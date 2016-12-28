Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Cars: Their Names, Meaning And Nomenclature (2454 Views)

Tire Threads And Their Meaning. / Knowing The Meaning Of The Colour Of Your Dashboard Warning Light Is A Lifesaver / Quick Meaning Of 'P','R','N','D','2','L' And 'OD' For Autogears (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ever wondered how the names , of cars were chosen .All those abbreviations you just don’t seem to understand like BMW(Be My Wife ).Its time to know the truth.I would be taking the veil of ignorance off your faces



1. Alfa Romeo

Formerly known as ALFA(Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili).The name changed when Nicola Romeo bought the company 1915.



2.Aston Martin

The name was coined from the founder’s name Lionel Martin,and the “Aston Hill” races (near Aston Clinton) where the company was founded.



3.Audi

The founder’s name is August Horch, so he formed the name of the company from the Latin translation of his German name “Horch”.Long story short Horch (German)=Audi(Latin).



4.BMW

Nope its not “Be My Wife”.Its Bayerische Motoren Werke (Bavarian Motor Works).



5.Cadillac

Now owned by General Motors(they bought the original company in 1909).It was named after the 18th century French explorer Antoine Laumet de La Mothe, sieur de Cadillac, founder of Detroit, Michigan.Cadillac is a small town in the south of France.The original Cadillac company was founded in 1902.



6.Chevrolet

It was named after an auto racer and he was also a co-founder of the company,Louis Chevrolet(he is Swiss born).In 1917 General Motors acquired the original company.



7.Chrysler

The founder of the company stole the show here his name; Walter P. Chrysler .



8. Citroën

Not a very popular brand here in Nigeria.Its named after André-Gustave Citroën. He was born in 1878 and died in 1935.He was a French entrepreneur of Dutch descent. He was the fifth and last child of the Dutch Jewish diamond merchant Levie Citroën and Mazra Kleinmann of Warsaw,Poland.



9. Daewoo

The founder Kim Woo Chong named it “Daewoo”,which means “great house” or”great universe” in Korean.



10. Datsun

Originally called DAT.Coined from the initials of the financiers of the company Den, Aoyama and Takeuchi.After a while it was changed to DATSON to indicate a smaller version of their product (“son ” in Japanese can sometimes be translated as “loss” ).Its was later changed to DATSUN when Nissan acquired the company.What an evolution !!.





https://autojosh.com/cars-their-names-meaning-and-nomenclature/ Ever wondered how the names , of cars were chosen .All those abbreviations you just don’t seem to understand like BMW(Be My Wife ).Its time to know the truth.I would be taking the veil of ignorance off your faces1. Alfa RomeoFormerly known as ALFA(Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili).The name changed when Nicola Romeo bought the company 1915.2.Aston MartinThe name was coined from the founder’s name Lionel Martin,and the “Aston Hill” races (near Aston Clinton) where the company was founded.3.AudiThe founder’s name is August Horch, so he formed the name of the company from the Latin translation of his German name “Horch”.Long story short Horch (German)=Audi(Latin).4.BMWNope its not “Be My Wife”.Its Bayerische Motoren Werke (Bavarian Motor Works).5.CadillacNow owned by General Motors(they bought the original company in 1909).It was named after the 18th century French explorer Antoine Laumet de La Mothe, sieur de Cadillac, founder of Detroit, Michigan.Cadillac is a small town in the south of France.The original Cadillac company was founded in 1902.6.ChevroletIt was named after an auto racer and he was also a co-founder of the company,Louis Chevrolet(he is Swiss born).In 1917 General Motors acquired the original company.7.ChryslerThe founder of the company stole the show here his name; Walter P. Chrysler .8. CitroënNot a very popular brand here in Nigeria.Its named after André-Gustave Citroën. He was born in 1878 and died in 1935.He was a French entrepreneur of Dutch descent. He was the fifth and last child of the Dutch Jewish diamond merchant Levie Citroën and Mazra Kleinmann of Warsaw,Poland.9. DaewooThe founder Kim Woo Chong named it “Daewoo”,which means “great house” or”great universe” in Korean.10. DatsunOriginally called DAT.Coined from the initials of the financiers of the company Den, Aoyama and Takeuchi.After a while it was changed to DATSON to indicate a smaller version of their product (“son ” in Japanese can sometimes be translated as “loss” ).Its was later changed to DATSUN when Nissan acquired the company.What an evolution !!. 3 Likes 1 Share

tell me more, BMW is Be My Wife joooor 1 Like

What of Volkswagen (pronounced Folksvagin)?

Ishilove:

What of Volkswagen (pronounced Folksvagin)?

Volks = Folks



Wagen = Wagon



Basically, a car for the folks. Hitler's idea was that the Beetle should be so cheap that peasant folks should be able to afford it. Volks = FolksWagen = WagonBasically, a car for the folks. Hitler's idea was that the Beetle should be so cheap that peasant folks should be able to afford it. 3 Likes 2 Shares

naptu2:





Volks = Folks



Wagen = Wagon



Basically, a car for the folks. Hitler's idea was that the Beetle should be so cheap that peasant folks should be able to afford it. You're so smart You're so smart

AutoJoshNG:

8. Citroën

Not a very popular brand here in Nigeria.Its named after André-Gustave Citroën. He was born in 1878 and died in 1935.He was a French entrepreneur of Dutch descent. He was the fifth and last child of the Dutch Jewish diamond merchant Levie Citroën and Mazra Kleinmann of Warsaw,Poland.



https://autojosh.com/cars-their-names-meaning-and-nomenclature/



Cc

Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Ishilove

Marpol

Semid4lyfe

Obinoscopy



The Citroën DS (shown below) was very popular in Nigeria in the 1970s. The sedan, the coupe and the convertible were very popular. Nigerians were crazy about its hydropneumatic suspension system which enabled you to raise and lower the car. The headlights could also swivel







The Citroën DS (shown below) was very popular in Nigeria in the 1970s. The sedan, the coupe and the convertible were very popular. Nigerians were crazy about its hydropneumatic suspension system which enabled you to raise and lower the car. The headlights could also swivel 2 Likes

Mercedes Benz _ I read it somewhere or I was told (can't remember which ) , long-time ago that it was named after the daughter of Karl Benz.



I would name my daughter Mercedes, the name has been ministering to me. _ I read it somewhere or I was told (can't remember which) , long-time ago that it was named after the daughter of Karl Benz.I would name my daughter Mercedes, the name has been ministering to me. 1 Like

...and also, JEEP is a brand, not a design of vehicle. The design of vehicle called JEEP, is actually called, SUV, Sport Utility.



Me sef minister something na.

every SUV/ATV in 9ja na jeep

Wow. What of Dino Melaye's Royce rolls?



Wetin we go call that one.

BMW. Broke my wallet. AUDI. Automobile under demonic influence. FIAT. Failed italian automotive technology. VOLVO. Very old looking vehicular object. GMC. Get mechanic crazy. FORD. Fails on rainy day. TOYOTA. The one you ought to avoid. DODGE. Daily overhaul do get expensive JEEP. Junk engineering executed poorly. 1 Like

PaperLace:

Mercedes Benz _ I read it somewhere or I was told (can't remember which ) , long-time ago that it was named after the daughter of Karl Benz.



I would name my daughter Mercedes, the name has been ministering to me.

It was named after the Daughter of Emil Jellinek, a rich Austrian businessman, who at the time ordered 36 units of Karl Benz's 'horseless carriage' at the time. Because of this move, he was given the honour of naming the vehicles whatever name he deemed fit. He named it after his daughter, Mercedes. The car (Mercedes) was then launched in 1901 and was developed by Wilhelm Maybach. It was named after the Daughter of Emil Jellinek, a rich Austrian businessman, who at the time ordered 36 units of Karl Benz's 'horseless carriage' at the time. Because of this move, he was given the honour of naming the vehicles whatever name he deemed fit. He named it after his daughter, Mercedes. The car (Mercedes) was then launched in 1901 and was developed by Wilhelm Maybach. 2 Likes

what about tortoise car

admin he be like say you don chop plastic rice

IVM- Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing



Is a Nigerian automobile and bus manufacturing company.



It was Founded by Innocent CHUKWUMA.

What of Nissan?

pls dont forget to check my signature pls... wat of picanto

ejoo o...what of beatle ejoo o...what of beatleejoo o...what of beatle

PaperLace:

Mercedes Benz _ I read it somewhere or I was told (can't remember which ) , long-time ago that it was named after the daughter of Karl Benz.



I would name my daughter Mercedes, the name has been ministering to me.

Name your daughter Keke Marwa instead Name your daughter Keke Marwa instead 1 Like

I thought BMW had something to do with Bob Marley and the wailers....

INNOSON: named after the founder, Innocent Chukwuma who used a part of hist first name and added "son" to it to become Innoson

muller101:

BMW. Broke my wallet. AUDI. Automobile under demonic influence. FIAT. Failed italian automotive technology. VOLVO. Very old looking vehicular object. GMC. Get mechanic crazy. FORD. Fails on rainy day. TOYOTA. The one you ought to avoid. Wikkid Wikkid

PaperLace:

Mercedes Benz _ I read it somewhere or I was told (can't remember which ) , long-time ago that it was named after the daughter of Karl Benz.



I would name my daughter Mercedes, the name has been ministering to me.

Hmm, Chineke. Mercedes ko ministery ni Hmm, Chineke. Mercedes ko ministery ni

O P what about DANFO

what about IVM?

Abujaexpress:

What of Nissan?

has the answer...



In 1928, Yoshisuke Aikawa founded the holding company Nihon Sangyo (Japan Industries or Nihon Industries). [i]The name 'Nissan' originated during the 1930s as an abbreviation used on the Tokyo Stock Exchange for Nihon Sangyo. [/i]This company was the famous Nissan "Zaibatsu" which included Tobata Casting and Hitachi. At this time Nissan controlled foundries and auto parts businesses, but Aikawa did not enter automobile manufacturing until 1933.[17]



The zaibatsu eventually grew to include 74 firms, and became the fourth-largest in Japan during World War II.[18]



In 1931, DAT Jidosha Seizo became affiliated with Tobata Casting, and was merged into Tobata Casting in 1933. As Tobata Casting was a Nissan company, this was the beginning of Nissan's automobile manufacturing

Wikipedia has the answer...

Innoson motors:- A Nigerian automobile maker whose name was derived from the founder and CEO, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma.

How about innosson

For hybrid cars