgin and i am still pure grin



Quote me and fart all day pffffft
Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Agulimah: 2:07pm
What is the need
Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by desmont004: 2:07pm
NAWA OOOO

1 Like

Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by chynie: 2:08pm
Op on point
Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by abumeinben(m): 2:08pm
Message of the day!

favourmic:
What is this one talking about now

This is what she's saying.

adonbilivit:
I kept my wallet but lost my money. wallet without money is a sham! virginity without purity is self deceit!
Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Mrmaham: 2:08pm
Why na
Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by mikoy3: 2:09pm
grin
Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by shadeyinka(m): 2:09pm
favourmic:
What is this one talking about now

The OP described you?
Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by brostheo(m): 2:09pm
The story too long abeg,but those of you girls keeping your virginity just remember the second coming of Jesus won't be anytime soon and certainly not through a black woman






Meanwhile of late have been noticing my virginity growing back
Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by wins18(m): 2:09pm
gg
Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by happney65: 2:10pm
Egbami kee..What is the meaning of all these tales by moonlight?
Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by Thomsyne(m): 2:10pm
Wass all deze?
Re: I Kept My Virginity But Lost My Purity. by lexiconkabir: 2:10pm
a subtle way of discrediting virgins so it seems



let me read, then I'll modify.

(0) (Reply)

You Will Surely Be Blessed By This Blog-http://singlesandmarriedlife.com / Www.toricenter.blogspot.com / Spiritual Digest For The Day 13th Of November 2014

Viewing this topic: snapscore, Ali13(m), Captain001(m), scent9(f), zeb04(f), truthsayer007, chuxxxx007, uchmann(m), superdude007(m), AndreSalvatore, Scholar8200(m), adeizamusty, eyincrown, westlee(m), SpencerLewis(m), julgs(m), Agulimah, zizoo36, Mostfavoured33, pseudonomer, legalwealth(m), mikaelzX(m), Fortissimo502, denuda, Madu100t(m), dickhead01(m), UdoUso, JohnXcel, prince4divine, POTUSUK, petraroot(m), michysandra1, Authentic2000, LifeofAirforce1(m), Emmyxclusive, pat077, killemslim(m), AmuEwu, sefani(f), adonbilivit, GreatMan5, blkmum700, karlnyeno, stanilo4love(m), Uthman2senior, lovethchioma(f), vascey(m), Gshun, honey930(f), sheymite, oyindoubra, okenze007, abdeiz(m), Temmysexy1(f), Stotle(m), hotspec(m), Collinskeeper(m), Mosesoly(m), 2dugged(f), PHIPEX(m), DEATHMACHINE(m), Cessa0(f), Emeks008(m), Emzyme(m), dasauce(m), Amandianaeze, sane93(f), ify123destiny(m), footprintD55(m), damilola5019(m), ibroh22(m), sauskyjoe(m), austino677(m), Joandumebi(f), chapmann(m), skyphil, gurunlocker, Eyideejay(m), swissobed, Foodiedame, amexi, iyallancy84, Goovo(m), Kx, Tagximum(m), mosegifted, moneytalks86(m), Atayis(m), brandchambers, Anoti1(m), ikoya, Elnino9(m), tobidipity(m), chynie, thunderbabs(m), brostheo(m), adeaks(m), Azyyz0412, youngalex(m), Oyindaberry(f), kara(f), Dharkchild, creamylicious(f), ITEKEM(m), Samtowo(m), wins18(m), seunterry, plethoral, stred, alabi31, babasolo(m), aooyelami(m), happney65, emmasege, beylinko(m), saoseun(m), rychard(m), Escalze(m), HadeedHarry, Kuzzey(m), ENIMONEY(f), unclefresh(m), Shinor(m), NnamdiN(m), Madametrendy(f), Smartuche, SpermDonor, worworgirl(f), HARDDON, heymorce, Benjyville(m), Dannyset(m), shophut, BotanistPetfem(m), iwakacome(m), OAM4J, kingsman66(m), richybanky(m), vhatpweetygurl(f), adudu208(m), ECONOMIST82, REXREGIS, greatgod2012(f), akinwale701(m), wooleyboi(m), Barselonia(m), shadeyinka(m), omostar, kachi08(m), Chrismario(m), judility, Emekamex(m), Thomsyne(m), Chukwudozzie(m), lexiconkabir, nobodysmanrob(m), Harbosede02(f), bignene(m), sweetjim(m), freegaza, longlife101, free2ryhme, princesavo(m), Berlynn(f), Kingisun, Mitope(f), mylove4God(f), brightworld2(m), zagadat1, ROBEN(m), jayAjoku(m), Milldon(m), afolls, henxrist(m), david52, reykhana(m), Medicis(m), mikoy3, timishift, profhezekiah, Ayesa(m), okebaba, evergenuine(m), Kbantin, Beamborla(f), muyibaba222(m), cecemat(m), 9jaBloke, rejosom(m), babadee1(m), babwilms(m), UjSizzle(f), Staceyfunmi(f), Natcho, hundredhundred, braining01, maziuwa, Ggee(m), Zegun92, obinon(m), hopsydboi(m), ashewoboy(m), BlueRayDick and 307 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.