Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by AutoJoshNG: 1:34pm
Ever wondered how the names , of cars were chosen .All those abbreviations you just don’t seem to understand like BMW(Be My Wife ).Its time to know the truth.I would be taking the veil of ignorance off your faces
1. Alfa Romeo
Formerly known as ALFA(Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili).The name changed when Nicola Romeo bought the company 1915.
2.Aston Martin
The name was coined from the founder’s name Lionel Martin,and the “Aston Hill” races (near Aston Clinton) where the company was founded.
3.Audi
The founder’s name is August Horch, so he formed the name of the company from the Latin translation of his German name “Horch”.Long story short Horch (German)=Audi(Latin).
4.BMW
Nope its not “Be My Wife”.Its Bayerische Motoren Werke (Bavarian Motor Works).
5.Cadillac
Now owned by General Motors(they bought the original company in 1909).It was named after the 18th century French explorer Antoine Laumet de La Mothe, sieur de Cadillac, founder of Detroit, Michigan.Cadillac is a small town in the south of France.The original Cadillac company was founded in 1902.
6.Chevrolet
It was named after an auto racer and he was also a co-founder of the company,Louis Chevrolet(he is Swiss born).In 1917 General Motors acquired the original company.
7.Chrysler
The founder of the company stole the show here his name; Walter P. Chrysler .
8. Citroën
Not a very popular brand here in Nigeria.Its named after André-Gustave Citroën. He was born in 1878 and died in 1935.He was a French entrepreneur of Dutch descent. He was the fifth and last child of the Dutch Jewish diamond merchant Levie Citroën and Mazra Kleinmann of Warsaw,Poland.
9. Daewoo
The founder Kim Woo Chong named it “Daewoo”,which means “great house” or”great universe” in Korean.
10. Datsun
Originally called DAT.Coined from the initials of the financiers of the company Den, Aoyama and Takeuchi.After a while it was changed to DATSON to indicate a smaller version of their product (“son ” in Japanese can sometimes be translated as “loss” ).Its was later changed to DATSUN when Nissan acquired the company.What an evolution !!.
https://autojosh.com/cars-their-names-meaning-and-nomenclature/
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by Sleekydee(m): 2:26pm
tell me more, BMW is Be My Wife joooor
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by Ishilove: 3:47pm
What of Volkswagen (pronounced Folksvagin)?
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by naptu2: 3:48pm
Ishilove:
Volks = Folks
Wagen = Wagon
Basically, a car for the folks. Hitler's idea was that the Beetle should be so cheap that peasant folks should be able to afford it.
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by Ishilove: 3:56pm
naptu2:You're so smart
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by naptu2: 4:02pm
AutoJoshNG:
The Citroën DS (shown below) was very popular in Nigeria in the 1970s. The sedan, the coupe and the convertible were very popular. Nigerians were crazy about its hydropneumatic suspension system which enabled you to raise and lower the car. The headlights could also swivel
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by PaperLace: 4:22pm
Mercedes Benz _ I read it somewhere or I was told (can't remember which ) , long-time ago that it was named after the daughter of Karl Benz.
I would name my daughter Mercedes, the name has been ministering to me.
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by holamiday(m): 4:44pm
...and also, JEEP is a brand, not a design of vehicle. The design of vehicle called JEEP, is actually called, SUV, Sport Utility.
Me sef minister something na.
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by ednut1(m): 4:45pm
every SUV/ATV in 9ja na jeep
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by Ziggiman: 4:45pm
Wow. What of Dino Melaye's Royce rolls?
Wetin we go call that one.
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by muller101(m): 4:46pm
BMW. Broke my wallet. AUDI. Automobile under demonic influence. FIAT. Failed italian automotive technology. VOLVO. Very old looking vehicular object. GMC. Get mechanic crazy. FORD. Fails on rainy day. TOYOTA. The one you ought to avoid. DODGE. Daily overhaul do get expensive JEEP. Junk engineering executed poorly.
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by Inception: 4:47pm
PaperLace:
It was named after the Daughter of Emil Jellinek, a rich Austrian businessman, who at the time ordered 36 units of Karl Benz's 'horseless carriage' at the time. Because of this move, he was given the honour of naming the vehicles whatever name he deemed fit. He named it after his daughter, Mercedes. The car (Mercedes) was then launched in 1901 and was developed by Wilhelm Maybach.
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by ultimate73(m): 4:47pm
what about tortoise car
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by Olachase: 4:47pm
admin he be like say you don chop plastic rice
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by ENGINEous(m): 4:47pm
IVM- Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing
Is a Nigerian automobile and bus manufacturing company.
It was Founded by Innocent CHUKWUMA.
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by Abujaexpress: 4:48pm
What of Nissan?
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by adewumiopeyemi(m): 4:48pm
wat of picanto pls dont forget to check my signature pls...
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by Alao96(m): 4:49pm
ejoo o...what of beatle ejoo o...what of beatle
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by hahn(m): 4:50pm
PaperLace:
Name your daughter Keke Marwa instead
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by Temitoppe(m): 4:50pm
I thought BMW had something to do with Bob Marley and the wailers....
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by Afam4eva(m): 4:50pm
INNOSON: named after the founder, Innocent Chukwuma who used a part of hist first name and added "son" to it to become Innoson
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by Ishilove: 4:50pm
muller101:Wikkid
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by iamphotoshoot(m): 4:51pm
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by correctguy0900: 4:51pm
PaperLace:
Hmm, Chineke. Mercedes ko ministery ni
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by passyhansome(m): 4:52pm
O P what about DANFO
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by FILEBE(m): 4:53pm
what about IVM?
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by 9jakohai(m): 4:53pm
Abujaexpress:
Wikipedia has the answer...
In 1928, Yoshisuke Aikawa founded the holding company Nihon Sangyo (Japan Industries or Nihon Industries). [i]The name 'Nissan' originated during the 1930s as an abbreviation used on the Tokyo Stock Exchange for Nihon Sangyo. [/i]This company was the famous Nissan "Zaibatsu" which included Tobata Casting and Hitachi. At this time Nissan controlled foundries and auto parts businesses, but Aikawa did not enter automobile manufacturing until 1933.[17]
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by Goahead(m): 4:54pm
Innoson motors:- A Nigerian automobile maker whose name was derived from the founder and CEO, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma.
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by Promise111(m): 4:56pm
How about innosson
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by Daraautotech: 4:56pm
For hybrid cars
Re: Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature by 9jakohai(m): 4:57pm
FILEBE:
Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing
