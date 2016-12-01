Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toolz Refuses To Give Out Her Dress To Fan For Fear Of Stolen Destiny (photos) (3875 Views)

Toolz threw the request to the public, asking for their opinion. Only to be scared into not giving her dress out for fear of stolen destiny.



According to most of her fans, this is Nigeria, Africa. Toolz shouldn't give out a dress she has sweated in because it can be taken to a native doctor and 'things' will happen. Do you believe that?



Africans and their witchcraft mentality...why cant we look for ways to better our lives than linking evrithing to witchcraft... 2 Likes

Omo, I can not comman go and give devil the key to my destiny o.



Fear people abeg.



Oju lari. 1 Like

sh!t got real... y'all watching too much Africa magic!

back then I believed someone somewhere was holding my destiny until I checked the way I live and think!



I was the one bewitching myself 6 Likes





Give her money to buy dozens of the same dress. Don't you dare give her the same dress you wore. Hahahahhaha let me laugh first.Give her money to buy dozens of the same dress. Don't you dare give her the same dress you wore. 1 Like

our witchcraft mentality is really bad. I know a bunch of folks who don't eat or collect gifts 4rm deir relatives because of d fear of been jazzed. 1 Like

OK OK 2 Likes

Funny, dem scare iyawo captain

We have heard but..

Only in Nigeria... . Superstitious belief everywhere



Mtcheew 2 Likes

a witch always knows her follow witches





Foolishness



Do you think celebrities wear a cloth twice ?? They wear it once and give it away, who have stolen their identities ??



Toolz is not even a celebrity, what does she do for a living ?? Sit on the radio and cry like a rat on mensuration 4 Likes

lolzzz



the fear of Africans is the beginning of wisdom....





Nigerians and their useless beliefs in supernaturals.. Mtcheew, lemme com and be going 1 Like





Beggy Beggy woman be like.. .. Beggy Beggy woman be like.. ..

Celeb Sha Did she have to ask in the first place?Celeb Sha

She don too watch yoruba movies.

...stolen destiny abi stolen body odor

Wait ooo.. A fan who asks for toolz clothes should definitely have a good shape also! Na that fan pics i go like see, make we see uku.

Sarcasm is a luxury wasted on an idiotic public.

AvsGot007:

sh!t got real... y'all watching too much Africa magic!

back then I believed someone somewhere was holding my destiny until I checked the way I live and think!



I was the one bewitching myself That is u 4 u That is u 4 u

beggars online





Chai Africans and their weird beliefs sef. Someone will jazz your dressChai

Toolz what is she used for Engineering or Hospital tool? She looks like a bag of well padded pawpaw

make she go siddon jaree So what abt football player wey dey dash dem fans their Jerseymake she go siddon jaree

deep advice

Nigerians and superstitious beliefs.



Let assume Kim kardashian visit Nigeria, she can't give out her dress to a fan because of some destiny terminators in Nigeria?



See what Nollywood movies have cause to average Nigerians.