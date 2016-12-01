₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by AdoraAmadi: 5:48pm
This conversation first happened between Toolz and one of her followers who wanted this dress she wore to Olamide's concert.
Toolz threw the request to the public, asking for their opinion. Only to be scared into not giving her dress out for fear of stolen destiny.
According to most of her fans, this is Nigeria, Africa. Toolz shouldn't give out a dress she has sweated in because it can be taken to a native doctor and 'things' will happen. Do you believe that?
http://www.lailasblog.com/2016/12/toolz-refuses-fan-dress-stolen-destiny-fear.html
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by AdoraAmadi: 5:49pm
Toolz' final decision
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by tammyboy1(m): 5:49pm
Africans and their witchcraft mentality...why cant we look for ways to better our lives than linking evrithing to witchcraft...
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by solid3(m): 5:54pm
Omo, I can not comman go and give devil the key to my destiny o.
Fear people abeg.
Oju lari.
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by AvsGot007(m): 6:02pm
sh!t got real... y'all watching too much Africa magic!
back then I believed someone somewhere was holding my destiny until I checked the way I live and think!
I was the one bewitching myself
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by rokiatu(f): 6:03pm
Hahahahhaha let me laugh first.
Give her money to buy dozens of the same dress. Don't you dare give her the same dress you wore.
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by enchantedone(f): 6:05pm
our witchcraft mentality is really bad. I know a bunch of folks who don't eat or collect gifts 4rm deir relatives because of d fear of been jazzed.
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 6:18pm
OKOK
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 6:53pm
Funny, dem scare iyawo captain
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by handysuzy(f): 7:08pm
We have heard but..
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by MedicalSamwise(m): 7:09pm
Only in Nigeria... . Superstitious belief everywhere
Mtcheew
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by 2shur: 7:09pm
a witch always knows her follow witches
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by OlajumokeBread(f): 7:10pm
Foolishness
Do you think celebrities wear a cloth twice ?? They wear it once and give it away, who have stolen their identities ??
Toolz is not even a celebrity, what does she do for a living ?? Sit on the radio and cry like a rat on mensuration
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by israelboy1(m): 7:10pm
lolzzz
the fear of Africans is the beginning of wisdom....
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by Defaramade(m): 7:10pm
.
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by benzics(m): 7:11pm
Nigerians and their useless beliefs in supernaturals.. Mtcheew, lemme com and be going
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by Goldenheart(m): 7:11pm
Beggy Beggy woman be like.. ..
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by lifestyle1(m): 7:11pm
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by extwoo(m): 7:11pm
Did she have to ask in the first place? Celeb Sha
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by edo3(m): 7:11pm
She don too watch yoruba movies.
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by peculiar3(m): 7:12pm
...stolen destiny abi stolen body odor
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by Nimblemind(m): 7:12pm
Wait ooo.. A fan who asks for toolz clothes should definitely have a good shape also! Na that fan pics i go like see, make we see uku.
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by logica(m): 7:12pm
Sarcasm is a luxury wasted on an idiotic public.
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by DanPel(m): 7:12pm
AvsGot007:That is u 4 u
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by free2ryhme: 7:12pm
beggars online
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by pdudy: 7:12pm
Africans and their weird beliefs sef. Someone will jazz your dress
Chai
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by passyhansome(m): 7:12pm
Toolz what is she used for Engineering or Hospital tool? She looks like a bag of well padded pawpaw
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by FuckTheMod: 7:13pm
[quote][/quote]
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by NathanBabs(m): 7:13pm
So what abt football player wey dey dash dem fans their Jerseymake she go siddon jaree
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by prettyboi1989(m): 7:13pm
deep advice
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by tintingz(m): 7:13pm
Nigerians and superstitious beliefs.
Let assume Kim kardashian visit Nigeria, she can't give out her dress to a fan because of some destiny terminators in Nigeria?
See what Nollywood movies have cause to average Nigerians.
|Re: Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) by Olasco93: 7:13pm
Yeyerity and Mumuism emanating from my father land...
